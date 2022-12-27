Read full article on original website
Jurgen Klopp reveals where Cody Gakpo will play for Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp discusses what position Cody Gakpo will play in for Liverpool following transfer from PSV Eindhoven.
Graham Potter press conference: Reece James injury; Zakaria impact; Nottingham Forest team news
The highlights from Graham Potter's pre-match press conference ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea.
Is James Maddison playing today?
James Maddison is one of Leicester City's most important players but will he be fit to face Liverpool on Friday?
Erling Haaland: Frank Lampard reveals Chelsea transfer request
Frank Lampard has spoken about trying to sign Erling Haaland at Chelsea before the striker made his name.
Declan Rice transfer: David Moyes statement amid ongoing Chelsea interest
David Moyes reacts to the latest Declan Rice interest from Chelsea.
Cristiano Ronaldo honours 'eternal King Pele' as Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe also pay respects
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe post tributes to Pele.
Neymar & Ronaldo post emotional tributes to Pele
Brazil legends Neymar and Ronaldo posted on social media to pay tributes to Pele to mark his passing.
Transfer rumours: Man City's Grealish exit plan; Man Utd ready Morata bid
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jack Grealish, Rafael Leao, Alvaro Morata, Jude Bellingham, Jorginho & more.
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Nottingham Forest's Premier League meeting with Chelsea, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa
Leicester open talks over Angers World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi
Leicester have opened talks with Angers over a deal to sign Moroccan World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi.
Alexander Nubel reveals decision on Bayern Munich return
Alexander Nubel has confirmed his decision on returning to Bayern Munich to replace Manuel Neuer.
Marcus Rashford reveals why he was benched by Erik ten Hag for Wolves win
Marcus Rashford reveals why he was dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd's win over Wolves.
Antonio Conte press conference: Conceding first; Lenglet's future; facing Aston Villa
The highlights from Antonio Conte's press conference ahead of Tottenham vs Aston Villa.
Jurgen Klopp makes Robert Lewandowski comparison with Darwin Nunez & Cody Gakpo
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he sees the potential in Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo and so is not worried if they are not prolific scorers for the Reds immediately.
Marcus Rashford is finally becoming the talisman Man Utd need
Marcus Rashford is finally becoming the main man in Manchester.
Newcastle predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League
Newcastle United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds
Jordan Henderson responds to claims he urged Jude Bellingham to join Liverpool
Jordan Henderson speaks on his influence on Jude Bellingham's future.
Everton recall Championship loan star
Everton have recalled Ellis Simms from his loan at Sunderland to improve Frank Lampard's attacking options.
Jude Bellingham: How Bayern Munich tried to hijack Borussia Dortmund transfer
Birmingham City's former CEO has revealed how Bayern Munich made a late attempt to sign Jude Bellingham in 2020.
