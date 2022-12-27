Read full article on original website
Heidi Leigh Mitchell
Heidi Leigh Mitchell (nee Holle), 65, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice Center, with her husband by her side. Heidi was born on November 3, 1957, and was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Wayne F. Nettesheim
Nov. 8, 1939 - Dec. 20, 2022. Wayne F. Nettesheim of Waukesha died on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born in Pewaukee on November 8, 1939, the son of Bernard and Fern (nee Curler) Nettesheim. Wayne was a lifelong resident of Waukesha, graduated in 1957 from Waukesha High School, and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1963 from Carroll College. He was an avid golfer and Wisconsin sports fan.
Dexter A. Badinger Jr.
Feb. 19, 1933 - Dec. 26, 2022. Dexter A. Badinger Jr., 89, of Mukwonago and previously of Eagle, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Dexter was born on February 19, 1933, in Waukesha, the son of Dexter and Erla (Rhoads) Badinger. He moved to Eagle at a young age and would remain there for the majority of his life. On June 28, 1958, Dexter was united in marriage to Marlys Knowlton at the Eagle United Methodist Church where he was a lifelong member and choir member. The Lord blessed Dexter and Marlys with a loving daughter, Cindy. Dexter owned and operated Dexter’s Mat Service for the majority of his working career. He was a hard worker and took pride in providing for his family. Dexter was social and loved to gather with friends and family to enjoy their company. He was a member of the Eagle Lions Club and served as the Lions District Governor in 1996 through 1997. He also loved sports such as Bowling, Golf and both Baseball and Softball. Dexter was also a member of the Flying Crown Riders motorcycle club and he enjoyed his riding very much. Dexter had a big laugh that he was locally famous for and greeted everyone he met with kindness. He was passionate about being outdoors and enjoying God’s creation. Whether it was going for a walk, working in the yard or other household chores, he was happiest outside. He was a loving husband, father and friend and will be dearly missed.
Alvina M. Kesy
Jan. 26, 1929 - Dec. 22, 2022. Alvina M. Kesy of Waukesha died on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Matthews of Pewaukee at the age of 93. She was born in Town of Vernon on January 26, 1929, the daughter of Ernst and Marie Lartz. Alvina loved music and singing...
Charles Robert Haeuser, 53
Charles Haeuser, 53, of Caledonia was welcomed in the hands of the Lord and taken home for eternal rest on Dec. 2, 2022. Chuck is survived by his sons Aleksander and Samuel Haeuser and his wife of 22 years, Lisa Haeuser. He is also survived by his parents, LeRoy (Lori) and Joyce Haeuser; his brother, Lee Haeuser; his sisters Shelly Gambino and Paula Parkman; and his stepsisters Victoria Haggenmiller and Monica Reimer.
Eric Matthew Schroeder
April 4, 1985 - Dec. 10, 2022. Eric Matthew Schroeder died unexpectedly on December 10, 2022. He is survived by his children Weston, 10, Tucker, 8, and Renette, 3 months; mother, Jennifer (Bloor) Schroeder, and stepfather, Brian Nold; brother and sister-in-law, Jeremy and Erin Schroeder; nieces and nephews, Trevor of Anchorage, AL, Carson, Jackson and Layla. He is further survived by grandfather Lloyd Bloor, aunt and uncles Jill Kral, J’lee and Russell Lang, Diane and Brent of McAfee, IA, Polly and Doug Bratz; cousins Justin, Carly, Abby, Sydney, Mackenzie, Ben, Dan, Kerry, Annie and Alex.
Joan L. MacGregor
Joan L. MacGregor of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 88. She was born in Chicago on April 30, 1934, the only child of William and Anita (nee Kerrigan) Lamberty. Joan was a...
John E. Kincaid
Jan. 12, 1943 - Dec. 26, 2022. John E. Kincaid, 79, formerly of Dousman, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Fairhaven in Whitewater. John was born on January 12, 1943, in Michigan, to Dean and Elizabeth (Sheller) Kincaid. He graduated from Whitewater High School in 1961. John...
Joseph William Lidington ‘Joe’
Joe passed away on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24, 2022, with his loving wife, Linda, at his side at the age of 70. Ever the gentleman, he went to escort his mother, Peg, who passed away a day earlier, into heaven. Joe grew up in Slinger and attended Slinger schools....
Nilus Lawrence Willkom, 96
Nilus Willkom passed away at his home on December 22, 2022. He was born on June 30, 1926, in Boyd to Lawrence and Catherine Willkom. He graduated from Boyd High School in 1944. Following high school, he was proud to serve in World War II in the United States Army from October 1944 until August 1946. Working his way to the rank of Staff Sergeant, he was awarded the following medals and honors: Combat Infantry Badge, European Theater Ribbon w/Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, and Army of Occupation Medal (Germany). At the age of 15 he met Bernadette Dzienkowski. They were married on October 27, 1949, and were blessed with three children.
Alan Clarence Kanas ‘Buddy’
“I just want to go home” were his final words, as Alan Kanas peacefully left his earthly home surrounded by his family to join our Savior on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the age of 65. Alan, affectionately known to many as “Buddy,” was born on October 5, 1957,...
Arleen D. Wetzel, 95
Arleen D. Wetzel of Mequon passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Luther Manor at River Oaks in Mequon at the age of 95 years. Arleen was born in Cedarburg on August 21, 1927, to the late Loretta (nee Pantzlaff) and Paul Dietrich and married Wilmer Wetzel in 1950 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg.
Robert Richard Lapointe
April 5, 1946 - Dec. 13, 2022. Robert Richard Lapointe, age 76, passed away at home surrounded by his family and dogs on December 13, 2022, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, on April 5, 1946, to Philippe and Isobel (nee McAuley).
Michael J. Cherveny, 74
Michael J. Cherveny of Cedarburg passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon at the age of 74 years. Mike was born on May 6, 1948, in Sheboygan Falls, the son of the late Gilbert Cherveny and the late Dorothy (nee Nagel) Cherveny. He was later united in marriage to the late Judy Picard on February 15, 1969, in Sheboygan Falls. Together their marriage was blessed with three sons, Patrick, Eric, and Nathan.
Geoffrey Grinols
Geoffrey Grinols passed away the morning of October 1, 2022, at the age of 69, due to complications from dementia. Geoff was born in Waukesha in September 1953 to (Norman) Neil and Norma Grinols. Most of Geoff’s childhood was spent in Waukesha where he made lifelong friends. His parents relocated to Saratoga, Calif.
Charles Nathan Kenney
Charles “Chuck” Kenney, 81, of West Bend passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, from medical issues related to Parkinson’s disease. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 59 years, Jeanne Edmonds Kenney; his son, Mark (Diane); daughter, Christi (Dave); son-in law Peter; granddaughters Ashley, Katie, Haley, Meredith, Ava, Ella; grandsons Kyle and Ben; and his sister, Vera Abbott. Chuck’s daughter Jennifer preceded him in death as well as his parents, Gilbert and Myrtle (Weatherford) Kenney, and his other siblings Ronald, Harold, Paul and Carolyn.
Woman gets kidney donation from neighbor she never met
BROOKFIELD — Cindi Wentlandt, owner of Skin Deep Spa in Brookfield, was in dire need of a kidney transplant. Her kidney stones, which are normally made up of calcium, were made up of other materials, which is rare, she said. Over the decades, it affected her kidneys, which led to kidney failure. There were people who offered to donate but didn’t pan out.
Indians fell Spartans
WEST BEND — In the Kewaskum boys’ basketball team’s recent three-game losing streak, where the Indians averaged only 33 points a game, the hoop had to look the size of a pinprick. So, it was small wonder that after the Indians 16-0 run to open the second...
NYE Party at The Milwaukee Art Museum
This New Year’s Eve, join us at Milwaukee’s most iconic venue for a party that you won’t want to miss. The night will showcase members of our city’s creative community with the goal of giving back to the place we love to call home. Proceeds from...
1 injured in Thursday house fire in Waukesha
The city of Waukesha Police and Fire departments responded to a call for a house fire at 133 S. West Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday evening, according to Jim Haakenson, a battalion chief with the Waukesha Fire Department. The Waukesha Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly located...
