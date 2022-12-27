Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Suffers Knee Injury
Dak Prescott suffered a knee injury as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Prescott looks to have suffered a mild hyperextension in his right knee. He was able to finish the game, and the Cowboys don’t believe the injury is anything to worry about. Prescott didn’t play well in the victory and continued his troubling streak of throwing interceptions with two more picks and a lost fumble. While one of the picks certainly wasn’t his fault, as it should’ve been caught, the other certainly was. The fumble was an exchange between Prescott and the center. They each likely deserve equal blame for the miscue. The bottom line is this. If the Cowboys don’t stop turning the football over, it will likely be a quick exit from the playoffs again for this team.
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral
Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
John Greco: Stefanski held Myles Garrett accountable; you have to enjoy the game even when it's an unsuccessful season
John Greco joins the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima to discuss the Cleveland Browns, why it’s important to still play hard and have fun in an unsuccessful season, and how Kevin Stefanski handled this weekend with Myles Garrett.
Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
Kyle Van Noy’s unflattering comments about Bill Belichick might explain a lot
Kyle Van Noy had some positive things to say about Chargers coach Brandon Staley’s approach to player relationships, which stood out next to his comments about Bill Belichick.
These Could Be Patriots’ Available Cornerbacks Vs. Dolphins
FOXBORO, Mass. — Last week, after dropping into coverage on a career-high nine snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders, Matthew Judon joked that he should begin moonlighting as a defensive back. The New England Patriots might need him to this Sunday. Cornerbacks Jalen Mills (groin), Jack Jones (knee) and...
Cowboys-Titans DFS Showdown: Injury and Slate Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.QUARTERBACK:. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will head into Tennessee to take on a depleted Titans squad...
NFL Week 17 Picks: Are Packers, Patriots Both Overvalued?
It feels like just yesterday it was Labor Day, and we were grilling out, embracing summer’s last stand while also eagerly anticipating the start of the NFL season. Yet, here we are, in Week 17 of the season, about ready to say goodbye to 2022 and ring in the new year. And with New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday, the Jan. 1 date typically reserved for the college bowl season suddenly belongs to the pros.
Patriots-Dolphins Betting Preview: Trends, Pick For Week 17 Clash
When the Patriots and Dolphins kick off Sunday at Gillette Stadium, it technically will be a Week 17 regular-season game. But for intents and purposes, it’s a playoff game, especially for New England. New England’s playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread after losing yet another heartbreaker in...
Titans QB Joshua Dobbs Expected to Start on Thursday Night
The Tennessee Titans are benching former third-round draft pick quarterback Malik Willis in favor of Joshua Dobbs against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. The Titans recently signed Dobbs off the Detroit Lions practice squad. Dobbs was a 2017 draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers and played college football at the...
Chargers S Derwin James Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Rams
Per Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchuiller of the Los Angeles Times. James practiced on Thursday in a limited capacity which is a good sign. He is likely still in concussion protocol after the nasty hit he put on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin last week, which got him ejected. With the Chargers’ playoff spot already clinched, Sunday’s matchup with the Rams is virtually meaningless, so this could be out of precaution.
Football Props: Players To Target In NFL Week 17, College Bowls
It’s NFL Week 17 and college football bowl season. Does it get any better than that?. Here are some players to target in the prop market as we bring in the new year. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3) vs. Carolina Panthers — Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. Brady and the...
Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Dolphins
The Patriots and Dolphins first went toe-to-toe in 1966, and ever since the following year, the longtime rivals have met on two occasions every NFL season. It’s been an entertaining rivalry, to say the least, and a number of players have experienced both sides of it. Here are five...
Rob Gronkowski interview: Gronk on if Tom Brady will retire, Super Bowl predictions, and more
If you watched the Christmas Day game between the LA Rams and Denver Broncos on Nickelodeon instead of CBS, you may have noticed a very familiar looking elf pop up to explain some of the NFL rules to younger viewers. Yep, that was Rob Gronkowski in a 6-foot-6 elf costume hanging out with Spongebob’s Patrick Star.
How Bill Belichick Factored Into Wild Brian Flores-Dolphins Saga
If it weren’t for Bill Belichick, Brian Flores might not have become an NFL head coach. However, Belichick also might’ve been the reason Flores wasn’t a head coach in 2022. In 2004, a 23-year-old Flores joined the New England Patriots as a scouting assistant. He worked his...
