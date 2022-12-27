ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Cowboys' Dak Prescott Suffers Knee Injury

Dak Prescott suffered a knee injury as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Prescott looks to have suffered a mild hyperextension in his right knee. He was able to finish the game, and the Cowboys don’t believe the injury is anything to worry about. Prescott didn’t play well in the victory and continued his troubling streak of throwing interceptions with two more picks and a lost fumble. While one of the picks certainly wasn’t his fault, as it should’ve been caught, the other certainly was. The fumble was an exchange between Prescott and the center. They each likely deserve equal blame for the miscue. The bottom line is this. If the Cowboys don’t stop turning the football over, it will likely be a quick exit from the playoffs again for this team.
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
VIVIAN, LA
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.
NESN

These Could Be Patriots’ Available Cornerbacks Vs. Dolphins

FOXBORO, Mass. — Last week, after dropping into coverage on a career-high nine snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders, Matthew Judon joked that he should begin moonlighting as a defensive back. The New England Patriots might need him to this Sunday. Cornerbacks Jalen Mills (groin), Jack Jones (knee) and...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

Cowboys-Titans DFS Showdown: Injury and Slate Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.QUARTERBACK:. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will head into Tennessee to take on a depleted Titans squad...
NASHVILLE, TN
NESN

NFL Week 17 Picks: Are Packers, Patriots Both Overvalued?

It feels like just yesterday it was Labor Day, and we were grilling out, embracing summer’s last stand while also eagerly anticipating the start of the NFL season. Yet, here we are, in Week 17 of the season, about ready to say goodbye to 2022 and ring in the new year. And with New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday, the Jan. 1 date typically reserved for the college bowl season suddenly belongs to the pros.
TENNESSEE STATE
NESN

Titans QB Joshua Dobbs Expected to Start on Thursday Night

The Tennessee Titans are benching former third-round draft pick quarterback Malik Willis in favor of Joshua Dobbs against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. The Titans recently signed Dobbs off the Detroit Lions practice squad. Dobbs was a 2017 draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers and played college football at the...
NASHVILLE, TN
NESN

Chargers S Derwin James Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Rams

Per Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchuiller of the Los Angeles Times. James practiced on Thursday in a limited capacity which is a good sign. He is likely still in concussion protocol after the nasty hit he put on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin last week, which got him ejected. With the Chargers’ playoff spot already clinched, Sunday’s matchup with the Rams is virtually meaningless, so this could be out of precaution.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Dolphins

The Patriots and Dolphins first went toe-to-toe in 1966, and ever since the following year, the longtime rivals have met on two occasions every NFL season. It’s been an entertaining rivalry, to say the least, and a number of players have experienced both sides of it. Here are five...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

How Bill Belichick Factored Into Wild Brian Flores-Dolphins Saga

If it weren’t for Bill Belichick, Brian Flores might not have become an NFL head coach. However, Belichick also might’ve been the reason Flores wasn’t a head coach in 2022. In 2004, a 23-year-old Flores joined the New England Patriots as a scouting assistant. He worked his...
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy