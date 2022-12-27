Copious sums of money continue to blow superheated air into niche vehicle markets — anyone seen the valuation curve for the AMC Javelin AMX lately? There have been two big knock-on effects. The first is enthusiasts turning to models that haven't got much love as hobby cars. The second is news of more restomodders turning out gorgeous examples of vehicles that haven't had their day yet. Pickup trucks are in the restomod spotlight of late, vintage Fords and Chevys getting most of the love. The Drive turned its attention to New Era Performance in Pennsylvania, a shop dedicated to third-generation Dodges. It appears owner Charlie Pitcher put himself through self-taught restomod school by turning out one handmade component at a time with a business called Metal by Charlie. When all his talents come together, the result can be something like the teal truck above, a $100,000 assemblage of diesel-powered custom fabrication.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO