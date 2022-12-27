Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1981 Ford LTD Country Squire
Ford began using the Country Squire name to designate the top trim level of its biggest station wagon models back in the 1950 model year, with Country Squire production continuing all the way through the last of the squared-off Ford LTD Crown Victorias in 1991. All Country Squires had wood (1950-1951) or "wood" (1952-1991) body trim, and so many were sold that "Country Squire" became the generic name for any big Detroit wagon for a large chunk of the American population. Today's Junkyard Gem is an example of the early Panther-platform Country Squire, found in a self-service yard in Sparks, Nevada last month.
Autoblog
A concept car caught on fire in its 2022 Guangzhou Motor Show booth
The 2022 Guangzhou Motor Show is going down in China now, and it got off to a rather explosive start with a big fire at one of the manufacturer’s booths. As reported by Jiemian, a Chinese news website, a concept car from Chinese auto company IAT Automobile is the vehicle that caught fire.
Autoblog
An EV-plosion awaits in 2023, and it'll be packed with tech
Over the next year, that landscape will develop beyond the foundations of 2022. Here are some best guesses for what you can expect. There will be a race to sell U.S.-built EVs in the first quarter. The Inflation Reduction Act, which the Biden administration passed in August, has already had...
Autoblog
Join us for a closer look at the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
Unveiled in November 2022, the Sterrato is the final and arguably wildest evolution of the Lamborghini Huracán. The limited-edition coupe isn't scheduled to enter production until February 2023, but Autoblog got to check it out in the flesh at a preview event held in Denmark. The first all-terrain variant...
Autoblog
Mercedes issues trio of small recalls to cap off an already recall-heavy year
We recently learned that Ford was the most recalled manufacturer in 2022, but Mercedes-Benz landed in the top five with 33 recalls involving nearly a million vehicles. Three of them appeared on December 16, involving tiny numbers of the brand’s more expensive machinery. The most serious recall of the...
Autoblog
NanoFlowcell wants to sell electrolyte fuel-powered EVs in the U.S.
NanoFlowcell, a London-based company working on bringing a new and innovative type of electric powertrain to the market, has set up its American headquarters in New York City. It also introduced a concept car that demonstrates the technology it's been working on for years. While it's not a household name,...
Autoblog
2023 Volvo XC60 Review: Get the Recharge plug-in hybrid
Pros: Elegant styling and beautiful cabin; excellent plug-in hybrid option; solid value. Cons: Middling handling; pricey and strange Polestar performance model. The 2023 Volvo XC60 is the bread-and-butter SUV for Volvo since it’s in the very popular compact luxury segment. Thankfully for Volvo, the XC60 is a good, solidly competitive offering and one of our top-recommended choices in that segment. The most enticing part about the XC60 is its superb plug-in hybrid “Recharge” option. With 36 miles of range, a very strong electric motor and tons of power on tap from the gasoline engine, there’s no luxury compact SUV plug-in hybrid we’d rather have.
Autoblog
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB caught on public roads in new spy shots
An updated Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class prototype was spotted tooling around in the snow in Europe this week, signaling that development on a refreshed model (likely for the 2024 model year) is nearing completion. We've heralded the baby 'Benz three-row as perhaps the company's best-packaged car, especially among its smaller offerings. We don't expect that to change, but with car prices headed skyward thanks to inflation, it'll take more than the same-old, same-old to get us excited about an updated model.
Autoblog
Outdoorsy Subaru Crosstrek Boost Gear concept headed to the Tokyo Auto Salon
Subaru has unveiled two of the concepts that it's bringing to the 2023 edition of the Tokyo Auto Salon. Based on the Crosstrek and the Rex, respectively, the Boost Gear-badged design studies receive numerous add-ons intended to make them more capable off the beaten path. The annual Tokyo Auto Salon...
Autoblog
Ford recalls small batch of Broncos for unsecured airbag sensors
Ford is recalling a relatively small number of Bronco SUVs (not to be confused with the Bronco Sport) to address the possibility that their side-impact sensors weren't properly secured at the factory and managed to slip through the company's quality control procedures without being addressed. Per Ford, just 1,226 of the trucks produced for the 2021 and 2022 model years may exhibit the issue, and it's a relatively minor one — provided you don't get T-boned, of course.
Autoblog
Old Dodge pickups get some love from New Era Performance
Copious sums of money continue to blow superheated air into niche vehicle markets — anyone seen the valuation curve for the AMC Javelin AMX lately? There have been two big knock-on effects. The first is enthusiasts turning to models that haven't got much love as hobby cars. The second is news of more restomodders turning out gorgeous examples of vehicles that haven't had their day yet. Pickup trucks are in the restomod spotlight of late, vintage Fords and Chevys getting most of the love. The Drive turned its attention to New Era Performance in Pennsylvania, a shop dedicated to third-generation Dodges. It appears owner Charlie Pitcher put himself through self-taught restomod school by turning out one handmade component at a time with a business called Metal by Charlie. When all his talents come together, the result can be something like the teal truck above, a $100,000 assemblage of diesel-powered custom fabrication.
Comments / 0