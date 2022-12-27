Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Two-year-old dies in St. Cloud after eating fentanyl
(St. Cloud, MN) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a significant increase in the number of deaths from the drug fentanyl in 2022. As of Thursday, there were 19 fatal overdoses in St. Cloud, 16 of which were from fentanyl. Officers say one of those deaths was a two-year-old child who accidentally ate the drug. Fentanyl is extremely dangerous due to its high potency. Drug dealers intentionally mix it with other drugs as a way to increase their profits. Authorities warn it often leads to overdoses and death because people don't know they are ingesting it.
willmarradio.com
Minnesota man killed by possibly impaired motorist in Las Vegas
(Las Vegas, MN) -- Authorities in Las Vegas say a man from Minnesota and a New Mexico woman were struck and killed by an S-U-V while crossing a busy street against a "don't walk" signal. It happened Wednesday night near the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall. Police say a 44-year-old man from Minnesota was dead at the scene and the 51-year-old New Mexico woman died in the hospital. Officers say the driver left the scene of the crash before she was stopped, arrested, and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident. The victims haven't been identified.
willmarradio.com
Report details police shootings in Minnesota
(St. Paul MN-) A new report from the Minnesota Department of Health reveals how many people have died during recent police calls in the state. The data show there were 177 fatalities during encounters with law enforcement from 2016 through 2021. Forty-five percent of the deaths were due to use of force, 31 percent were suicides, 22 percent were accidents, and the remainder had an undetermined cause. The study also found that Native Americans were five-point-seven times more likely to be involved in a fatal encounter with police than white Minnesotans and Black residents were four-and-a-half times as likely as white civilians.
willmarradio.com
State patrol beefing up enforcement for New Year's Eve
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota State Patrol is ramping up highway enforcement for New Year's Eve. Troopers are focused on preventing people from driving under the influence of alcohol. Lieutenant Pete Goman said people should plan ahead to ensure they have a safe ride home on Saturday. In the Twin Cities, Metro Transit is offering free rides on all bus and train routes from 6 p.m. until end of service.
willmarradio.com
Flu activity on the decline
(St. Paul, MN) -- Flu activity in the state appears to be on the decline but the number of deaths continues to rise. The Minnesota Department of Health reports 154 people were hospitalized with influenza complications last week - down from 289 the previous week. The weekly update includes 20 more flu-related deaths for a total of 91 this season. There were only four flu outbreaks in schools because most districts were on holiday break. Eleven long-term care facilities had outbreaks. The C-D-C has downgraded the level of flu activity in Minnesota from "high" to "moderate. "
willmarradio.com
Ebnet returns to MN after medical treatment
(Benson MN-) The Swift County Monitor News reports a Benson school teacher accused of sexual misconduct has returned to the state after leaving Minnesota for medical reasons. Earlier this month, the attorney for 60-year-old Roger Ebnet of Benson asked that Ebnet be allowed to leave the state. Ebnet is charged with 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, and after arraignment, was released after posting a $25,000 bond. Shortly afterward, medical personnel were dispatched to his house on the report of a drug overdose, and he was taken to the hospital. Ebnet's next scheduled court date is an omnibus hearing January 31st.
Comments / 3