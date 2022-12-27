(St. Paul MN-) A new report from the Minnesota Department of Health reveals how many people have died during recent police calls in the state. The data show there were 177 fatalities during encounters with law enforcement from 2016 through 2021. Forty-five percent of the deaths were due to use of force, 31 percent were suicides, 22 percent were accidents, and the remainder had an undetermined cause. The study also found that Native Americans were five-point-seven times more likely to be involved in a fatal encounter with police than white Minnesotans and Black residents were four-and-a-half times as likely as white civilians.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO