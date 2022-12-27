Read full article on original website
Related
A $140,000 car can fly you over traffic jams in the city
Stuck in a traffic jam? A simple flick of a button could unwrap a rotor assembly that can take your car airborne and land on a less busy patch of road to continue your journey again. If this sounds like a scene from a science-fiction movie, then you haven't heard about the Chinese flying car firm, Aeroht, which plans to take such a car into production by 2025, Bloomberg reported.
NASA's X-59 Supersonic Plane Gets Powerful Engine For Quieter Flight
Planes that can travel faster than the speed of sound — supersonic aircraft — have been around for a long time. Today, however, most supersonic planes are military planes that are designed for highly specific use cases like stealth and reconnaissance missions. The era of supersonic passenger flight ended in 2003 following the retirement of the only commercial supersonic passenger aircraft type in the world — the Concorde. While there were several reasons for the demise of the Concorde, one of the major problems associated with supersonic planes continues to trouble aerospace engineers worldwide even today.
Here’s how many San Francisco Bay Area tech workers were laid off in 2022
About 30% of the layoffs globally took place in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Big Tech's $4.5 Trillion Bloodbath
It's a real bloodbath -- one that tech has probably not seen since the internet bubble burst in 2000. This disaster can be measured by different parameters. One set is the individual fortunes at stake. At the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, the rankings of the world's...
electrek.co
Hyundai has a card up its sleeve as it moves to dethrone Toyota, its electric vehicles
Hyundai is officially the third-largest automaker globally after jumpstarting the brand in 2022, behind only Volkswagen and Toyota. However, the South Korean automaker may have an advantage as the auto industry transitions to electric vehicles. The Hyundai Motor Company, including Kia and Genesis, is establishing itself as a true competitor...
Used Tesla prices drop nearly 20% as flippers can’t find buyers
The days of paying a premium for a used Tesla are seemingly in the rear-view mirror as demand for the pioneering electric vehicle plummets. The price of a used Tesla has plunged 17% in the past five months — from a peak of $67,297 in July to $55,754 in November, according to a Reuters report. During that same period, the overall price of used cars dropped just 4%. That’s a far cry from Tesla’s revved-up sales during the pandemic, when demand led buyers to pay more for a used EV rather than wait for months on the waitlist for a new one....
The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.
The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
The Windows Club
Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
India makes negative Covid test mandatory for travellers from five Asian countries
The Indian government is making a negative Covid report mandatory for travellers from five countries, including China, amid fears of a surge of infections after a spurt in cases from its neighbour. The new rules will apply for travellers from China and Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand, the Indian health ministry said on Thursday. The requirement will take effect from 1 January 2023, the ministry said.Travellers from these five countries will now have to present negative Covid tests before entering India. The reports will need to be uploaded to the Indian government’s “Air Suvidha” online...
teslarati.com
Tesla confirms Lathrop Megafactory can produce 10k Megapacks per year
Tesla Energy does not get as much attention as the company’s electric vehicles, but it has achieved its own fair share of milestones over the course of 2022. And thanks to the Lathrop Megafactory, which produces Megapack batteries, Tesla Energy could very well achieve even more milestones in the coming years.
China Dominance Wanes as Sourcing Sands Shift
The pandemic planted the seeds of a sourcing shakeup, and over the past year, a number of global supplier relationships have begun to ripen. A decades-long era of undisputed China dominance in footwear and apparel sourcing appears to be on the wane. And while the superpower held on to its ranking as the No. 1 producer of U.S. fashion imports in 2022, neighbors and global competitors are steadily augmenting their capabilities and capacity in response to demand from brands and retailers keen to explore nearshoring and supply chain diversification. Sourcing Journal spoke to industry experts about this year’s sourcing MVPs, as well...
PC Magazine
Beyond Texting: 16 Cool Tricks Hidden Inside Apple Messages
The Messages app has long been a mainstay on the iPhone and iPad as the default way Apple would like you to send messages. But it can handle a lot more than just plain, old text messages. You can spruce up your messages with photos, videos, emoji, stickers, music, animated...
teslarati.com
New and used Tesla prices plunge, bringing unique opportunity to buyers
New and used Tesla prices have plunged recently, giving buyers a unique opportunity. Tesla has been criticized by car buyers, government representatives, and investors alike for having prices too high for average Americans to afford, especially for a brand that prides itself on leading the EV revolution. But now, that problem may finally be being addressed as the company has issued discounts for new vehicles, and its used offerings have plunged in price.
Ford’s Shares Crash Almost 50%
Ford’s primary challenge for next year is whether its overall sales can rise. That is what investors care about.
Cars That Are Most 'Made in America'
It’s nice to find a good deal on something, but when you look at the little sticker on the bottom of that toy or lamp, it probably says “Made in China.”. When you buy a car, though, you can’t just flip it over to read the little sticker there that tells you where it’s made.
Multiple Earth-like planets discovered
With the recent discovery of two new Earth-like planets, researchers believe there are at least seven in nearby planetary systems. Since these two are so close to us, scientists hope to study their atmospheres.
Tesla stock collapse sees ‘nightmare’ losses head towards $1 trillion
Tesla stock has crashed to its lowest level since August 2020, falling more than 20 per cent over the last seven days.The stock collapse comes amid fears about production delays in China, as well as concerns that CEO Elon Musk has been distracted by his recent purchase of Twitter.The losses leave the electric car maker’s market cap below $350 billion, having been valued above $1.23 trillion just over one year ago. To put this in context, this loss is more than the combined value of all other car makers globally.On Tuesday alone, Tesla’s share price fell by more than...
Pinkbike.com
University Student Designs Oleo Shock With a Titanium Shaft
Hi Marcus, thank you for submitting photos of the shock that you designed and built yourself. Can you please tell us about your background and why you made this shock?. Marcus: I’ve raced and ridden bikes for most of my life, mostly XC racing and now enduro riding alongside my university studies. I’m at Lancaster University doing MEng (Integrated masters) Mechanical Engineering, this project was my 3rd year dissertation counting towards my degree.
U.S. Birthrate Is Now Lower Than China's. Population Collapse Is Coming
The United States has seen a significant drop in its birthrate in recent years. According to data from the CDC, the birth rate in the U.S. fell by 20% from 2007 to 2022, reaching a record low of 1.64 births per woman.
Comments / 0