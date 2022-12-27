The days of paying a premium for a used Tesla are seemingly in the rear-view mirror as demand for the pioneering electric vehicle plummets. The price of a used Tesla has plunged 17% in the past five months — from a peak of $67,297 in July to $55,754 in November, according to a Reuters report. During that same period, the overall price of used cars dropped just 4%. That’s a far cry from Tesla’s revved-up sales during the pandemic, when demand led buyers to pay more for a used EV rather than wait for months on the waitlist for a new one....

4 DAYS AGO