Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Boil water notice rescinded for N.E.W. Water Supply customers
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - The boil water notice that was in effect for N.E.W. Water Supply Corporation customers in San Augustine has been lifted. A boil water notice had been issued on Dec. 26 due to freezing conditions.
KTRE
SFA gardens checking over plants after last week’s freeze
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA Gardens prepared for the arctic cold front that came through the area throughout the holiday. Dr. David Creech Director of SFA Gardens says a gardener’s work is never finished, and this reigns true during this arctic cold front throughout the holiday weekend. Creech says...
KTRE
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Tyler County
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Tyler County Thursday. The tornado happened near the Fred community at approximately 4:08 p.m. Thursday. The weather service said the tornado impacted areas around County Road 4600 and County Road 4595.
KTRE
Sabine County murderer was found on porch in northeastern part of county
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - A convicted murderer who had been on the run for 11 months was arrested after he was found on the back porch of a home in the northeastern part of the county. Matthew Edgar was taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday by the U.S....
KTRE
Former Sabine County DA ‘ecstatic’ Mathew Edgar arrested
Fitness instructor, client who lost 100 pounds share advice for sticking with New Year’s resolutions. According to a 2016 study, of the 41 percent of Americans who make New Year’s resolutions, only nine percent feel successful that they’ve kept them through the year. With fitness being a popular resolution, William Moore, the Personal Training manager at Crunch Fitness said it’s important to educate yourself with an expert.
KTRE
3 Angelina County officers apply to be first new sheriff in decade
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Change is coming to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office as Sheriff Greg Sanches is set to retire on Jan. 1 after a decade of service to the county. Three officers have applied for the soon-to-be vacant position and all have established law enforcement experience. Those...
KTRE
Livye Lewis’ family speaks on capture of her killer, Matthew Edgar
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - After the capture of convicted murderer Matthew Edgar, who spent nearly a year on the run, Darci Bass, the mother of victim Livye Lewis, said a wave of emotions hit her after she heard the news. “Of course I got excited, but I was like ‘no...
KTRE
East Texas group provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine
CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - The crisis in Ukraine has sparked many people worldwide to help, including one deep East Texas group to provide humanitarian aid. “We decided on the Wylie Coyotes, you know everybody was like ‘well, he always fails, but he never quits,’” said co-founder of the Wylie Coyotes of Ukraine, Tim Six, who lives in Corrigan.
Comments / 0