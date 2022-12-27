Read full article on original website
Myrna
4d ago
I don't believe that story. maybe they wanted to steal a car and they were shot. Or they went by shooting and they responded back. Investigate well who left him because he is a minor, right... where are his parents?
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
White Sox Face Many Issues For 2003 CampaignIBWAAChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
My top 12 most-read Chicago stories from 2022Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
3 men shot while walking in Wicker Park alley
CHICAGO - Three men were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the Wicker Park neighborhood. About 2:05 a.m., the men were walking in an alley in the 1400 block of North Honore Street when they were approached by a male suspect who began shouting before firing shots, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting at passerby following South Loop car crash
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing a felony charge after shooting at a passerby who was checking out the scene of a Thursday morning car crash in the South Loop. Kristopher Klimala, 30, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with the shooting, according to Chicago police.
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park couple targeted in Friday night home invasion, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating a home invasion that unfolded in Lincoln Park on Friday night. Two men forced their way through the front door of a condo unit in the 2700 block of North Kenmore around 10:54 p.m., according to CPD. Once inside, the offenders confronted a 34-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, demanding that the victims turn over their valuables, a police spokesperson said.
fox32chicago.com
2 people fatally shot in Avalon Park home
CHICAGO - Two men were killed in a shooting late Friday inside an Avalon Park home. The men were inside a home in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue when someone fired shots about 10:35 p.m., Chicago police said. Witnesses in the home told officers they heard a loud...
fox32chicago.com
Miracle Powell: Chicago police looking for 15-year-old girl who's been missing for more than a week
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from the Marquette Park neighborhood for more than a week. Miracle Powell was last seen on Dec. 22 at 9:30 p.m. by family members. She is African-American, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and brown...
Chicago Woman, 61, Arrested After She Allegedly Stabbed 15-Year-Old Girl's Dog During Walk
"I was terrified because I thought I was going to lose him," said the 15-year-old Chicago girl whose chihuahua Bebe was attacked Monday afternoon After a terrifying encounter, a Chicago chihuahua is recovering safely at home. A Chicago Police Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE that Jeanette Olivo, 61, was arrested Monday afternoon at around 3:20 p.m. on the 6600 block of W. Irving Park Rd in the Dunning neighborhood after allegedly stabbing the dog, who was being walked by his owner. Authorities allege she stabbed the dog, a 12-year-old chihuahua named Bebe,...
fox32chicago.com
Second boy charged with carjacking 68-year-old at gunpoint at Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - A second teenage boy has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Englewood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station on Dec. 5 in the 6600 block of South State Street, Chicago police said in a statement.
fox32chicago.com
Three Chicago police officers suffer minor injuries in car accident
CHICAGO - Three Chicago police officers suffered minor injuries in an auto accident on New Year's Eve. The accident happened Saturday evening at 31st and Rhodes, the Chicago Fire Department said. No other information was available.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in both legs in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot in both of his legs Friday morning in South Chicago. At about 11:58 a.m., a 24-year-old man was outside in the 8700 block of South Burley when a black vehicle drove past the victim, Chicago police said. An unknown offender from the vehicle fired...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot during armed robbery in West Ridge
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an armed robbery early Saturday in West Ridge on the North Side. The 27-year-old was in a business about 5:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Touhy when four suspects came in and approached the cash register, Chicago police said. One of the suspects opened fire, striking the man in the right leg, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 57, shot while walking in South Shore
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 72nd Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. She was shot in the leg and transported by paramedics...
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed to death in Chicago on New Year's Eve
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death on New Year's Eve on Chicago's South Side. The man, 55, was on West 87th near South Holland when he was attacked at about 4:20 p.m. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.
Prospect Heights shooting leaves boy wounded, police say
A boy was wounded in the back in a shooting in Prospect Heights Friday morning, police said.
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old boy wounded in drive-by shooting in Englewood
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Thursday afternoon. At about 4:41 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 7200 block of South Green Street when he was approached by an unknown vehicle. An occupant inside fired shots at the boy, police said.
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, 2 wounded in 'targeted' shooting at Chicago area housing complex
CHICAGO - A man was killed and two others were injured Friday afternoon at a housing complex in south suburban University Park, according to officials. The incident occurred about 3 p.m. inside the Maple Leaf Apartments, 759 Burr Oak Lane, University Park officials said. A 27-year-old man was taken to...
fox32chicago.com
Boy found shot in Prospect Heights
CHICAGO - A boy was found shot in the back early Friday in northwest suburban Prospect Heights. Prospect Heights police heard multiple shots fired around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Piper Lane, officials said. When they arrived at the scene they found a juvenile, whose age was unknown, suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back.
WSPY NEWS
Chicago man arrested after fighting police
A Chicago man is facing a bevy of charges after allegedly fighting with two groups of police early Friday morning. Police also claim that 25-year-old Willlie Turner was armed with a fully automatic firearm at the time. According to the Kane County Sheriff's Office, a deputy had pulled Turner over...
Man wounded during armed robbery at 7-Eleven store in West Ridge
Chicago Police are investigating an armed robbery of a 7-11 Saturday morning that left a man hurt from gunshot wounds. The store is located at the 2700 block of West Touhy Avenue.
fox32chicago.com
5 charged in attack that seriously wounded man on CTA platform
CHICAGO - Five men are facing charges in an attack that seriously wounded a man at a CTA platform Wednesday night in the Loop. The men, whose ages range from 19 to 32, are accused of beating and kicking a 26-year-old around 10:51 p.m. at the Monroe Red Line station following an altercation that began on a train. The victim was also hit in the face with a bottle.
cwbchicago.com
Robbers shoot 7-Eleven employee in West Rogers Park
Chicago — An armed robbery crew shot a 7-Eleven employee during a robbery in West Rogers Park on Saturday morning, according to Chicago police. Four men entered the store at 2741 West Touhy around 5:13 a.m. and quickly began to rob the store. Police said one of the offenders shot the 27-year-old worker in his leg and then took money from the cash register. A second employee was not injured.
Comments / 9