(Undated) – Poor road conditions led to a pair of accidents this week. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, on Monday, eighteen-year-old Christian Miller of Oblong lost control on the icy road striking the ditch and a utility pole on 900 N near 200 E. The vehicle was towed from the scene. On Wednesday, twenty-two-year-old Harley Faught of Oblong lost control due to icy conditions on North Trimble Road, leaving the road, striking the ditch, and overturning. United Life Care Ambulance Service, the Robinson Fire Protection District, and the Crawford County Rescue assisted on the scene.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO