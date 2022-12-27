Read full article on original website
Maroons Wrap Up Wabash Valley Classic Today
(Robinson) – The Robinson Maroons will wrap up play in the Wabash Valley Classic this afternoon following a 71- 60 win Parke-Heritage this afternoon at 2 pm central time. Our pregame coverage is set to begin at 1:45 pm. Catch all of the play-by-play on 101.7 WTYE and WTYEfm.com.
Icy Roads Lead to a Pair of Accidents
(Undated) – Poor road conditions led to a pair of accidents this week. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, on Monday, eighteen-year-old Christian Miller of Oblong lost control on the icy road striking the ditch and a utility pole on 900 N near 200 E. The vehicle was towed from the scene. On Wednesday, twenty-two-year-old Harley Faught of Oblong lost control due to icy conditions on North Trimble Road, leaving the road, striking the ditch, and overturning. United Life Care Ambulance Service, the Robinson Fire Protection District, and the Crawford County Rescue assisted on the scene.
Palestine Man Arrested
(Palestine) – The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department is reporting the arrest of a Palestine man on a pair of charges. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, late Tuesday, deputies arrested fifty-two-year-old Leslie Friedrich, of Palestine, for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and on a Lawrence County Warrant for Failure to Appear- Possession of Methamphetamines.
