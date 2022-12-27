Read full article on original website
The Main Tavern In Bangor To Temporarily Close January 1st
The legendary watering hole will shut its doors on Sunday. A popular Downtown Bangor hangout has decided to close for an unspecified amount of time, starting on Sunday, January 1st, 2023. In a recent post on their Facebook page, ownership stated that they will temporarily shut down, due to constant...
Mainers Can Get Home Safe on New Year’s with Union Street Towing
Once again this year, Union Street Towing is offering to get revelers from the Greater Bangor area home safe after a night of New Year's partying. It's almost New Year's Eve, so now is the time to make your plans. Will you go out or are you staying home for more private festivities? Bangor Police say if you're one of those who plan to go out, it's important to have a safe way home. There are a few ways to accomplish this:
My Dog’s Favorite Maine TV Show is On with Deer in Brownville
My dog, Toby, is very happy because his favorite TV show has returned for another year of deer-watching from Brownville. I guess we've conditioned Toby to love watching deer. My husband is a hunter and I'm the granddaughter of a man who lived for deer season, so we both have a real affection for the animals. It's not at all unusual for us to jump into one of our vehicles and drive around Orrington just before dusk to see how many deer we can spot. I take my camera and sometimes get lucky with some pretty good shots. Toby really enjoys these rides and will jump to the windows the second one of us says 'deer.'
Is There Just Going to Be A Sunken Ship in Hampden Forever?
This silly boat has been stuck in the mud for 11 years. It's crazy. I remember the first time I drove by and saw the Roamer. I hadn't even moved back to the area yet. I was driving around Hampden on a little trip down Memory Lane, scoping the old neighborhood. I saw it and actually pulled over to check it out. You can imagine my shock when I moved back to the area a few years later, and saw the boat was still in the water.
Suspect From Old Town Standoff in 2021 Does It Again in Eddington
A man who was the subject of a lengthy standoff in Old Town, and a second police incident a year later, was involved in a standoff in Eddington. In the latest incident, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office was trying to serve a domestic violence protection order to Thadius Wind, 47, in the town of Eddington on Thursday, when he refused to exit the building, creating a standoff that lasted four hours. Finally, he was taken into police custody by the Sheriff's Office Special Response Team and faces criminal charges for violation of a protection order and violation of probation. Wind was on probation for firearms related and domestic violence charges when Deputies arrived at the Eddington residence. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine
Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
Street List By Town Where Power Is Expected to Be Restored By Sunday Night December 25th
Here's the latest update from Versant, including a street list by Town where power is expected to be restored by Sunday night, December 25th!. As of Sunday, December 25th, Christmas Day, about 19,000 customers were still without power. All customers in northern Penobscot County, Island Falls, and the Fort Kent...
UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled for Vassalboro Man
Waterville Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Vassalboro man with cognitive issues. UPDATE: Maine State Police say William Whitley has been safely located. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says William Whitley of Vassalboro was last seen on Tuesday, December 27th at 6:12 pm at the Shaw's Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Officials say Whitley suffers from cognitive issues.
What Christmas Means To This Old Town Grinch
At the very least, he is spreading joy. Any chance you were in Old Town yesterday afternoon and saw this?. He calls himself The Old Town Grinch. Of course he has his own Facebook Page. Before, and after Christmas he is Justin Russell. But for the past weeks he has...
Authorities Say Body Found By Busy Bangor Shopping Center Thursday Morning
An already bustling part of Bangor was a buzz with more activity and police presence than usual Thursday morning, as authorities were called to the Airport Mall Complex off Union Street in Bangor for the report of a dead body in the field next to the building. Bangor PD's Public...
Way To Represent; Holden’s “25 Days Of Kindness” Program Makes The National News
Several years ago, the Holden Police Department under the leadership of Chief Chris Greeley, started the "25 Days of Kindness Program." According to Chief Greeley, it started out as a small operation. "This started 6 years ago with like $200 and just my guys doing some good deeds. It's now...
What Should You Prepare For With Coming Pre-Christmas Storm?
Batten down the hatches and bring in the inflatables!. It's time to take a few steps and prep for what forecasters and power companies are saying could be a doozy of a pre-Christmas storm here in Maine. Just what everyone needs at the busiest time of the year, right?. Thursday...
