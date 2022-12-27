ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daniel Tullos
3d ago

I believe that the book of Revelations are prophetic teachings. And should be preached to everyone on earth. The time of the end is near!!!

Reply(1)
23
Mike Veli
3d ago

no one knows the time, hour or second it will happen!! if they say they do.. then walk away from that devil!! liar, fake. only the most high Yah knows the place ,time , in hour!!

Reply
28
guest
3d ago

we are living the ends of time. And Jesus is definitely coming back again! I CANNOT CANNOT wait for that moments where every knee shall bow to my Glorious God!!! every one will! is just a matter of time!!! hallelujah!!!

Reply(1)
18
