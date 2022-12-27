Read full article on original website
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Raises Risk for Periodontitis
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) have an increased risk for periodontitis development, according to a study published online Nov. 19 in Biomedicines. Xin Li, from China Medical University in Taichung, Taiwan, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study to examine the...
Opioids Frequently Prescribed to Patients With Cirrhosis
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Opioids are frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis, often without a pain diagnosis, according to a research letter published online Dec. 8 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anna H. Lee, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of...
Disability Progression Without Relapse Less Common in Pediatric Vs Adult MS
Disability progression in the absence of relapses is less common in pediatric MS than in adults with MS, according to data covering more than 5,000 patients with relapsing forms of MS. Emilio Portaccio, MD, and colleagues examined the role of progression independent of relapse activity (PIRA) and relapse-associated worsening (RAW) in 6-month confirmed disability accumulation in pediatric-onset (POMS) versus adult-onset MS (AOMS). They also assessed potential predictors of both forms of disability progression and.
‘An Arm and a Leg’: The Year in Review, From Prenatal Testing to Insulin Pricing
Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen. In this year’s final episode, the editorial team behind the “An Arm and a Leg” podcast looks back on the stories from 2022 that hit close to home, including insulin pricing, surprise billing, and prenatal testing. Then, host Dan Weissmann shares updates on two court cases.
Smartphone-based self-management intervention may decrease relapses for patients with Bipolar Disorder Type 1
1. In patients with Bipolar Disorder Type 1, a smartphone-based self-management intervention decreased relapse risk in individuals in asymptomatic recovery but not in those with a higher relapse risk. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Bipolar disorder, characterized by episodes of mania and depression, is a severe mental illness that causes...
Suffocation and unexplained infant death risks differentially affected by safe sleep practices
1. A case-control study utilizing publically available databases of sudden infant deaths and infant/maternal behaviors identified differential risk factors for sleep-related suffocation death and sudden unexplained infant deaths. 2. All five studied sleep variables (position, soft bedding use, sleep surface, room sharing, sleep surface sharing) had notable differences in the...
No significant differences in postoperative complications between laparoscopic versus inguinal hernia repair
1. In patients undergoing inguinal hernia repair, there was not a significant difference in postoperative complications between laparoscopic surgery, and open repair with local and general anesthesia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Inguinal hernia repair continues to be one of the most common general surgery procedures in the United States....
MS Associated With Broader EBV Specific, T-Cell Receptor Repertoire
Amid renewed interest in the potential relationship between Epstein Barr virus (EBV) and MS, a study. aiming to clarify this relationship showed that MS is not only preceded by EBV infection, it is also associated with a broader EBV-specific T-cell receptor (TCR) repertoire. Tilman Schneider Hohendorf, PhD, and colleagues investigated the peripheral blood CD8, EBV-specific T-cell receptor beta chain (TRBV) repertoire of three independent cohorts: 1,396 patients with MS and 229 controls; 59 patients with MS and 51 controls; and 35 monozygotic, MS discordant twin pairs. They also retrieved multimer-binding TRBV sequences specific to four pathogens: EBV-CMV, influenza A, and SARS-CoV-2. The results showed a higher number of unique, EBV-specific, MHC-I restricted CD8 T cell sequences in patients with MS and was consistent in all three cohorts.
Bowel Functional Results Following Short and Long-term Radiation Therapy for Rectal Cancer
The following is the summary of “Bowel Functional Outcomes After Long-Course or Short-Course Radiation for Advanced Rectal Cancers: A Propensity-Matched Analysis” published in December 2022 issue of Diseases of the Colon & Rectum by Kazi, et al. Functional results relative to long-course radiation have not been examined, despite...
Early childhood smoke exposure associated with negative neurocognitive outcomes in children
1. In a pre-birth prospective cohort study, early childhood smoke exposure, but not prenatal smoke exposure, was associated with altered neurocognitive outcomes. 2. Neither prenatal nor early childhood smoke exposure affected measures of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Tobacco smoke is a well-known...
Infant race and ethnicity are commonly misclassified in research studies
1. In this systematic review, discordance in infant race and ethnicity data was found to be commonplace across various data collection methods, including birth certificates, death certificates, self-reports, and algorithmic strategies. 2. Discordant race and ethnicity reporting across measures was more common among infants of color and for infants born...
Serving as Physician Expert Witness Can Be Financial Game Changer
The single most effective thing many physicians can do to supplement their incomes is to serve as an expert witness. Physician expert witnesses are brought into cases to help judges, juries, and lawyers understand evidence. In essence, an expert witness is a teacher. Reimbursements for clinical medicine are set artificially...
Ambulatory BP Monitoring Helps Avoid Unnecessary Medication
Studies have shown that white coat hypertension (HTN) can occur in 15% to 30% of patients with already elevated BP and is associated with a minimally increased risk for cardiovascular disease complications or all-cause mortality. An accurate BP reading is essential for the proper diagnosis and management of HTN, according...
Beremagene geperpavec improves wound healing in dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa
1. Topical gene therapy beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) was superior to placebo in achieving complete wound healing in patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). 2. Pruritus was the most common adverse event associated with B-VEC. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: DEB is a rare genetic skin disease caused by...
Ferric derisomaltose may reduce heart failure-related hospitalizations
1. Risk of hospital admission was lower in the ferric derisomaltose group versus usual care. 2. Treatment-related adverse events were comparable between both groups, with no deaths. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Iron deficiency is a common complication in patients with heart failure and may lead to worse...
Emraclidine is safe and well-tolerated for the treatment of schizophrenia
1. Incidence of total adverse events and specific adverse events were similar between the emraclidine groups and placebo. 2. There was an initial, modest increase in heart rate and blood pressure with emraclidine that was deemed not clinically significant by week 6. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Antipsychotics...
Ransomware Attacks on Health Care Organizations on the Rise
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — From 2016 to 2021, there was an increase in ransomware attacks on health care delivery organizations, exposing the personal health information (PHI) of nearly 42 million patients, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Health Forum. Hannah T. Neprash,...
Recurrent Vulvovaginal Candidiasis and Acute VVC Infections: Treatment Using Oteseconazole
The following is a summary of “Phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of oteseconazole in the treatment of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis and acute vulvovaginal candidiasis infections” published in the December 2022 issue of Obstetrics & Gynecology by Martens et al. Nearly 138 million women worldwide suffer...
Management of Iron Deficiency Anemia in Ferric Carboxymaltose Pregnancy
The following is a summary of “Ferric Carboxymaltose in the Management of Iron Deficiency Anemia in Pregnancy: A Subgroup Analysis of a Multicenter Real-World Study Involving 1191 Pregnant Women,” published in the November 2022 issue of Medicine by Trivedi, et al. There was a dearth of clinical data...
Costs, Effectiveness of Laparoscopic, Open Gastrectomy Similar
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — After one-year follow-up, differences in the total costs and effectiveness of laparoscopic and open gastrectomy are minimal, according to a study published online Dec. 28 in JAMA Surgery. Arjen van der Veen, M.D., Ph.D., from the University Medical Center Utrecht in the...
