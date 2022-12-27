ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Christmas Eve fire destroys house at Tikkun Farm

By Bret Buganski
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yz679_0jvSbRnP00

The farmhouse for Tikkun Farm burned Christmas Eve, destroying everything one family owned.

Tikkun Farm is a nonprofit dedicated to restoring people, community, and creation by offering visitors the chance to engage in meaningful work and spiritual practices.

Executive Director Marry Laymon said the old farmhouse was not only a home, but it was a workspace for the non-profit.

"It (the fire) had gone from something manageable to something out of control like in five minutes," said Laymon.

Time can make all the difference. In the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, Laymon was enjoying the ambiance of their fireplace.

"I just woke up I don't even know why I woke up but when I woke up, I saw this little pile of kindling that's to the right of the fireplace was on fire," said Laymon.

Minutes later, she called 911. From the time she called to the time firefighters arrived, five minutes went by, but unfortunately by then, it was too late. The fire spread to the entire house. Much of the foundation collapsed from within. Siding burned and melted, and then froze because of the sub-zero temperatures, the chimney resting on a slant, and part of the door frame was still intact, but missing its interior.

WCPO found out the original farmhouse is more than 100 years old and served as a home for four people and three animals. All of their personal belongings burned in the fire. Laymon and her family are relying on community donations to get by.

"Somebody showed up with a Christmas tree," added Laymon.

On Monday night, a GoFundMe for Tikkun Farm raised more than $35,000 out of its $100,000 goal.

Laymon said she is well aware of what could've happened to both her husband and daughter.

"If he had fallen asleep, I don't know if he would've gotten down in time, if she had spent the night I don't know if we would've gotten her out of the basement," said Laymon.

She also wonders what could've happened to their 14-year-old Great Pyrenees "Julie."

"I think the silver-lining is just this beautiful, beautiful embodiment of what love looks like when we're really all together," said Laymon.

READ MORE
Man dies after West Chester house fire
Mt. Healthy urban farm comes up with new way to serve community
Semi-truck catches fire along WB Fort Washington Way, traffic moving slowly as crews clean up

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dog ‘started fire’ on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning hairdryer on

A dog is believed to have caused a fire in a house on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning a hairdryer on.Essex Fire Service said crews were called to Hockley on Saturday evening following reports of a smoke-filled house.Firefighters reported a smouldering blaze in a bedroom and quickly worked to extinguish it, believing it was caused by a dog who jumped on a bed and turned a hairdryer on, causing it to set the bedding alight.The service has urged people to unplug electrical appliances when they are not being used.Watch Manager Gary Shinn said: “The homeowner was out and came back...
New York Post

Hero cops replace Christmas gifts stolen by ‘true life Grinch’ in home burglary

How the cops saved Christmas. Indiana police saved the holiday by replacing one family’s gifts after they were stolen by a heartless “true life Grinch” during a burglary on Christmas eve. “This is what serving our community is all about,” reads the heartwarming Facebook post, which was shared by the South Bend Police Department on Saturday morning. A now-viral video of their heroic deed is currently blowing up as onlookers praise the boys in blue for going above and beyond the call of duty. Officers had responded to a breaking and entering call, whereupon they learned that young children’s presents had been...
SOUTH BEND, IN
buckinghamshirelive.com

The 'correct' time to take down your Christmas tree and decorations

After a challenging and unexpected year, twinkling lights and glistening baubles bought some much needed colour and merriment into people's lives and homes. Although you can take your decorations down whenever you like, according to tradition there is a 'correct' date to it. If you are superstitious you might take...
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy