Christmas Eve fire destroys house at Tikkun Farm

The farmhouse for Tikkun Farm burned Christmas Eve, destroying everything one family owned.

Tikkun Farm is a nonprofit dedicated to restoring people, community, and creation by offering visitors the chance to engage in meaningful work and spiritual practices.

Executive Director Marry Laymon said the old farmhouse was not only a home, but it was a workspace for the non-profit.

"It (the fire) had gone from something manageable to something out of control like in five minutes," said Laymon.

Time can make all the difference. In the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, Laymon was enjoying the ambiance of their fireplace.

"I just woke up I don't even know why I woke up but when I woke up, I saw this little pile of kindling that's to the right of the fireplace was on fire," said Laymon.

Minutes later, she called 911. From the time she called to the time firefighters arrived, five minutes went by, but unfortunately by then, it was too late. The fire spread to the entire house. Much of the foundation collapsed from within. Siding burned and melted, and then froze because of the sub-zero temperatures, the chimney resting on a slant, and part of the door frame was still intact, but missing its interior.

WCPO found out the original farmhouse is more than 100 years old and served as a home for four people and three animals. All of their personal belongings burned in the fire. Laymon and her family are relying on community donations to get by.

"Somebody showed up with a Christmas tree," added Laymon.

On Monday night, a GoFundMe for Tikkun Farm raised more than $35,000 out of its $100,000 goal.

Laymon said she is well aware of what could've happened to both her husband and daughter.

"If he had fallen asleep, I don't know if he would've gotten down in time, if she had spent the night I don't know if we would've gotten her out of the basement," said Laymon.

She also wonders what could've happened to their 14-year-old Great Pyrenees "Julie."

"I think the silver-lining is just this beautiful, beautiful embodiment of what love looks like when we're really all together," said Laymon.

