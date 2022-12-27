Read full article on original website
Nearly half of COVID patients worldwide still have symptoms after 4 months, according to a giant new study
Here are the most common symptoms that researchers found.
Healthline
Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Women Should Look Out For
Because bladder cancer is much more common in males, early signs in females are often overlooked by healthcare professionals and females themselves. Key symptoms, such as blood in your urine, may warrant further testing. The. estimates that new cases of bladder cancer will affect around 61,700 men and 19,480 women...
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Severe COVID-19 Linked With Molecular Signatures of Brain Aging
Scientists emphasize the value of neurological follow-up in recovered individuals. It’s true that COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory disease. However, neurological symptoms have been described in many COVID-19 patients, including in recovered individuals. In fact, a range of symptoms has been reported by patients including brain fog or lack of focused thinking, memory loss, and depression. Additionally, scientists have demonstrated that patients with severe COVID-19 exhibit a drop in cognitive performance that mimics accelerated aging. But, what has been lacking is molecular evidence for COVID-19’s aging effects on the brain.
Black Hills Pioneer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Causally Linked to Lung Cancer
FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is causally associated with lung cancer risk, according to a study published online Dec. 8 in Cancer Medicine. Lin Li, from The Second Affiliated Hospital of Zunyi Medical University in China, and colleagues employed a two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR)...
aao.org
Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy
Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
physiciansweekly.com
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Raises Risk for Periodontitis
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) have an increased risk for periodontitis development, according to a study published online Nov. 19 in Biomedicines. Xin Li, from China Medical University in Taichung, Taiwan, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study to examine the...
MedicalXpress
Pulmonary arterial hypertension is incurable but animal model study suggests an experimental drug may be effective
An experimental drug that is already in clinical trials for other diseases could disrupt a positive feedback loop that exacerbates pulmonary arterial hypertension, a dangerous and rapidly fatal condition for which there is no cure. Pulmonary arterial hypertension develops when small arteries inside the lungs become unusually stiff, leading to...
physiciansweekly.com
Is Surgery Selection Aid for Rectal Cancer Sufficient?
The following is the summary of “A Rectal Cancer Surgical Decision Aid Is Not Enough: A Qualitative Study” published in December 2022 issue of Diseases of the Colon & Rectum by Goldwag, et al. Patients with rectal cancer confront difficult surgical treatment decisions, but there are few resources...
Women's Depression Symptoms May Differ by Race: Study
Low mood -- a common sign of depression -- was reported less often by Black women with depression. Depressed Black women were more likely to report sleep disturbances and irritability. That means many could be underdiagnosed and undertreated, researchers say. FRIDAY, Dec. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Depression can be...
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Consumer Health: Who is at risk for inflammatory bowel disease?
Researchers estimate that more than half a million people in the U.S. have Crohn's disease, and 600,000 to 900,000 people in the U.S. have ulcerative colitis, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Inflammatory bowel disease is an umbrella term used to describe disorders that...
physiciansweekly.com
Opioids Frequently Prescribed to Patients With Cirrhosis
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Opioids are frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis, often without a pain diagnosis, according to a research letter published online Dec. 8 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anna H. Lee, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of...
physiciansweekly.com
Ransomware Attacks on Health Care Organizations on the Rise
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — From 2016 to 2021, there was an increase in ransomware attacks on health care delivery organizations, exposing the personal health information (PHI) of nearly 42 million patients, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Health Forum. Hannah T. Neprash,...
MedicalXpress
Guidelines help detect invasive bacterial infections in febrile infants
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) clinical practice guideline (CPG) for management of well-appearing, febrile infants can help detect invasive bacterial infections (IBI) without using C-reactive protein (CRP) and procalcitonin (PCT) with high sensitivity but low specificity, according to a study published online Dec. 9 in Pediatrics. Tran H. P....
physiciansweekly.com
Association Between Cough Rate and Inflammation Markers in Severe Asthma
The following is a summary of “An observational study to determine the relationship between cough frequency and markers of inflammation in severe asthma” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Holmes et al. The link between an objectively determined cough and type 2 (T2) biomarkers and...
physiciansweekly.com
Ambulatory BP Monitoring Helps Avoid Unnecessary Medication
Studies have shown that white coat hypertension (HTN) can occur in 15% to 30% of patients with already elevated BP and is associated with a minimally increased risk for cardiovascular disease complications or all-cause mortality. An accurate BP reading is essential for the proper diagnosis and management of HTN, according...
physiciansweekly.com
Suffocation and unexplained infant death risks differentially affected by safe sleep practices
1. A case-control study utilizing publically available databases of sudden infant deaths and infant/maternal behaviors identified differential risk factors for sleep-related suffocation death and sudden unexplained infant deaths. 2. All five studied sleep variables (position, soft bedding use, sleep surface, room sharing, sleep surface sharing) had notable differences in the...
physiciansweekly.com
Disability Progression Without Relapse Less Common in Pediatric Vs Adult MS
Disability progression in the absence of relapses is less common in pediatric MS than in adults with MS, according to data covering more than 5,000 patients with relapsing forms of MS. Emilio Portaccio, MD, and colleagues examined the role of progression independent of relapse activity (PIRA) and relapse-associated worsening (RAW) in 6-month confirmed disability accumulation in pediatric-onset (POMS) versus adult-onset MS (AOMS). They also assessed potential predictors of both forms of disability progression and.
physiciansweekly.com
Bowel Functional Results Following Short and Long-term Radiation Therapy for Rectal Cancer
The following is the summary of “Bowel Functional Outcomes After Long-Course or Short-Course Radiation for Advanced Rectal Cancers: A Propensity-Matched Analysis” published in December 2022 issue of Diseases of the Colon & Rectum by Kazi, et al. Functional results relative to long-course radiation have not been examined, despite...
physiciansweekly.com
Emergency department crowding negative influences outcomes for adults presenting with asthma
1. Amongst patients presenting to the emergency department with acute asthma exacerbations, crowding negatively impacted the care provided in all triage groups. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Crowding in the emergency department, a state where demand for care services exceeds the capacity of providers, has been a longstanding healthcare concern....
