Tulsa, OK

KTUL

2022: A year in review for Tulsa, Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's been another memorable year in Oklahoma, and as we get ready to ring in 2023, we're looking back at some of the big stories that made headlines here in Green Country and across the state this year. JANUARY. In 2023, prosecutors will start the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa woman still homeless one month after apartment fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Almost a month after her apartment burned, Talisha McClain is still sleeping in her car. McClain said she’s a breast cancer survivor. She’s had nine surgeries, the last one in August, and sometimes struggles to hold a job as a result. Just when she thought things were looking up, her home caught fire, and now she’s desperate to find a place to live.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Flock cameras getting results in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — They're easy to miss if you're not actively looking for them, but the Flock cameras themselves certainly haven't missed much in their six months in Tulsa. "We’re really excited to be seeing just an enormous amount of success in this part of Oklahoma," said Holly...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on I-244

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing earlier this evening on Interstate 244. Investigators believe the man was speeding around the corner when he may have rear-ended a pickup truck, causing him to swerve onto the gravel. He was thrown off his motorcycle and landed below the overpass on Highway 169. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Owasso offering free live greenery pick-up on select dates

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Owasso's Recreation and Culture Department is offering free live greenery pick-up on select dates in December and January. Residents must request a pick-up by filling out a form on the City of Owasso's website here. The pickup times are between 8 a.m....
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

19-year-old killed in Okmulgee County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma troopers say a man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning north of Beggs in Okmulgee County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to Highway 75 just south of Happy Camp Road around 5 a.m. Investigators say a 20-year-old was driving a 2019...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Philbrook Museum of Art to close Jan. 1-17 for a 'winter break'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Philbrook Museum of Art will close temporarily starting the first of the year for a winter break, the museum announced Wednesday. The Philbrook will be closed through Jan. 17. Museum staff says the closure is to allow time to recharge, plan and prepare for...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Redbud Valley Nature Preserve now closed through 2024 to help ecosystem recover

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Redbud Valley Nature Preserve will now remain closed until 2024 to help the ecosystem and environment recover, according to the park's website. In August 2021, the preserve closed to the public after rounds of vandalism and increased park traffic caused by the pandemic greatly damaged the park.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

THURSDAY FORECAST: Isolated showers southeast

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mostly cloudy skies for everyone today. Isolated showers are possible in our far southern and eastern counties this afternoon and evening. Winds have slowed somewhat and may gust to 30 mph out of the southwest. Temperatures today are warmer than normal and in the mid...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

20-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 20-year-old man has died after striking a car in south Tulsa Thursday night. Police say the crash happened at the 73rd Street East and South Memorial Drive intersection, where a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed struck a car that had turned onto Memorial.
TULSA, OK

