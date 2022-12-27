Read full article on original website
KTUL
'Pretty much back to normal': Southwest Airlines flights getting back on track in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After a long week of flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines, officials say things are starting to return to normal. Across the country on Friday, only 43 Southwest flights were cancelled. And in Oklahoma, zero flights were cancelled on Dec. 30, instead, just a few flight delays.
KTUL
2022: A year in review for Tulsa, Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's been another memorable year in Oklahoma, and as we get ready to ring in 2023, we're looking back at some of the big stories that made headlines here in Green Country and across the state this year. JANUARY. In 2023, prosecutors will start the...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation Film Studio in Owasso gears up for upcoming 2023 film opportunities
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell said on Wednesday that Oklahoma will welcome new film projects to the Cherokee Nation Film Studio in Owasso in the new year. The facility measures 27,000 square feet and is equipped with industry-leading software and hardware technologies. This includes pro-grade editing...
KTUL
'It's like a community': Sapulpa staple closes after decades in Green Country
SAPULPA, Okla. (KTUL) — Freddie's BBQ & Steakhouse in Sapulpa closed its doors Saturday after 60 years serving Green Country. "The owner, Edmond [Slyman], and his wife have been a blessing to our family," said longtime customer and family friend Mary Luttrell. "This is an icon and we are going to miss it."
KTUL
Tulsa woman still homeless one month after apartment fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Almost a month after her apartment burned, Talisha McClain is still sleeping in her car. McClain said she’s a breast cancer survivor. She’s had nine surgeries, the last one in August, and sometimes struggles to hold a job as a result. Just when she thought things were looking up, her home caught fire, and now she’s desperate to find a place to live.
KTUL
Flock cameras getting results in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — They're easy to miss if you're not actively looking for them, but the Flock cameras themselves certainly haven't missed much in their six months in Tulsa. "We’re really excited to be seeing just an enormous amount of success in this part of Oklahoma," said Holly...
KTUL
Tulsa police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on I-244
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing earlier this evening on Interstate 244. Investigators believe the man was speeding around the corner when he may have rear-ended a pickup truck, causing him to swerve onto the gravel. He was thrown off his motorcycle and landed below the overpass on Highway 169. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTUL
City of Owasso offering free live greenery pick-up on select dates
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Owasso's Recreation and Culture Department is offering free live greenery pick-up on select dates in December and January. Residents must request a pick-up by filling out a form on the City of Owasso's website here. The pickup times are between 8 a.m....
KTUL
19-year-old killed in Okmulgee County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma troopers say a man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning north of Beggs in Okmulgee County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to Highway 75 just south of Happy Camp Road around 5 a.m. Investigators say a 20-year-old was driving a 2019...
KTUL
Philbrook Museum of Art to close Jan. 1-17 for a 'winter break'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Philbrook Museum of Art will close temporarily starting the first of the year for a winter break, the museum announced Wednesday. The Philbrook will be closed through Jan. 17. Museum staff says the closure is to allow time to recharge, plan and prepare for...
KTUL
Fight breaks out on opening night of Tulsa Shootout; driver disqualified
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A fight broke out after a race on the opening night of the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shoutout. Video of the brawl was caught by several viewers and the streaming website, FloRacing. Racers Blake Scott and Nicholas Howard were seen getting into a physical altercation before...
KTUL
Redbud Valley Nature Preserve now closed through 2024 to help ecosystem recover
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Redbud Valley Nature Preserve will now remain closed until 2024 to help the ecosystem and environment recover, according to the park's website. In August 2021, the preserve closed to the public after rounds of vandalism and increased park traffic caused by the pandemic greatly damaged the park.
KTUL
The University of Tulsa announces partnership with University of Vaasa in Finland
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa announced a new partnership with the University of Vaasa in Vaasa, Finland on Monday. With this new partnership, TU students and faculty will have the opportunity to study, teach, and conduct research in Vaasa. Their Finnish counterparts will also have the...
KTUL
THURSDAY FORECAST: Isolated showers southeast
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mostly cloudy skies for everyone today. Isolated showers are possible in our far southern and eastern counties this afternoon and evening. Winds have slowed somewhat and may gust to 30 mph out of the southwest. Temperatures today are warmer than normal and in the mid...
KTUL
Couple allegedly threatens violent acts to 11-year-old, family at Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they have made arrests for threatening an act of violence to a family. On Dec. 30 around 4:15 p.m., police say an 11-year-old ran into a Quik Trip near 21st and Memorial and told employees that Ayden was in her nearby apartment with a pistol in his hand and was going to kill her family.
KTUL
20-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 20-year-old man has died after striking a car in south Tulsa Thursday night. Police say the crash happened at the 73rd Street East and South Memorial Drive intersection, where a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed struck a car that had turned onto Memorial.
KTUL
Wild Heart Ranch asks for frozen fish, rodents after rescuing same bald eagle twice
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wild Heart Ranch was surprised to learn they had a return visitor this week after rescuing a bald eagle. Named Randall at first, the eagle was found injured in a creek bed in Nowata. The Wild Heart Ranch workers had a case of deja...
KTUL
Northeastern State University awards record-setting $1.1 million in scholarships in 2022
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For the third year in a row, the Northeastern State University Foundation has set a new record for funds raised to support privately-funded scholarships to NSU students in a calendar year. For 2022, the foundation awarded 1,183 scholarships to NSU students totaling an all-time record...
KTUL
'Kind of a surprise': Moore Police 'bring home the bacon' after pig found blocking traffic
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — It's not something you see every day. The Moore Police Department "brought home the bacon" after rescuing a pig who was blocking traffic on Thursday, December 29. Police responded to Broadway Ave. in Moore after receiving calls of a pig blocking the road. Fox 25...
KTUL
Tulsa Fire Department asking for help identifying suspects from arson incident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department is searching for two people who set fire to a dispensary on Dec. 18. Police say it happened at 3 Leafs Dispensary in north Tulsa around 2 a.m. Video surveillance shows two people approaching the front of the business and setting...
