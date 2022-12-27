ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

North Carolina man accused of shooting, killing stepfather, police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
 4 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed his stepfather.

According to High Point Police Department, they were called to a home on Westgate Drive just before 11 p.m. Monday about an assault with a gun. When they got on the scene, they say they found Keith Mcauthor Brown, 40, dead from a gunshot wound.

Colleagues of Summerfield firefighter killed in crash building cross to remember him

Detectives believe that Brown and his stepson, Tyshaune Risaiah Bethea, 21, got into an argument and Bethea shot and killed Brown. Bethea was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He was taken to Guilford County Jail and given a $500,000 bond.

