North Carolina man accused of shooting, killing stepfather, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed his stepfather.

According to High Point Police Department, they were called to a home on Westgate Drive just before 11 p.m. Monday about an assault with a gun. When they got on the scene, they say they found Keith Mcauthor Brown, 40, dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives believe that Brown and his stepson, Tyshaune Risaiah Bethea, 21, got into an argument and Bethea shot and killed Brown. Bethea was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He was taken to Guilford County Jail and given a $500,000 bond.

