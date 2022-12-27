ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Parks Department's 'MULCH-FEST' Returns

By Blain Ensley
The NYC Parks Department is holding its annual 'Mulch-Fest again this year January 7-8. The Mulch-Fest is an opportunity for New Yorkers to have their retired Christmas trees ground into mulch. If you'd like to have your mulch bagged up for home use, they do that too. The city offers 73 drop-off points throughout the five boroughs. The Department of Sanitation will also begin picking up, and composting trees left curbside between January 6 -14.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

