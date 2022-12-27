Read full article on original website
Several New Driving Laws to Go Into Effect Jan. 1 in Illinois
More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of 2023, including a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to learn about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have their vehicle stolen, changes are coming across the state.
Illinois Supreme Court issues order to stop removal of cash bail statewide
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state’s Pretrial Fairness Act will not be going into effect in all 102 Illinois counties Sunday. A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday evening the law ending cash bail was unconstitutional. Following much confusion from counties not involved in the lawsuit, the state’s Supreme Court issued a stay order Saturday, meaning […]
WCIA
Rainfall Totals from 12/29-12/31
Here is a list of rainfall totals from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night. We had two big rounds of rain from the most recent storm move through the Plains and Great Lakes this week. It left heavy snow in the north and severe storms to the south. We in Central Illinois only saw rain and little bit of wintry flakes.
wtyefm.com
Plate Renewal to Drop for Some in 2023
(Undated) – Prices for so many things continue to rise. However, license plate fees for low-income older drivers and those with disabilities are set to drop statewide on January 1st. The Illinois Department on Aging announced Wednesday that eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in 2023. Drivers who qualify for the Benefit Access Program will pay only ten dollars for their license plate stickers, a decrease from twenty-four dollars currently.
These new Illinois education laws take effect in 2023
(WTVO) — Several new Illinois laws that go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, will affect education. One law mandates school board members to receive trauma training. The measure was enacted in the wake of school shootings across the United States. Training pertains focuses on bias and trauma students experience in connection with race, gender […]
WAND TV
Cash Bail Won't Be Eliminated on Jan. 1 in These Illinois Counties After SAFE-T Act Ruling
In at least 65 Illinois counties, cash bail will remain in place on Jan. 1 unlike the rest of the state following a judge's ruling that the pre-trial release provisions in the SAFE-T act are unconstitutional. The dozens of counties were part of a class-action lawsuit brought by several prosecutors...
wtyefm.com
Minimum Wage Set to Increase Statewide in 2023
(Undated) – Hourly workers will see more in their paychecks beginning next week. The Illinois minimum wage is set to increase another dollar on January 1st. The new required minimum wage will be thirteen dollars an hour. There have been five increases in the state minimum wage since Governor, JB Pritzker, signed legislation in 2019 that establishes a schedule of wage increases, putting Illinois on the path to a fifteen-dollar an hour minimum wage by 2025.
Suspension on Illinois Gas Tax Hike Set to End Jan. 1 — And Another Increase Could Follow
You can expect to pay more at the gas pump starting Jan. 1 in Illinois. That's because a suspension on the inflation-related gas tax increase that was supposed to take effect earlier this year will come to an end in the new year -- and another hike could soon follow.
Illinois Link Card Schedule for January 2023 Food Stamps Benefits
The Department of Human Services (DHS) administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase the food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit...
Illinois’ minimum wage to increase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents might see an increase in their pay next month, as the minimum wage will go up to $13 an hour on January 1 for most workers. It is part of the “$15 Minimum Wage Law” that Governor JB Pritzker signed in 2019, and businesses have been implementing the gradual […]
wtyefm.com
Ameren Offer Free Google Nest Thermostat
(Undated) – Like everything else, energy costs continue to rise. Ameren Illinois has introduced a package of energy efficiency solutions, flexible payment programs, and financial options to help customers. It’s all part of their “Energy Care Plan.” Ameren is also offering a Google Nest Thermostat at no cost to eligible customers.
southarkansassun.com
$1,658 from four states will receive direct payments next month
According to an article published by US News (2022), to mitigate the consequences of inflation, the four states have provided relief payments to eligible and deserving residents of the country. With thousands of Americans in at least four states, there are still less than two weeks left to apply for...
WAND TV
Catch Of Day No Longer Available At Illinois Abandoned Restaurant
At this abandoned restaurant in Illinois, the catch of the day is no longer available. Do you recognize this once popular abandoned fast-food restaurant in Illinois?. Do you know what this place used to be? If you guessed Long John Silver's then you were correct. I know back in the day when I was much younger, they were very popular. I did not go to the fast-food chain very often because I have never been a fish guy. My mom was not either, so it was not really on my family's radar.
wtyefm.com
Gas Prices Increase for Second Straight Day
(Undated) – Following a record-setting drop, the national average price for a gallon of unleaded has seen an increase for the second day in a row. According to this morning’s numbers from GasBuddy.com, the national average has risen to $3.14 a gallon. That marks a nickel jump from yesterday and is nine cents higher than Monday. The statewide average here in Illinois is $3.18 a gallon, four cents higher than the start of the week. Prices in Indiana have climbed back above $3 to $3.02 a gallon, a seven-cent increase from Monday.
Illinois Purge Law Goes Into Effect January 1st
In just a few days the state of Illinois will have a law they passed earlier in 2022 come to life. The new "Purge" law, better known as a no cash bail law, will lower the detention rate of Illinois jails and could put violent, dangerous, and other offenders back onto the streets.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Illinois residents
Payments of $4,000 could come for millions of Illinois residents because residents are already facing so much financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
New State Laws Will Change Some Rules Of The Road. Here’s What You Need To Know
CHICAGO — A slew of new driving-related laws will go into effect at the start of the new year. A full list of new state laws can be found here. Community Service For Reckless Drivers Near Schools. One of the new laws, SB03793, will crack down on drivers who...
WTHI
Annual tractor event comes to an end
A rural Illinois tradition is coming to an end. The organizers of the "Amish Country Tractor Cruise" announced there are no plans for future events. The event started in 2010. The cruise traveled a different route each year through amish country. People from seven states took part. The event funded...
Comments / 1