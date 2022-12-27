Read full article on original website
freedom929.com
SPECIAL MEETING LAST NIGHT IN OLNEY
(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education met in special session last night at the Richland County High School in Olney. Most all of the nearly two and a half hour meeting was held in closed session, meeting with the District’s search consultants to review the applicants for the School District’s superintendent position. The Richland County School Board will have its next regular monthly meeting on January 19th, 2023, next month.
WTHI
Two women in Knox county inspire community to help those in need
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women in Knox County with kind hearts and a Facebook group are making a big difference in the lives of those in need. Kerri Coe and Heather Coleman are the best of friends. While they describe themselves as opposites, they both shared similar hardships in...
wtyefm.com
Maroons Wrap Up Wabash Valley Classic Today
(Robinson) – The Robinson Maroons will wrap up play in the Wabash Valley Classic this afternoon following a 71- 60 win Parke-Heritage this afternoon at 2 pm central time. Our pregame coverage is set to begin at 1:45 pm. Catch all of the play-by-play on 101.7 WTYE and WTYEfm.com.
WTHI
Around 30 were displaced after Terre Haute Travelodge fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters are still investigating a fire at Terre Haute hotel. It happened just after 3:00 Friday afternoon at the Travelodge hotel on South 3rd street. Firefighters told our crew on the scene they believed it started in a laundry room. They say everyone was able...
Sullivan Co Prosecutor Office warns of fraudulent checks
SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A post from the Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office Facebook page is alerting people of check fraud. The post warns vendors and merchants who cash checks to be aware of individuals who are cashing fraudulent checks that appear to be from a Clerks’s Office for bond reimbursements. The Sullivan County Prosecutor’s […]
Major flooding causes heavy damage at Paris HS
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Paris High School is cleaning up after experiencing major flooding inside the building on Christmas. Officials believe that extreme cold temperatures caused a fire suppression line to break which caused heavy damage to the floors throughout the building. First responders were on scene within 30 minutes of the break and were […]
wtyefm.com
Investigation Continues into Knox County Accident
(Sullivan, IN) – The investigation into a single-vehicle accident in Knox County yesterday continues. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the Wednesday accident took place in southern Knox County and sent two Sullivan County residents to the hospital. Authorities say thirty-nine-year-old Jeremy Figg of Sullivan was driving eastbound on Mays Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to ramp the levee at Plass Ditch and go airborne. It landed in an embankment to the left of an iron bridge. Both Figg and his passenger, forty-two-year-old Amber Jones, also from Sullivan, were transported by helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
wtyefm.com
Palestine Man Arrested
(Palestine) – The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department is reporting the arrest of a Palestine man on a pair of charges. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, late Tuesday, deputies arrested fifty-two-year-old Leslie Friedrich, of Palestine, for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and on a Lawrence County Warrant for Failure to Appear- Possession of Methamphetamines.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/30)
Brian T. Tetreault, 67, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI.15 or greater, OVWI Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. No bond was set. John Monroe, 24, of Depauw, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.
Missing dog found safe 5 days after Central Illinois house fire
HUTTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A Coles County family has been reunited with their dog after worrying they might never see her again. Luke and Maddie Henebry lost their home in a fire on Friday in Hutton. In a Facebook post, they said everyone was able to escape, but their dog, Stella, ran away. They asked […]
wtyefm.com
Icy Roads Lead to a Pair of Accidents
(Undated) – Poor road conditions led to a pair of accidents this week. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, on Monday, eighteen-year-old Christian Miller of Oblong lost control on the icy road striking the ditch and a utility pole on 900 N near 200 E. The vehicle was towed from the scene. On Wednesday, twenty-two-year-old Harley Faught of Oblong lost control due to icy conditions on North Trimble Road, leaving the road, striking the ditch, and overturning. United Life Care Ambulance Service, the Robinson Fire Protection District, and the Crawford County Rescue assisted on the scene.
Reward offered for information leading to property damage arrest
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Wabash County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to a property damage arrest. Wabash County Crimestoppers says on December 22 the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) took a complaint of criminal damage to property at the 9500 block of Highway 15 in Mt. Carmel. Officials say around […]
wgel.com
Altamont Man Facing Charges In Fayette County
Matthew A. Morrison, age 45, from Altamont, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court, with Class X aggravated kidnapping, and two Class 4 felonies of domestic battery with a previous offense, and unlawful restraint. The victim is a female. It’s alleged by the state the defendant confined the victim...
wtyefm.com
Authorities Looking for Missing Person
(Palestine) – The Palestine Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. According to Palestine Police Chief, Jeff Besing, sixty-two-year-old John Boyd of Palestine was last heard from by his son on Christmas Day. He was believed to be en route to Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was driving a black 2014 Chevy Silverado and was last seen wearing jeans, a t-shirt, and tennis shoes. John suffers from diabetes and the possible onset of Alzheimer’s and dementia. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Palestine Police Department or Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.
MyWabashValley.com
Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
WTHI
Two hurt after police said a driver ramped his car over a levee in Knox Co.
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash in Knox County. The sheriff's office says it happened Wednesday evening. The driver of a car was speeding on Mays Road when he lost control. Police say the car ramped a levee and was sent airborne.
Bloomfield man charged with attempted murder
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man in Greene County, Indiana was charged with numerous crimes including attempted murder after local authorities reported he made several threats, crashed a vehicle into the side of a residence, and fired guns into the home. Shawn Cullison, Detective with the Greene County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department, says in a […]
High-speed chase ends in drug bust in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man traveling at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour led Indiana State Police and other local law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the Wabash Valley that ended with many drug-related charges. According to a press release from Indiana State Police, on Dec. 27, around 4:05 p.m. […]
WTHI
Pathologist in Vigo County sentenced in case for driving under the influence
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A forensic pathologist who performs autopsies for Vigo County will have to perform community service after he was recently sentenced for a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated. Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo is a contracted forensic pathologist for Vigo County. In 2020, he was arrested for...
Pound of meth found during traffic stop in Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State Police reported in a press release the discovery of one pound of methamphetamine in Sullivan County. On Dec. 30 around 12:55 a.m., a Trooper with the Putnamville State Police Post made a traffic stop for an equipment violation on County Road 200 East. The driver was identified as […]
