Forest Park, GA

Clayton News Daily

Temporary burn ban in place in Clayton County

JONESBORO — A temporary outdoor burn ban is currently in place due to low water pressure, Clayton County Fire and Emergency Service personnel said Friday. The ban will remain in effect until the Clayton County Water Authority reports normal operations in the county. Residents must call the Clayton County...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Clayton County to open water distribution sites amid outage | List

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Clayton County Water Authority was hard at work Monday, repairing leaks and distributing water to people dealing with outages. CCWA opened water distribution sites at 5 p.m. on Monday and provided one case of water per vehicle until 8 p.m., the water authority said. Efforts will continue Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the following Clayton County fire stations.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

The Andrews Raid: Great Locomotive Chase bicycle touring route

MORROW — The Georgia Archives Lunch and Learn presentation “The Andrews Raid – Great Locomotive Chase Bicycle Touring Route,” by Dr. William H. Bailey, will be held onsite. The presentation is on Jan. 13 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Georgia Archives, 5800 Jonesboro Road in Morrow.
MORROW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Car went off I-20 overpass during wreck, witness says

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a car may have fallen off an Interstate 20 overpass during a crash on Thursday evening. Emergency crews blocked most lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and a portion of Anderson Avenue below the overpass immediately following the crash. Atlanta police confirm officers were...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Driver hospitalized after wreck on GA 400 in Forsyth County

One person was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition after a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon on GA 400 in Forsyth County. According to a press release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the Cumming Police Department and the Forsyth County Fire Department responded at about 5:15 p.m. to the wreck on GA 400 northbound near Bald Ridge Marina Road.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

