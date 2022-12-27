Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Temporary burn ban in place in Clayton County
JONESBORO — A temporary outdoor burn ban is currently in place due to low water pressure, Clayton County Fire and Emergency Service personnel said Friday. The ban will remain in effect until the Clayton County Water Authority reports normal operations in the county. Residents must call the Clayton County...
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
Clayton County hosting multiple water distribution events on Wednesday
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Communities in the metro Atlanta area are continuing to host water distribution events amid water system issues. On Wednesday, Clayton County will host two water giveaways from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Riverdale and Jonesboro. One case of water will be provided per vehicle...
Clayton County to open water distribution sites amid outage | List
FOREST PARK, Ga. — Clayton County Water Authority was hard at work Monday, repairing leaks and distributing water to people dealing with outages. CCWA opened water distribution sites at 5 p.m. on Monday and provided one case of water per vehicle until 8 p.m., the water authority said. Efforts will continue Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the following Clayton County fire stations.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Early morning fire at a business shut down parts of S. Madison Friday morning
MONROE, GA (Dec. 30, 2022) Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue battled a structure fire at a business building in the 1200 block of S Madison Ave in the early morning hours of Friday. Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes said S. Madison Ave was closed for a while as crews battled the blaze.
Leaks at empty buildings making water outage worse, Clayton County officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Water Authority needs the community's help to find leaks in unoccupied properties. County leaders are asking the public to report any leaks they see while they're out. Staff with the water authority continue to come across unreported line breaks at vacant commercial properties, worsening water pressure in the area, they said.
UPDATES: ‘We had an emergency. No one answered.’ Neighbors angry over slow response to water outage
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta leaders continue to respond to water system problems around the area. After record-breaking cold temperatures over the holiday weekend, many residents are dealing with broken pipes and flooding. Several counties have set up water-distribution sites as crews scramble to repair water lines. LIVE UPDATES. 4:38...
Clayton News Daily
The Andrews Raid: Great Locomotive Chase bicycle touring route
MORROW — The Georgia Archives Lunch and Learn presentation “The Andrews Raid – Great Locomotive Chase Bicycle Touring Route,” by Dr. William H. Bailey, will be held onsite. The presentation is on Jan. 13 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Georgia Archives, 5800 Jonesboro Road in Morrow.
Customer shoots, kills tire shop employee he thought was stealing his car, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another currently behind bars after a shooting at a tire shop Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. DeKalb County Police responded to a person shot call at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial...
Here’s where you can get free bottled water in metro Atlanta today
ATLANTA — Counties all over metro Atlanta are working to repair pipes that burst as a result of bitter cold temperatures over the weekend. Some counties are offering free bottled water to residents until their taps are flowing again. Most counties and cities are requiring residents to show proof...
Arctic blast triggers boil water advisories for metro Atlanta counties
At least two metro Atlanta counties have issued boil water advisories after freezing cold temperatures over the weekend disrupted their water systems.
Police recover several weapons, over 80lbs. of drugs in massive drug bust
ATLANTA — Atlanta police shared photos of a huge drug bust at a location on Collier Road. On Thursday, APD’s Narcotics and APEX Unit were called out to 1185 Collier Road NW about illegal narcotics. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they got...
Flooding from busted pipes causes residents to be trapped in apartments
ATLANTA — Hundreds of residents and business have experienced flooding from busted pipes as a result of the arctic blast that swept across north Georgia over the Christmas weekend. Residents at Icon Midtown Apartments told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins water gushed from the ceiling, leaving them trapped in their...
Georgia deputy from Mississippi found shot to death in wrecked vehicle
A Georgia deputy, identified as a 24-year-old from Mississippi, was discovered shot to death in a crashed car in the Atlanta area Thursday morning. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat identified the deputy in a news conference Thursday but did not release the name of the deputy pending notification of his family.
fox5atlanta.com
Car went off I-20 overpass during wreck, witness says
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a car may have fallen off an Interstate 20 overpass during a crash on Thursday evening. Emergency crews blocked most lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and a portion of Anderson Avenue below the overpass immediately following the crash. Atlanta police confirm officers were...
cobbcountycourier.com
National Weather Service warns of a wintry mix heading from Marietta southward that could create icy roads
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Cobb County and several other metro counties on Monday, December 26 due to a wintry mix moving southward from Marietta that could melt and quickly refreeze. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. ..A WINTRY MIX...
fox5atlanta.com
Cold fries guy, half-dressed shoplifters, 'fanny pack bandits': Odd metro Atlanta crimes in 2022
A few incidents and investigations caught the attention of FOX 5 Atlanta viewers. A few metro Atlanta crimes committed in 2022 perhaps surprised even veteran law enforcement officers. Suspects took unique tactics or went to unexpected lengths to conceal their alleged crimes. Here are examples of the strangest crimes in...
Mother of 2 shot to death in Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve, family says
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The family of a young mother who was shot to death in a Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve is now trying to raise money for her two sons. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Hazel Janine Reese was shot at a the...
Clayton County teen disappears from residence
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Matties Call has been issued for a 15-year-old girl out of Clayton County. Clayton police said Titola Layena was last seen in the 600 Block of Somerset Drive in Stockbridge. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said Layena is...
accesswdun.com
Driver hospitalized after wreck on GA 400 in Forsyth County
One person was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition after a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon on GA 400 in Forsyth County. According to a press release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the Cumming Police Department and the Forsyth County Fire Department responded at about 5:15 p.m. to the wreck on GA 400 northbound near Bald Ridge Marina Road.
