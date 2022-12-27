ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA



Calcasieu Parish News

Impairment, Speed, and Lack of Seatbelt Use Suspected Factors in Louisiana Crash that Claimed the Life of 29-Year-Old Man

Impairment, Speed, and Lack of Seatbelt Use Suspected Factors in Louisiana Crash that Claimed the Life of 29-Year-Old Man. Terrebonne Parish – A single-vehicle crash in Louisiana on December 29, 2022, killed a 29-year-old man. The investigation found that the driver was traveling at a high speed and that impaired driving is suspected in the crash.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man killed in single vehicle crash on Hwy. 315

On December 29, 2022, shortly after midnight, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 315 near Hidalgo Drive. The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Steven English of Houma. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Nissan Xterra, driven by English, was...
HOUMA, LA
WAFB

2 people arrested following standoff, deputies say

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested following a standoff that began just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that Kelvin Provost, 24, and Jason Harrison, 18, were both taken into custody. According to the Tangipahoa Parish...
TICKFAW, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Impaired Louisiana Driver Arrested After Fatal Christmas Day Crash on LA 308 Claimed the Life of a Passenger

Impaired Louisiana Driver Arrested After Fatal Christmas Day Crash on LA 308 Claimed the Life of a Passenger. Lafourche Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police stated on December 26, 2022, that on December 25, 2022, soon after 8:00 p.m., Troopers of LSP Troop C responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Marcello Boulevard. A passenger whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin perished in the collision.
RACELAND, LA
WAFB

Man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting that injured 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of drive-by shooting that left two injured on Wednesday, Dec. 28. EBRSO said Jarrius Snearl, 20, is charged with attempted first-degree murder (2 counts), aggravated flight, hit and run, possession of a stolen firearm, and obstruction of justice.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Speed Suspected as a Factor in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 that Killed 2 Louisiana Men

Speed Suspected as a Factor in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 that Killed 2 Louisiana Men. Golden Meadow, Louisiana – Two people were killed and one driver was unharmed in a three-vehicle crash in Louisiana. The preliminary investigation found that one driver was driving at a high speed and crossed the center line, leading to the collision. Toxicological samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash is still under investigation.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
an17.com

Hammond driver arrested in Monday crash in Ascension Parish

Gonzales – On December 26, 2022, shortly after 3:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on US 61 south of LA 939 (South Purpera Avenue) in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 39-year-old Brandi Hall of Darrow. The preliminary...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Teen one of two shot in Baton Rouge Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were shot just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in the 7400 block of Maplewood Drive. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the two victims, a 16-year-old male and a 25-year-old male, went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on their own.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: Suspects caught on video after shooting at car in Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH - Detectives are investigating a reported shooting on Main Street in Terrebonne Parish after two suspects were clearly caught on camera fleeing the scene. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened Monday afternoon around 5 p.m.. Two alleged suspects reportedly shot at a passing vehicle, causing it to careen into a ditch. A nearby security camera caught the two running away from the car as it rolled to a stop.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
