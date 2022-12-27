Speed Suspected as a Factor in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 that Killed 2 Louisiana Men. Golden Meadow, Louisiana – Two people were killed and one driver was unharmed in a three-vehicle crash in Louisiana. The preliminary investigation found that one driver was driving at a high speed and crossed the center line, leading to the collision. Toxicological samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash is still under investigation.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO