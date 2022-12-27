Read full article on original website
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision Near Rock Springs
A Wyoming woman, 63, is dead after a head-on collision near Rock Springs, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at milepost 103 in Sweetwater County. According to the crash summary, a Cadillac Escalade was reported as a wrong-way...
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 31, 2022
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MONDAY. Today – Rain and snow showers likely, mainly after 9 am. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 15 to 20 mph, decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Timothy Macy (November 1, 1949 – December 27, 2022)
Timothy “Tim” Macy, 73, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors, Graveside Services, and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs, Municipal Cemetery.
SCCDC PTO winter clothing drive helps children in need
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center PTO recently sponsored a Winter Clothing Drive to collect hats, gloves, coats, and boots to provide to children in need. They worked throughout the end of November and the first part of December to gather what they could for...
Green River swim results from Laramie meet
December 30, 2022 — The Green River High School boys swim team competed in the Laramie Holiday Pre-Invite meet Thursday in Laramie. In total, nine Wyoming high school teams competed in the meet. Green River will compete in Laramie again today in the Holiday Invite. Top Five Wolves performances...
