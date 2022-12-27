WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MONDAY. Today – Rain and snow showers likely, mainly after 9 am. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 15 to 20 mph, decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 20 HOURS AGO