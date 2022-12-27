Read full article on original website
This Sioux Falls Retailer May Not Survive 2023
One national retail chain with a location in Sioux Falls may not be in business by the end of 2023. That's the warning from one business expert. Appearing on Yahoo Finance Live, Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba said Bed Bath & Beyond is on the verge of shutting its doors nationwide.
Can Sioux Falls Businesses Refuse To Accept Cash?
Take a quick look at that one-dollar, five-dollar, or ten-dollar bill in your wallet or purse. It says right there: This note is legal tender for all debts, public and private. Well, no, not really. You may have already experienced it, or may in the future. Your cash is no...
One Person Killed Near Hartford in Snowmobile Accident
Tragedy hit the Hartford, South Dakota area on Saturday night as one person was killed in a snowmobile accident that involved another vehicle. According to Dakota News Now, the accident occurred between an SUV and a snowmobile early Saturday evening. A 42-year-old male was pronounced dead after live-saving measures were...
Slick South Dakota & Minnesota Cities Named Best For Ice Skating
If you're someone who loves the winter weather and every icicle with it, then you're in luck! There are fun winter activities around the Sioux Empire to enjoy like ice skating. With the amount of snow and ice in the Sioux Empire, ice skating is the perfect activity to enjoy...
Sioux Falls Is Glowing With Christmas Events
There is plenty to do to prepare for Christmas, and around Sioux Falls you will see more and more neighborhoods become more colorful after stringing lights on the house and trees. Yes, there are those who take the Clark Griswold approach. But, it sure puts you in the Christmas Spirit, doesn't it?
Ponding and Snow on Roofs Creating Problems in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls woke up Tuesday morning to rain coming down. There's nothing strange about that in South Dakota, but when you factor in the calendar and the time of year, things complicate pretty quickly. The Forecast from The National Weather Service says MORE RAIN is on the way;. Rain, mainly...
Try The Tastiest Sioux Falls Mocktails This Holiday Season
There is nothing wrong about foregoing a glass of wine or a mixed cocktail over the holidays. Some people just don't drink. For those who aren't looking for the eggnog, there are fun recipes to create "mocktails." For those who do not know what mocktails are, they are drinks without...
Who Has The Best Winter Escape-Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota?
You can have this argument all you want, but winter does come with some perks. Like Ice-fishing, cross-country and downhill skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling. Plus, building the biggest snowman on the block. In our own backyard, Sioux Falls has Great Bear Ski Valley with skiing and tubing. When the ice...
Sioux Falls Marathon Opens 2023 Registration
What, you think it's too early? Nah! Don't put it off. Just think back a few short months to how exhilarating it was to run your first marathon, and complete it. The Sioux Falls Sports Authority is sporting its 2023 entry number and invites you to register for yours. Next year's marathon will be held Sunday, August 27.
Happy 96th Birthday To Freda Murphy, My Grandma
Birthdays are a time for celebration and gathering with family and friends to toast another year older. However, there are few birthdays that stand out from the rest. These birthdays are the big milestones like turning 50, 60, and even 90-years-old. One very special birthday in particular is when someone...
Here’s What Sioux Falls Searched Google For in 2022
Here's What Sioux Falls Searched Google For in 2022. One of the most fascinating aspects of the internet is that it is based on numbers. Ones and Zeros, yes or no, up or down. The numbers don't lie and can tell all sorts of things about ourselves. Like, what we...
Project Warm-Up Blanket-Making Party is Saturday in Sioux Falls
You are invited to the biggest blanket-making party of the year with Project Warm-Up, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School in Sioux Falls. "Little did we know back in 2006 (when we hosted our very first event at IPC with just 20 LHS students) that we would be making blankets 17 years later. But here we are…still getting fleecy after all these years," Organizers said in a statement.
Sioux Falls Salvation Army $20 Challenge is Saturday
The Salvation Army has played a significant role in the holiday season since its beginnings in 1891. The red kettle with its bellringers is one of the most recognizable sights and sounds of the holidays. The message of the Salvation Army has never changed, they are spreading the word of God and meeting human needs wherever they exist.
Popular Sioux Falls Sandwich Shop Announces Reopening & Changes
If you have been craving a delicious sandwich with fries this week from Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen in Sioux Falls, you're in luck! The popular sandwich diner just announced its doors are back open after some construction work. That's not the only news Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen staff told its sandwich lovers.
