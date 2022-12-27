ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

This Sioux Falls Retailer May Not Survive 2023

One national retail chain with a location in Sioux Falls may not be in business by the end of 2023. That's the warning from one business expert. Appearing on Yahoo Finance Live, Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba said Bed Bath & Beyond is on the verge of shutting its doors nationwide.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Can Sioux Falls Businesses Refuse To Accept Cash?

Take a quick look at that one-dollar, five-dollar, or ten-dollar bill in your wallet or purse. It says right there: This note is legal tender for all debts, public and private. Well, no, not really. You may have already experienced it, or may in the future. Your cash is no...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
One Person Killed Near Hartford in Snowmobile Accident

Tragedy hit the Hartford, South Dakota area on Saturday night as one person was killed in a snowmobile accident that involved another vehicle. According to Dakota News Now, the accident occurred between an SUV and a snowmobile early Saturday evening. A 42-year-old male was pronounced dead after live-saving measures were...
HARTFORD, SD
Sioux Falls Is Glowing With Christmas Events

There is plenty to do to prepare for Christmas, and around Sioux Falls you will see more and more neighborhoods become more colorful after stringing lights on the house and trees. Yes, there are those who take the Clark Griswold approach. But, it sure puts you in the Christmas Spirit, doesn't it?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls Marathon Opens 2023 Registration

What, you think it's too early? Nah! Don't put it off. Just think back a few short months to how exhilarating it was to run your first marathon, and complete it. The Sioux Falls Sports Authority is sporting its 2023 entry number and invites you to register for yours. Next year's marathon will be held Sunday, August 27.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Happy 96th Birthday To Freda Murphy, My Grandma

Birthdays are a time for celebration and gathering with family and friends to toast another year older. However, there are few birthdays that stand out from the rest. These birthdays are the big milestones like turning 50, 60, and even 90-years-old. One very special birthday in particular is when someone...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Project Warm-Up Blanket-Making Party is Saturday in Sioux Falls

You are invited to the biggest blanket-making party of the year with Project Warm-Up, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School in Sioux Falls. "Little did we know back in 2006 (when we hosted our very first event at IPC with just 20 LHS students) that we would be making blankets 17 years later. But here we are…still getting fleecy after all these years," Organizers said in a statement.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls Salvation Army $20 Challenge is Saturday

The Salvation Army has played a significant role in the holiday season since its beginnings in 1891. The red kettle with its bellringers is one of the most recognizable sights and sounds of the holidays. The message of the Salvation Army has never changed, they are spreading the word of God and meeting human needs wherever they exist.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Popular Sioux Falls Sandwich Shop Announces Reopening & Changes

If you have been craving a delicious sandwich with fries this week from Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen in Sioux Falls, you're in luck! The popular sandwich diner just announced its doors are back open after some construction work. That's not the only news Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen staff told its sandwich lovers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
