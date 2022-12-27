Read full article on original website
Alabama fans wanted everyone fired in massive overreaction to early Sugar Bowl deficit
Alabama Crimson Tide fans wanted the entire coaching staff fired after an early 10-0 deficit at the hands of Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Alabama Crimson Tide fans expect excellence. That’s what happens when you root for a team in the middle (or tail end, depending on who you ask) of a dynasty.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Patrick Mahomes and Michigan fans think Wolverines got screwed on short TD call
Michigan fans had Patrick Mahomes and just about everyone on Twitter agreeing with them that the refs screwed the Wolverines by reversing a TD call. It didn’t take long for Fiesta Bowl refs to inject some controversy into the College Football Playoff. In the second quarter, Michigan had a...
3 Michigan scapegoats most to blame for CFP upset loss to TCU
There are a bunch of reasons the Michigan Wolverines were upset by TCU in the CFP but these three scapegoats carry the most blame. Michigan went into the CFP semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl undefeated and favored by a touchdown. They left absolutely humbled. TCU took it to the Wolverines....
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
NC State radio announcer immediately suspended after racist bowl game remark
NC State radio announcer Gary Hahn was suspended immediately following the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for a racist comment he made on air. NC State lost to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but defeat on the football field was far from the worst thing to happen in the Wolfpack community on Friday.
Watch RG3 rush off Michigan-TCU broadcast as wife goes into labor
RG3 was on the alternate broadcast for the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU when he rushed off excitedly after finding out his wife is in labor. TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl as the first College Football Playoff semifinal was about as wild as you could possibly imagine. The two teams threatened to make it the highest-scoring CFP game of all time, there were a ridiculous 44 points scored in the third quarter alone, both teams had turnovers and crazy big plays, and it was all too exciting.
Pete Golding just ruined the holiday season for Alabama fans
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said he expects to remain in Tuscaloosa for next year, which isn’t music to the ears of many Crimson Tide fans. Alabama’s defense allowed just 18 points per game in 2022, but after watching the Crimson Tide concede 52 points to Tennessee and 32 points to LSU in losses, fans have seen enough from defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
College Football Playoff referees: Officiating crews for Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl
Looking at the College Football Playoff referees with the officiating crews for both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Though many players would argue that any bowl game is important, there’s no denying that the stakes are just higher for the College Football Playoff. So for TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl as the semifinal matchups, all eyes were on those games.
TCU cornerback unnecessarily pokes the bear ahead of Michigan CFP matchup
TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson gave Michigan bulletin board material before their CFP matchup when he talked about speed vs. size. If you wanted some fireworks before the Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinal between Michigan and TCU, you just got them courtesy of Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Hodges-Tomlinson had a whole lot...
5 Alabama stars who won’t be back in 2023 and who will replace them
The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the season with a Sugar Bowl win but still out of the playoff. Now, these stars are leaving but replacements are waiting. Though it wasn’t the ending that the Tuscaloosa faithful imagined coming into the 2022 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide put a stamp on the year with a dominant Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State on Saturday. Of course, fans would’ve much preferred to be playing later on Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff, but that’s not how things played out.
J.J. McCarthy quote proves Michigan didn’t take TCU seriously
J.J. McCarthy’s careless quote shows that Michigan may not have taken TCU all that seriously. As TCU is heading to the national championship game, J.J. McCarthy and the rest of the Michigan Wolverines will be watching it at home from the couch … just like last year…. Michigan...
Look: Forget Georgia and Ohio State, sleeping Uga is the Peach Bowl winner
Uga is a good boy for getting a good sleep in while watching Georgia play Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Despite a College Football Playoff game between Georgia and Ohio State happening right in front of him, Uga was able to catch some shuteye early on in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Iowa LB Jack Campbell’s grandfather killed in pedestrian accident before Music City Bowl
Iowa All-American Jack Campbell played in the Music City Bowl without knowng his grandfather tragically died in a pedestrian accident the night before. Jack Campbell led the Iowa defense in a dominant showing against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl on Saturday. He led all players with 10 tackles, notching two tackles for loss including a sack.
Georgia football unveils Mike Leach tribute for Peach Bowl
Mike Leach will be on the minds of the Georgia football team during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. As Georgia looks to repeat as College Football Playoff National Champions, they will be honoring the life of former Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach throughout the process, beginning with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
NFL Draft: 5 surprise teams that should trade up for C.J. Stroud
Ohio State superstar quarterback C.J. Stroud is going to be a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. No matter how he performs in the College Football Playoff, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has done enough in his Buckeyes career to be an unquestioned top-10 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
3 terrible calls that screwed Michigan in upset loss to TCU
The Michigan Wolverines lost to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl. The loss doesn’t hurt any less, especially with three controversial calls from the officials. The Michigan Wolverines made it to the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive year after going 13-0 and winning the Big Ten Championship. But, much like the year prior, they were sent home in the CFP semifinal.
Georgia radio call of game-winning TD vs Ohio State is total insanity
The Georgia Bulldogs are heading back to the CFP National Championship Game after a late touchdown and missed field goal by the Ohio State Buckeyes in an intense Peach Bowl. What a way for college football to end 2022 and begin 2023. Just when fans thought that nothing could top the chaotic second half of the Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Michigan, the Peach Bowl between Georgia and Ohio State brought the tension.
Georgia vs TCU spread: Opening line for CFP National Championship Game
The opening line for the CFP National Championship Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs has been revealed. The College Football Playoff Semifinals did not disappoint in the entertainment department. We entered New Year’s Eve with four teams, now only two remain in the tournament, and will compete in the CFP National Championship Game.
Alabama deserved College Football Playoff berth and TCU proved it
Alabama fans made it clear the Crimson Tide deserved to be in the College Football Playoff and TCU upsetting Michigan proved it for them. Let’s be very clear — it would’ve taken a world of chaos for a two-loss team to make the College Football Playoff in the four-team format, even if that team was the Alabama Crimson Tide. And as we know, there wasn’t quite enough as Nick Saban’s team ended up as the No. 5 team in the selection committee’s final rankings.
