FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for FoodiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Police Seeking 2 Suspects Following Attempted CarjackingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
When to expect the first batch of severe weather in the new year in North Texas
The new year always brings endless possibilities for people all over the country, but it also brings a new opportunity for more weather and the first batch of severe weather for North Texas in 2023 will be sooner than you think.
Southwest Airlines: Customers can't rebook flights until after New Year's Day
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – 70% of Southwest's flights have been canceled and travelers at Love Field Airport in Dallas have been lining up trying to get answers from the airline. Travelers at the airport say they were told they won't be able to catch another Southwest flight until Saturday. "It's too hard to wrap your head around," said Jim Lovell. The Lovell family just found out their Southwest flight home to San Diego after the holidays was canceled. "We just heard that the next possible flight we can take home would be the...
Travelers 'beyond frustrated' by Southwest Airlines cancellations
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Many Southwest Airlines customers at Dallas Love Field expressed disappointment, frustration, and anger Monday after facing multiple flight delays and cancellations since before Christmas. Talia Jones, a Southwest Air customer said, "I'm beyond frustrated and hurt because I can't see my dad. So yeah, it's very disappointing." Just before 6:30pm Monday, Flightaware showed Southwest cancelled 2,826 flights, or 69% of its schedule nationwide, and delayed 714 other flights. All day at Dallas Love Field, there was a long line of people trying to rebook their flights after they were cancelled. In the baggage terminal, there was also a long line of...
'Southwest is imploding': Why is the Dallas-based airline more impacted by travel issues than other carriers
DALLAS — For travelers, Southwest Airlines put the grinch in one of the busiest travel days of the year, leaving thousands of travelers stranded in airports across the nation. “Southwest Airlines is basically imploding,” said Lyn Montgomery, president of TWU Local 556, the union that represents Southwest Airlines flight...
easttexasradio.com
Mississippi Inmates Believed To Be In West Texas
Two escaped inmates from Mississippi who left a stolen van in Lake Fork Sunday were spotted between Dallas and Abilene. Cisco police officers tried to make contact with a silver Toyota Camry, which had a white man and black man inside. The vehicle evaded officers and headed westbound on Interstate 20 from Cisco. The driver matched the description of one of the Mississippi inmates, but officers didn’t get a good enough look at the black occupant to get an identification. Payne had also previously escaped from the Choctaw County Jail.
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds
(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
fox4news.com
Argument in Dallas store ends with deadly gunfire
DALLAS - Police are investigating after they say an argument inside a northwest Dallas convenience store turned deadly. It happened just after midnight Friday at the Cool zone off Royal Lane. Officers found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds when they responded to the store. They believe...
fox4news.com
Large fire destroys abandoned warehouse near Dallas, Grand Prairie border
DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a large fire at an abandoned warehouse in Dallas Tuesday morning. More than 60 firefighters were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard around 6 a.m. That's right on the Dallas and Grand Prairie border near Hensley Field.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth?. In all Texan cities, we are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Fort Worth.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Barbeque Spots Face Pipe Bursts Due to Cold Weather
Two popular BBQ spots in North Texas are cleaning up after pipes burst due to the weekend's cold weather. “For something like this to happen, it really throws a wrench into our plans and our dinner service,” said Brandon Hurtado, CEO and Owner of Hurtado’s Barbecue. On Friday,...
Soul Bird Chkn Shack Heading to Fort Worth
The new location could open next summer at Alliance Town Center.
A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing Trio
The Fort Worth Missing TrioPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. In December of 1974, three young girls, Rachel Trlca, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley would go to the local mall in Fort Worth, Texas for some last-minute Christmas shopping. When they didn’t return home that evening as they were supposed to, their families began to panic. The Oldsmobile they drove in was found abandoned in the parking lot, but there was no sign of the three girls. This is a story with so many strange twists and turns, it’s hard to believe it really happened.
fox4news.com
One killed in shooting outside of popular Fort Worth bar
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in a popular Fort Worth bar area. Around 1:10 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive near the El Chingon Bar, not far from West 7th Street, after a man was shot in the back.
Two people seriously hurt in southeast Fort Worth crash
Two people are seriously hurt following last night’s crash in southeast Fort Worth. The 911 calls came in just past 9:30 p.m. saying two vehicles had smashed into one another in the intersection of East Riverside and East Richmond.
Eater
The Saddest Dallas Restaurant Closures of 2022
Eater Dallas polled local chefs, journalists, and food influencers about their thoughts on the local food scene in 2022. Here are their thoughts on the restaurants they’ll miss most, after some tragic closings this year. Leslie Chatman, Eater Dallas contributor:. “For me, I am sad that Spiral Diner and...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CHACON, ALBERTO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Woman Faces Dallas Robbery Charge
Titus County arrested 29-year-old Jakysia Schianne Rodgers of Mt. Pleasant on a Smith County warrant for Aggravated Robbery. She’s in the Titus County jail instead of a $300,000 bond.
Family of maintenance worker killed at Grand Prairie apartment complex wants accountability
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Cesar Montelongo Sr. and his wife have spent more than half of their lives together. Their family photos show years of love and togetherness. The Grand Prairie couple was fast approaching 30 years together until tragedy hit on Christmas Eve. "My parents were going to...
Best of 2022: Kroger closing, Kohl’s building a new store and more top business updates from Plano
Walmart Supercenter in Plano received a general remodel this year. (Courtesy Walmart) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact business updates from Plano in 2022, based on web traffic. 1. Kroger planning to close store in North Plano. Grocery store brand Kroger planned to closed its...
One person killed in east Dallas shooting overnight
At least one person has died in an east Dallas shooting overnight. The victim was found shot in a car on Ferguson Road near 635-LBJ. Police found the driver’s side window had been shot out.
