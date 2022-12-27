ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

Southwest Airlines: Customers can't rebook flights until after New Year's Day

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – 70% of Southwest's flights have been canceled and travelers at Love Field Airport in Dallas have been lining up trying to get answers from the airline.  Travelers at the airport say they were told they won't be able to catch another Southwest flight until Saturday. "It's too hard to wrap your head around," said Jim Lovell. The Lovell family just found out their Southwest flight home to San Diego after the holidays was canceled. "We just heard that the next possible flight we can take home would be the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Travelers 'beyond frustrated' by Southwest Airlines cancellations

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Many Southwest Airlines customers at Dallas Love Field expressed disappointment, frustration, and anger Monday after facing multiple flight delays and cancellations since before Christmas.  Talia Jones, a Southwest Air customer said, "I'm beyond frustrated and hurt because I can't see my dad. So yeah, it's very disappointing." Just before 6:30pm Monday, Flightaware showed Southwest cancelled 2,826 flights, or 69% of its schedule nationwide, and delayed 714 other flights. All day at Dallas Love Field, there was a long line of people trying to rebook their flights after they were cancelled. In the baggage terminal, there was also a long line of...
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Mississippi Inmates Believed To Be In West Texas

Two escaped inmates from Mississippi who left a stolen van in Lake Fork Sunday were spotted between Dallas and Abilene. Cisco police officers tried to make contact with a silver Toyota Camry, which had a white man and black man inside. The vehicle evaded officers and headed westbound on Interstate 20 from Cisco. The driver matched the description of one of the Mississippi inmates, but officers didn’t get a good enough look at the black occupant to get an identification. Payne had also previously escaped from the Choctaw County Jail.
ABILENE, TX
CW33

Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds

(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Argument in Dallas store ends with deadly gunfire

DALLAS - Police are investigating after they say an argument inside a northwest Dallas convenience store turned deadly. It happened just after midnight Friday at the Cool zone off Royal Lane. Officers found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds when they responded to the store. They believe...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Large fire destroys abandoned warehouse near Dallas, Grand Prairie border

DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a large fire at an abandoned warehouse in Dallas Tuesday morning. More than 60 firefighters were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard around 6 a.m. That's right on the Dallas and Grand Prairie border near Hensley Field.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Barbeque Spots Face Pipe Bursts Due to Cold Weather

Two popular BBQ spots in North Texas are cleaning up after pipes burst due to the weekend's cold weather. “For something like this to happen, it really throws a wrench into our plans and our dinner service,” said Brandon Hurtado, CEO and Owner of Hurtado’s Barbecue. On Friday,...
DALLAS, TX
Nik

A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing Trio

The Fort Worth Missing TrioPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. In December of 1974, three young girls, Rachel Trlca, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley would go to the local mall in Fort Worth, Texas for some last-minute Christmas shopping. When they didn’t return home that evening as they were supposed to, their families began to panic. The Oldsmobile they drove in was found abandoned in the parking lot, but there was no sign of the three girls. This is a story with so many strange twists and turns, it’s hard to believe it really happened.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

One killed in shooting outside of popular Fort Worth bar

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in a popular Fort Worth bar area. Around 1:10 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive near the El Chingon Bar, not far from West 7th Street, after a man was shot in the back.
FORT WORTH, TX
Eater

The Saddest Dallas Restaurant Closures of 2022

Eater Dallas polled local chefs, journalists, and food influencers about their thoughts on the local food scene in 2022. Here are their thoughts on the restaurants they’ll miss most, after some tragic closings this year. Leslie Chatman, Eater Dallas contributor:. “For me, I am sad that Spiral Diner and...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CHACON, ALBERTO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: TX; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
GRAPEVINE, TX

