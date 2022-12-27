DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – 70% of Southwest's flights have been canceled and travelers at Love Field Airport in Dallas have been lining up trying to get answers from the airline. Travelers at the airport say they were told they won't be able to catch another Southwest flight until Saturday. "It's too hard to wrap your head around," said Jim Lovell. The Lovell family just found out their Southwest flight home to San Diego after the holidays was canceled. "We just heard that the next possible flight we can take home would be the...

