Newport News City Hall closed for remainder of week due to HVAC issue

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News City Hall will be closed for the remainder of the week due to damages caused by issues with the HVAC system.

The City Hall is expected to reopen to employees and the public on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

In a release early Tuesday morning, city officials say the City Hall building at 2400 Washington Avenue will be closed to employees and the public amid the issue with the HVAC system. Additionally, several of the top floors are also experiencing water damage.

All other city offices and facilities are open as scheduled. Residents in need of city services may call the Newport News 311 Contact Center at 757-933-2311.

City employees who were scheduled to report to work today at City Hall are asked to telework or call their supervisor for instructions.

This closure only impacts Newport News City Hall. Residents can visit nnva.gov for updates.

A Codes Permitting Technician is available 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. through Friday in the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office adjacent to City Hall for those who need assistance with permits.

WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.