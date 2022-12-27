Read full article on original website
KLTV
Boil water notice rescinded for N.E.W. Water Supply customers
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - The boil water notice that was in effect for N.E.W. Water Supply Corporation customers in San Augustine has been lifted. A boil water notice had been issued on Dec. 26 due to freezing conditions.
KLTV
SFA gardens checking over plants after last week’s freeze
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA Gardens prepared for the arctic cold front that came through the area throughout the holiday. Dr. David Creech Director of SFA Gardens says a gardener’s work is never finished, and this reigns true during this arctic cold front throughout the holiday weekend. Creech says...
KLTV
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Tyler County
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Tyler County Thursday. The tornado happened near the Fred community at approximately 4:08 p.m. Thursday. The weather service said the tornado impacted areas around County Road 4600 and County Road 4595.
KLTV
Sabine County murderer was found on porch in northeastern part of county
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - A convicted murderer who had been on the run for 11 months was arrested after he was found on the back porch of a home in the northeastern part of the county. Matthew Edgar was taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday by the U.S....
KLTV
Former Sabine County DA ‘ecstatic’ Mathew Edgar arrested
Fitness instructor, client who lost 100 pounds share advice for sticking with New Year’s resolutions. According to a 2016 study, of the 41 percent of Americans who make New Year’s resolutions, only nine percent feel successful that they’ve kept them through the year. With fitness being a popular resolution, William Moore, the Personal Training manager at Crunch Fitness said it’s important to educate yourself with an expert.
KLTV
3 Angelina County officers apply to be first new sheriff in decade
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Change is coming to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office as Sheriff Greg Sanches is set to retire on Jan. 1 after a decade of service to the county. Three officers have applied for the soon-to-be vacant position and all have established law enforcement experience. Those...
KLTV
Man convicted of murder after walking away from Sabine County courthouse back in custody
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - According to the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Matthew Edgar was apprehended and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service. Edgar was immediately taken to the Sabine County Jail to await formal sentencing by the court, the sheriff’s office...
