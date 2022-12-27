Read full article on original website
WNDU
Irish fans tune in across Michiana for the Gator Bowl
(WNDU) - The Fighting Irish finished their season in Jacksonville in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina on Friday!. And Irish fans took it all in across Michiana! 16 News Now visited Jay’s Lounge in Niles, where a crowd gathered for the broadcast. Our crew also visited the Diloreto...
WNDU
Buchner accounts for 5 TDs, Notre Dame wins Gator Bowl 45-38
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP/WNDU) - Tyler Buchner accounted for five touchdowns to help offset two interceptions returned for touchdowns, and No. 21 Notre Dame beat 19th-ranked South Carolina 45-38 in a wild TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The highest-scoring game in Gator Bowl history was filled with big plays and memorable moments. But...
WNDU
Gator Bowl Press Conference: Freeman, Irish in it to win it
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WNDU) - There’s just one more sleep for Marcus Freeman before he leads the Fighting Irish into a bowl game for the second time in his head coaching career. The first official press conference held by the Gator Bowl took place on Thursday afternoon. Notre Dame went...
WNDU
No. 5 Irish escape Coral Gables with 66-63 win over Miami Hurricanes
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team picked up its second conference win of the season in a 66-63 nail-biter over the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday night. The No. 5 Irish (11-1, 2-0 ACC) led 41-31 at halftime, but the Hurricanes (7-6, 0-2 ACC) outscored...
WNDU
Irish fans arrive in Jacksonville ahead of Gator Bowl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WNDU) - North Florida is a long ways from home for the Notre Dame football team, but the Irish faithful typically travel well. With that being said, it’s a much shorter trip for their opponent, the South Carolina Gamecocks, and that manifested itself in a sea of red at Thursday’s pep rallies.
Sporting News
What channel is Notre Dame vs. South Carolina on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2022 Gator Bowl
There aren't many teams that ended the season on as hot as South Carolina. The No. 19 Gamecocks ended College Football Playoff hopes for both No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson, eliminating them with 63-38 and 31-30 defeats. Spencer Rattler tore the two teams apart, combining to complete 55-of-76 passes for eight touchdown passes and two interceptions.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
Irish fans are starting to fill the city of Jacksonville, Fla., in advance of Friday’s Gator Bowl. We’re one day away from the Notre Dame football team’s season finale against South Carolina in the Gator Bowl.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Felix
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Felix. For more information on Felix, watch the video above!. To adopt Felix or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society...
WNDU
Hammond has breakout game for Irish against Jacksonville
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team ended its non-conference slate on Tuesday night with a 59-43 win over Jacksonville at Purcell Pavilion. And as the Irish gear up for ACC play, they saw the best performance from grad transfer Marcus Hammond since he arrived in South Bend. After coming off the bench, Hammond led the team with 15 points — a season-high for the graduate transfer from Niagara.
WNDU
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw. Irish fans arrive in Jacksonville ahead of...
WNDU
Officials in South Bend, Elkhart reminding everyone to celebrate the New Year safely
(WNDU) - We are just a day away from ringing in the New Year, so officials in South Bend and Elkhart are asking everyone to celebrate safely. New Year’s can be an incredibly dangerous holiday if you’re out driving. In fact the National Safety Council is estimating 408 people will die on U.S. roads this New Year’s.
WNDU
Top baby names in 2022 announced for Corewell Health Lakeland hospitals in Niles, St. Joseph
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The BirthPlace at Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals in Niles and St. Joseph, which is the new name for Spectrum Health Lakeland hospitals, is sharing the most popular names for both genders out of the 1,316 babies born in 2022. Jayden and Charlotte were the most...
WNDU
Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening of the Bloomington-based restaurant Social Cantina is happening next week!. Starting on Monday, Jan. 2, the restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Social Cantina offers a variety of Mexican food, even describing itself as “modern Mexican street fare including...
WNDU
3 injured after car, ambulance collide in Cass County
The South Bend Police Department is concerned about what might happen when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day. 126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Updated: 3 hours ago. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it...
Indiana man dies after crashing snowmobile into tree in Northern Michigan
One Indiana man has died in Northern Michigan after police say he lost control of his snowmobile and crashed into a tree on Monday afternoon.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Indiana
Just south of the Great Lakes region, and just west enough to be considered a part of the Midwest, Indiana is home to nearly seven million people. Native Americans were the first to occupy the land that we today call Indiana. Indeed, the state was named after the vast numbers of people already living there. Today, Indianapolis is the largest city, with several other important urban areas dotted throughout the state. Indiana’s climate is generally classified as humid, with the northern half of the state being humid continental. The southern half, however, is considered humid subtropical. But, just where can you find the coldest place in Indiana?
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry changes direction under new leadership
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After shutting down operations indefinitely, the Mishawaka Food Pantry tells 16 News Now they’ve changed leadership. It comes after their former executive director was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in October. Officials at the Mishawaka Food Pantry tell us that they were close...
WNDU
Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - They say it isn’t work if you love what you do. For one barber in Mishawaka, love is exactly what has kept him going for 48 years. Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he’s selling the business and retiring.
WNDU
Ring in the New Year in South Bend with tons of events to choose from
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s New Year’s Eve, and across the country celebrations are taking place to ring in 2023. In South Bend, multiple events are inviting the public to start the year off with some fun:. Cloud Walking Coffee iw hosting a Disco Night with cocktails,...
WNDU
Pet Vet: New Year’s Resolutions
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The new year is upon us and you may be making goals and decisions for yourself in the new year. Your pets have health needs that should be included in that planning, too. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now...
