KEMP, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice that was issued on Dec. 24 for the City of Kemp public water system has now been rescinded. The system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling as of Dec. 31.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The boil water notice that was in effect for Gum Creek Water Supply customers in Cherokee County has been rescinded. As of 10:28 am Thursday, Gum Creek Water Supply customers are no longer required to boil their water. A boil water notice had been issued...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second session inn the Wagstaff Classic was between the Lindale Eagles and Tyler High Lions and it proved to be tight matchup, at least until halftime. Both teams went after each other hard early in the game and showed no signs of slowing down. Amongst...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler High Lions ended their Wagstaff Classic run with a perfect record after their win against Brownsboro last night. With their big plays and physicality they were able to effectively contain their opponent. The Lions never trailed in this matchup. The bright spot for Brownsboro...
