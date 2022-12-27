ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easttexasradio.com

Mississippi Inmates Believed To Be In West Texas

Two escaped inmates from Mississippi who left a stolen van in Lake Fork Sunday were spotted between Dallas and Abilene. Cisco police officers tried to make contact with a silver Toyota Camry, which had a white man and black man inside. The vehicle evaded officers and headed westbound on Interstate 20 from Cisco. The driver matched the description of one of the Mississippi inmates, but officers didn’t get a good enough look at the black occupant to get an identification. Payne had also previously escaped from the Choctaw County Jail.
ABILENE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

A 46-year-old Collin County man was arrested in Hopkins County for bond revocation on narcotics charges. Forty-six-year-old Randall Morse Sharp of Wylie was scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on the charges when he was taken into custody in the District Courtroom and transported to the jail. His new bond was recommended to be $75,000 on each charge.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy