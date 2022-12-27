ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

New Year’s Eve at the oldest nightclub in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) The only nightclub in Houston not only survived 70’s disco and the 80’s new wave era, but is still around today for goers from everywhere to enjoy the Montrose mainstay. They’re hosting a midnight cash balloon drop complimentary party favors. Cover charge at the door. 9...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Enjoy a FREE New Year’s Eve at POST Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) Houstonians are enjoying POST Houston and it’s one of the most Instagramable places to be this New Year’s Eve. This Saturday night is not only FREE for anyone wanting to ring in the new year, but it’s going to be an all-ages celebration open to the public. Head to the rooftop Skylawn for a New Year’s countdown, and multiple bars throughout. There will be live DJs and photo worthy skyline views to take in.
HOUSTON, TX
travelblog.org

Houston, Texas

!!!Newsflash!!!! Don has completed his cross country bike ride and is now joining me on completing our travel back home to Oregon. Don and I have settled down for about one month in Houston Texas. Our friends James and Rita greeted us, opened there home, and we are still here. Warning: Be careful when you offer a place for friends to stay. It worked out that we could house sit for them while they visited beautiful sunny Costa Rica for a couple weeks. I really enjoyed having a full kitchen to cook in. Right away Don and I started to cook some incredible foods. BBQ, salads, cold beer, roasted vegetables. Rita's kitchen is built and equipped with everything a person needs to be creative. A very short walk and we could access an open market to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables and so much more. Across the street is a Mexican bakery with incredible sweet treats, and in the other direction is a meat market. All are very Latino based so we got to practice our Spanish and try new foods at a great price.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot dead in his car behind Wingstop in west Houston, last alive 45 minutes before

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating after a young man was found dead in his car behind a Wingstop in west Houston. According to Sergeant Ben Beall with Harris County Sherriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible shooting in the 5500 block of N Fry Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they met with the person who called and found a man in his 20s slumped over in his car from a gunshot wound with the door open.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Ditch the coats, grab the umbrella!

HOUSTON (CW39) – We turn to a warm and soggy pattern over the next couple days. Rain is developing from the coast this morning, moving inland near the bay, La Porte, Anahuac, etc. These showers take on more coverage this afternoon. Rain and moments of thunderstorm activity will be seen and heard overnight. Highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, breezy like yesterday. Gusts will reach near 25 mph out of the south.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police warning against the use of celebratory New Year's gunfire

HOUSTON - Authorities across the Houston area are warning people to not use firearms when celebrating the New Year. Last New Year’s Eve, Houston police said they received nearly 400 calls relating to celebratory gunshots. "We’re going to have plain clothes officers, and we’re going to have uniform officers...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Houston Agent’s top 10 Who’s Who profiles from 2022

These 10 professionals in the Houston real estate industry garnered the most buzz from our Who’s Who in Houston Real Estate feature. Read through to check out our top-viewed Who’s Who profiles for 2022. No. 10: Rachel Luna, Agency Executive. Maximizing the power of technology by marketing through...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting

It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
HOUSTON, TX

