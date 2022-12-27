Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Check out the most popular news stories in Houston this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pacific Northwest Publisher Hits Home Run With Quartet of HardcoversIBWAAHouston, TX
cw39.com
New Year’s Eve at the oldest nightclub in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) The only nightclub in Houston not only survived 70’s disco and the 80’s new wave era, but is still around today for goers from everywhere to enjoy the Montrose mainstay. They’re hosting a midnight cash balloon drop complimentary party favors. Cover charge at the door. 9...
cw39.com
Enjoy a FREE New Year’s Eve at POST Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Houstonians are enjoying POST Houston and it’s one of the most Instagramable places to be this New Year’s Eve. This Saturday night is not only FREE for anyone wanting to ring in the new year, but it’s going to be an all-ages celebration open to the public. Head to the rooftop Skylawn for a New Year’s countdown, and multiple bars throughout. There will be live DJs and photo worthy skyline views to take in.
Houston ranked No. 1 city for the stock market in 2022 by CNBC
In a Friday interview on CNBC, Mayor Turner applauded Houston's economy and highlighted its future.
Could Houston Ever Get the Oilers Name & Logo Back?
Could Houston Ever Get The Oilers Logo, Colors & Uniform Back from the Titans Franchise?
travelblog.org
Houston, Texas
!!!Newsflash!!!! Don has completed his cross country bike ride and is now joining me on completing our travel back home to Oregon. Don and I have settled down for about one month in Houston Texas. Our friends James and Rita greeted us, opened there home, and we are still here. Warning: Be careful when you offer a place for friends to stay. It worked out that we could house sit for them while they visited beautiful sunny Costa Rica for a couple weeks. I really enjoyed having a full kitchen to cook in. Right away Don and I started to cook some incredible foods. BBQ, salads, cold beer, roasted vegetables. Rita's kitchen is built and equipped with everything a person needs to be creative. A very short walk and we could access an open market to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables and so much more. Across the street is a Mexican bakery with incredible sweet treats, and in the other direction is a meat market. All are very Latino based so we got to practice our Spanish and try new foods at a great price.
fox26houston.com
Man shot dead in his car behind Wingstop in west Houston, last alive 45 minutes before
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating after a young man was found dead in his car behind a Wingstop in west Houston. According to Sergeant Ben Beall with Harris County Sherriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible shooting in the 5500 block of N Fry Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they met with the person who called and found a man in his 20s slumped over in his car from a gunshot wound with the door open.
Bourbon lovers form line outside Spec's in Midtown for special release of marked down bottles
Why not ring in the new year with a nice glass of bourbon? You can get what Spec's is calling "allocated" bottles at a retail price in its special bourbon release.
cw39.com
Ditch the coats, grab the umbrella!
HOUSTON (CW39) – We turn to a warm and soggy pattern over the next couple days. Rain is developing from the coast this morning, moving inland near the bay, La Porte, Anahuac, etc. These showers take on more coverage this afternoon. Rain and moments of thunderstorm activity will be seen and heard overnight. Highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, breezy like yesterday. Gusts will reach near 25 mph out of the south.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Houston?. Houstonians are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Houston.
These 17 Houston restaurant closures marked the saddest shutters of 2022
Despite all the growth of restaurants in Houston, we also bid farewell to several establishments that all made their mark on the dining scene in 2022. See the reasons why 17 of them had to close.
fox7austin.com
Southwest cancels groom's flight days before New Year's Eve wedding, Texas bride says
AUSTIN, Texas - Southwest officials say they are desperately trying to fix things after thousands of delays and cancelations riddle their flight schedule. One UT alumni bride-to-be found herself in the middle of the airline chaos wondering if she will be able to get married after her fiancé's flight was canceled days before their wedding.
fox26houston.com
Houston police warning against the use of celebratory New Year's gunfire
HOUSTON - Authorities across the Houston area are warning people to not use firearms when celebrating the New Year. Last New Year’s Eve, Houston police said they received nearly 400 calls relating to celebratory gunshots. "We’re going to have plain clothes officers, and we’re going to have uniform officers...
This Houston entertainer is giving away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker breaks down HPD findings in 2022 comparing previous years
Where in Houston have homicides increased? How many people on average died each week in 2022? ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker revealed the staggering stats.
Houston's most popular baby names of 2022 released by Houston Health Department
Did you have a baby this year? Or maybe you're expecting soon and are looking for some baby name inspirations! Check out this list of Houston's most popular baby names of 2022.
Houston Agent Magazine
Houston Agent’s top 10 Who’s Who profiles from 2022
These 10 professionals in the Houston real estate industry garnered the most buzz from our Who’s Who in Houston Real Estate feature. Read through to check out our top-viewed Who’s Who profiles for 2022. No. 10: Rachel Luna, Agency Executive. Maximizing the power of technology by marketing through...
At birth we board the train and meet our parents
At birth, we board the train and meet our parents, and we believe they will always travel by our side. As time goes by, other people will board the train, and they will be significant, i.e. our siblings, friends, children, and even the love of your life.
Houston Chronicle
'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting
It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
Click2Houston.com
Celebratory gunfire: This is what you need to know about it before the New Year
HOUSTON – Celebratory gunfire is a problem in the Houston area year after year, particularly around New Year’s and the Fourth of July, and notably, when the Astros win. Here’s what it is and what to know about it and the laws surrounding it. Celebratory gunfire defined.
