Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Man shot dead in his car behind Wingstop in west Houston, last alive 45 minutes before

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating after a young man was found dead in his car behind a Wingstop in west Houston. According to Sergeant Ben Beall with Harris County Sherriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible shooting in the 5500 block of N Fry Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they met with the person who called and found a man in his 20s slumped over in his car from a gunshot wound with the door open.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 dead, 2 others hospitalized after shooting in northeaeast Harris County

HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where four people were hit, two of whom are dead. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

HCSO: Man shot to death in Cloverleaf area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death Friday in the Cloverleaf area. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooter is possibly the man's wife. This happened at about 5:14 p.m. on Longview Street near Manor Street, which is near Beltway 8...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Man shot twice during carjacking in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Two men in masks held up a driver at gunpoint and shot him twice during a carjacking in southwest Houston Wednesday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 9:30 p.m. on West Bellfort near Lakes at 610 Drive. Houston police said the 22-year-old...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

HCSO investigating deadly shooting involving at least 3 people in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where at least three people were involved. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble around noon.
HUMBLE, TX
cw39.com

Police investigating surveillance video in south Houston bar killing

HOUSTON (KIAH) Police hope surveillance video will help them learn more about a deadly shooting outside a Southeast Houston bar. The victim was shot to death outside Palmas on Park Place around two o’clock Tuesday morning. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight inside. Detectives tell us there...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Suspect wanted in aggravated robbery of 69-year-old man: Houston police

HOUSTON – One mas was arrested and and another is wanted for a violent robbery that left a 69-year-old man with a broken nose. On Dec. 5, at around 11:45 am, a 69-year-old man walked out of a convenience store located in the 1000 block of Booth, in Houston. The man told police he was approached by several males, who began to assault him and then kicked him several times after he fell to the ground. The suspects then took his wallet and cash and then left the location in different vehicles.
HOUSTON, TX

