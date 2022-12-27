Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Check out the most popular news stories in Houston this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pacific Northwest Publisher Hits Home Run With Quartet of HardcoversIBWAAHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Man shot dead in his car behind Wingstop in west Houston, last alive 45 minutes before
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating after a young man was found dead in his car behind a Wingstop in west Houston. According to Sergeant Ben Beall with Harris County Sherriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible shooting in the 5500 block of N Fry Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they met with the person who called and found a man in his 20s slumped over in his car from a gunshot wound with the door open.
Houston police identify possible suspect after woman shot on METRORail
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to a METRORail shooting. Surveillance footage shows a possible suspect after a woman was shot Wednesday night by a man she was trying to hide from, according to METRO officials. The 27-year-old woman was shot at...
1 shot during altercation with another man at METRO bus stop in north Houston, police say
"When he shot the second time, that's when everybody ran," a man that was heading to the bus stop told ABC13. HPD said they were able to locate and arrest the shooter with the help of witnesses.
HCSO: Wingstop employee shot, killed in west Harris County shopping center
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in his vehicle. Deputies said it happened Friday night just before 11 p.m. at a shopping center on North Fry Road near Kieth Harrow Boulevard. According to Sgt. Ben Beall,...
Houston police warn against DWI and celebratory gunfire ahead of New Year's Eve
3...2...1... countdown to the new year, not your time in jail! As celebrations begin, police warn Houstonians to not drive under the influence.
fox26houston.com
2 dead, 2 others hospitalized after shooting in northeaeast Harris County
HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where four people were hit, two of whom are dead. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble.
2 masked suspects shoot man during carjacking on Houston's southside, police say
The suspects got away with the man's Toyota sedan, police said. The victim flagged down a Metro bus driver and was able to wait on the bus until an ambulance arrived.
Murder committed minutes before 2022 still unsolved despite improving HPD homicide clearance numbers
Improving deadly crime statistics are offering little comfort to the family of a woman who didn't live to see another year of her life.
HCSO: Man shot to death in Cloverleaf area
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death Friday in the Cloverleaf area. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooter is possibly the man's wife. This happened at about 5:14 p.m. on Longview Street near Manor Street, which is near Beltway 8...
Click2Houston.com
Man in his 90s hit, killed while walking in parking lot in NE Houston, police say
TOMBALL, Texas – A man has died after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle while in a Kroger parking lot on Friday. According to the Tomball Police Department, the incident happened at 14060 FM 2920 on the Tomball Parkway. Captain Patin with Tomball PD says the man, who...
Man shot twice during carjacking in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Two men in masks held up a driver at gunpoint and shot him twice during a carjacking in southwest Houston Wednesday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 9:30 p.m. on West Bellfort near Lakes at 610 Drive. Houston police said the 22-year-old...
KHOU
Woman shot on METRORail train in SE Houston, police say
According to police, the woman was shot on the train and the shooter is not in custody. There continues to be an active search for the gunman.
fox26houston.com
HCSO investigating deadly shooting involving at least 3 people in Humble
HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where at least three people were involved. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble around noon.
Click2Houston.com
1 injured, 2 arrested after attempted robbery, shooting in north Harris County, authorities say
A man has been taken to the hospital after he was shot near a METRO bus stop on Friday. The Houston Police Department says the call came in at 12:10 p.m for a shooting on Deerfield Street near Fulton. According to METRO officials, the victim was at a nearby cellphone...
cw39.com
Police investigating surveillance video in south Houston bar killing
HOUSTON (KIAH) Police hope surveillance video will help them learn more about a deadly shooting outside a Southeast Houston bar. The victim was shot to death outside Palmas on Park Place around two o’clock Tuesday morning. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight inside. Detectives tell us there...
HPD looking for 3 masked thieves accused of robbing hotel clerk at gunpoint in SW Houston
Surveillance video from the armed robbery shows the thieves hit and shove the clerk while making demands. Police said they drove off in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Kia Forte.
Man turns himself in after fleeing scene of deadly shooting outside convenience store, HPD says
Authorities said the two men were in an altercation outside a northeast Houston convenience store before one man shot and killed the other.
ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker breaks down HPD findings in 2022 comparing previous years
Where in Houston have homicides increased? How many people on average died each week in 2022? ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker revealed the staggering stats.
fox26houston.com
Humble deadly shooting: Authorities release new information after 2 were killed, 2 others injured
HUMBLE, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office has released some details following a deadly quadruple shooting in Humble on Friday just before noon. The shooting occurred in the 4800 block of Park Square Lane in north Harris County. Officials said when deputies arrived on the scene, they found a...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted in aggravated robbery of 69-year-old man: Houston police
HOUSTON – One mas was arrested and and another is wanted for a violent robbery that left a 69-year-old man with a broken nose. On Dec. 5, at around 11:45 am, a 69-year-old man walked out of a convenience store located in the 1000 block of Booth, in Houston. The man told police he was approached by several males, who began to assault him and then kicked him several times after he fell to the ground. The suspects then took his wallet and cash and then left the location in different vehicles.
Comments / 2