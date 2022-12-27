ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ditch the coats, grab the umbrella!

HOUSTON (CW39) – We turn to a warm and soggy pattern over the next couple days. Rain is developing from the coast this morning, moving inland near the bay, La Porte, Anahuac, etc. These showers take on more coverage this afternoon. Rain and moments of thunderstorm activity will be seen and heard overnight. Highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, breezy like yesterday. Gusts will reach near 25 mph out of the south.
CBS Denver

Over 1,000 bats plunge to ground in Houston amid frigid temps

Some 1,600 bats found a temporary home this week in the attic of a Houston Humane Society director, but it wasn't because they made it their roost. It was a temporary recovery space for the flying mammals after they lost their grip and plunged to the pavement after going into hypothermic shock during the city's recent cold snap.On Wednesday, hundreds were released back to their habitats -- two Houston-area bridges -- after wildlife rescuers scooped them up and saved them by administering fluids and keeping them warm in incubators."These poor babies were rescued from the ground minutes away from freezing...
KHOU

Tips on what to do with your plants after the freeze

HOUSTON — Freezing temperatures have come and gone in Houston, leaving a path of damage in their wake. Some plants didn't survive the arctic blast. So, what are you supposed to do if you think your plants died? The answer might surprise you: try not to touch them. Houston...
cw39.com

New Year’s Eve at the oldest nightclub in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) The only nightclub in Houston not only survived 70’s disco and the 80’s new wave era, but is still around today for goers from everywhere to enjoy the Montrose mainstay. They’re hosting a midnight cash balloon drop complimentary party favors. Cover charge at the door. 9...
cw39.com

Enjoy a FREE New Year’s Eve at POST Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) Houstonians are enjoying POST Houston and it’s one of the most Instagramable places to be this New Year’s Eve. This Saturday night is not only FREE for anyone wanting to ring in the new year, but it’s going to be an all-ages celebration open to the public. Head to the rooftop Skylawn for a New Year’s countdown, and multiple bars throughout. There will be live DJs and photo worthy skyline views to take in.
Houston Chronicle

'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting

It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
cw39.com

Texas Tech tops Ole Miss in TaxAct Texas Bowl

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Texas Tech Red Raiders topped the Ole Miss Rebels in Wednesday night’s TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston. I think its safe to say that the fan base at NRG was dominated by raider red. I joined in on the tailgating action myself. Teaming up with the in state team for a few rounds of corn hole.
cw39.com

How to create New Year’s resolutions for the whole family

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Trying to make some big changes for the New Year? What about doing it as a family?. Family medicine doctor John Myers says making New Year’s resolutions together can increase accountability and success. But he advised don’t think too big, as small steps are easier to maintain long term.
