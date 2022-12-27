ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

FOUND: Houston police searching missing woman said to have dementia

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department has found a previously missing woman. According to the Texas Center for the Missing, 82-year-old Joynell Jenkins was found safe in the hospital. Jenkins was last seen on foot at the 3500 block of Lydia Street. Jenkins is described as a Black female, 5'2"...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot dead in his car behind Wingstop in west Houston, last alive 45 minutes before

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating after a young man was found dead in his car behind a Wingstop in west Houston. According to Sergeant Ben Beall with Harris County Sherriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible shooting in the 5500 block of N Fry Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they met with the person who called and found a man in his 20s slumped over in his car from a gunshot wound with the door open.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Would you carry my bag out to the car

I arrived at the address and honked the horn. After waiting a few minutes I honked again. Since this was going to be the last ride of my shift I thought about just driving away, but instead, I put the car in park and walked up to the door, and knocked. 'Just a minute', answered a frail, elderly voice. I could hear something being dragged across the floor.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HCSO: Man shot to death in Cloverleaf area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death Friday in the Cloverleaf area. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooter is possibly the man's wife. This happened at about 5:14 p.m. on Longview Street near Manor Street, which is near Beltway 8...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

2 dead, 2 others hospitalized after shooting in northeaeast Harris County

HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where four people were hit, two of whom are dead. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Man shot twice during carjacking in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Two men in masks held up a driver at gunpoint and shot him twice during a carjacking in southwest Houston Wednesday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 9:30 p.m. on West Bellfort near Lakes at 610 Drive. Houston police said the 22-year-old...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

HCSO investigating deadly shooting involving at least 3 people in Humble

HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where at least three people were involved. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble around noon.
HUMBLE, TX

