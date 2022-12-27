Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Check out the most popular news stories in Houston this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pacific Northwest Publisher Hits Home Run With Quartet of HardcoversIBWAAHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
FOUND: Houston police searching missing woman said to have dementia
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department has found a previously missing woman. According to the Texas Center for the Missing, 82-year-old Joynell Jenkins was found safe in the hospital. Jenkins was last seen on foot at the 3500 block of Lydia Street. Jenkins is described as a Black female, 5'2"...
Houston police warn against DWI and celebratory gunfire ahead of New Year's Eve
3...2...1... countdown to the new year, not your time in jail! As celebrations begin, police warn Houstonians to not drive under the influence.
fox26houston.com
Man shot dead in his car behind Wingstop in west Houston, last alive 45 minutes before
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating after a young man was found dead in his car behind a Wingstop in west Houston. According to Sergeant Ben Beall with Harris County Sherriff's Office, deputies responded to a possible shooting in the 5500 block of N Fry Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they met with the person who called and found a man in his 20s slumped over in his car from a gunshot wound with the door open.
Houston police identify possible suspect after woman shot on METRORail
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to a METRORail shooting. Surveillance footage shows a possible suspect after a woman was shot Wednesday night by a man she was trying to hide from, according to METRO officials. The 27-year-old woman was shot at...
HCSO: Wingstop employee shot, killed in west Harris County shopping center
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in his vehicle. Deputies said it happened Friday night just before 11 p.m. at a shopping center on North Fry Road near Kieth Harrow Boulevard. According to Sgt. Ben Beall,...
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer hits, kills pedestrian with cruiser on East Fwy
HOUSTON - A man died overnight Friday after officials said a Houston PD officer struck him with their patrol unit while responding to a call. It happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes in the 7300 block of East Freeway. We're told the officer was on duty at the...
1 shot during altercation with another man at METRO bus stop in north Houston, police say
"When he shot the second time, that's when everybody ran," a man that was heading to the bus stop told ABC13. HPD said they were able to locate and arrest the shooter with the help of witnesses.
Murder committed minutes before 2022 still unsolved despite improving HPD homicide clearance numbers
Improving deadly crime statistics are offering little comfort to the family of a woman who didn't live to see another year of her life.
Click2Houston.com
Man in his 90s hit, killed while walking in parking lot in NE Houston, police say
TOMBALL, Texas – A man has died after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle while in a Kroger parking lot on Friday. According to the Tomball Police Department, the incident happened at 14060 FM 2920 on the Tomball Parkway. Captain Patin with Tomball PD says the man, who...
Would you carry my bag out to the car
I arrived at the address and honked the horn. After waiting a few minutes I honked again. Since this was going to be the last ride of my shift I thought about just driving away, but instead, I put the car in park and walked up to the door, and knocked. 'Just a minute', answered a frail, elderly voice. I could hear something being dragged across the floor.
HCSO: Man shot to death in Cloverleaf area
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death Friday in the Cloverleaf area. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooter is possibly the man's wife. This happened at about 5:14 p.m. on Longview Street near Manor Street, which is near Beltway 8...
fox26houston.com
Homeless couple takes care of missing 17-year-old with special needs for 3 weeks, teen now found safe
HOUSTON - A missing 17-year-old boy with special needs has been found safe by his parents. The teen was last seen at his family’s River Oaks apartment on Westheimer and Kirby on December 10. For the last three weeks, Kate Byrum-Kocurek and her husband, Brandon, have been frantically searching...
fox26houston.com
2 dead, 2 others hospitalized after shooting in northeaeast Harris County
HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where four people were hit, two of whom are dead. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble.
Man shot twice during carjacking in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Two men in masks held up a driver at gunpoint and shot him twice during a carjacking in southwest Houston Wednesday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 9:30 p.m. on West Bellfort near Lakes at 610 Drive. Houston police said the 22-year-old...
fox26houston.com
HCSO investigating deadly shooting involving at least 3 people in Humble
HUMBLE, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County, where at least three people were involved. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, via Twitter, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Park Square Ln. in Humble around noon.
2 masked suspects shoot man during carjacking on Houston's southside, police say
The suspects got away with the man's Toyota sedan, police said. The victim flagged down a Metro bus driver and was able to wait on the bus until an ambulance arrived.
HPD looking for 3 masked thieves accused of robbing hotel clerk at gunpoint in SW Houston
Surveillance video from the armed robbery shows the thieves hit and shove the clerk while making demands. Police said they drove off in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Kia Forte.
mocomotive.com
Houston, Montgomery County police launch efforts to stop New Year’s Eve drunken driving
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Law enforcement agencies throughout the Houston area are launching initiatives aimed at curtailing drunken and impaired driving on New Year’s Eve. From boosting the number of officers and deputies on patrol, to issuing warrants for anyone who refuses to…
KHOU
Woman shot on METRORail train in SE Houston, police say
According to police, the woman was shot on the train and the shooter is not in custody. There continues to be an active search for the gunman.
Click2Houston.com
Woman severely injured after being hit by 18-wheeler in NW Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has reportedly been hit by an 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County. According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place in the 6700 block of Chippewa Boulevard near Antoine Drive at around 1:30 p.m. Deputies say the woman was severely injured...
Comments / 2