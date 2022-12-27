ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Teenagers rescued from water at Lake Manawa State Park

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
On Monday evening, two teenagers were rescued from the water at Lake Manawa State Park in Council Bluffs.

Police say they responded to help the fire department after a report of two 17-year-olds in the water.

When they got there, the two were holding themselves up at the edge of the ice, and police say the water level was at shoulder height.

Divers were able to get them out and they were taken to a hospital for treatment.

They're expected to survive.

