New Jersey State

jbsurfin
4d ago

I've gone through 3 tags and still get "toll unpaid" at various toll booths. Of course I get the blame. oh it's not mounted right. it's mounted right behind the mirror.

Laura Seeds Reece
3d ago

my son borrowed my car to visit family in NJ. next thing I start getting tickets in the mail from ez pass. my son told me that there was no toll takers so you have no choice to go through ez pass. they charged me 10.00 to pass through and a 50.00 fine! why? it's not our fault that they are too cheap to hire toll takers. I say bs.

Josh Vadell
4d ago

have you ever tried calling them? 2 hours on hold, just to get a voicemail and no call back! They say I owe them $1,100 because apparently there's a limit on violations you can dispute 🤬

WHYY

New Jersey law will raise auto insurance rates in 2023

A new law in New Jersey that takes effect on Sunday means more than a million drivers will see higher car insurance bills. Under the law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy over the summer, the minimum amount of liability coverage will go from $15,000 to $25,000 on policies purchased or renewed after Jan. 1.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

Law will give NJ drivers additional auto liability coverage

TRENTON, N.J. -- A new bill that becomes law in New Jersey in the new year will give drivers additional automobile liability coverage.The minimum liability protection will rise from $15,000 to $25,000.  The lawmaker who sponsored the bill says it increases the minimum amount of liability that drivers are required to have with no additional cost right now, but a nonprofit trade organization representing insurance companies disagrees and says premiums will go up now."One thing that we heard is the senator say, and he said this before, that the law prohibits future premium increases, but that's not case. We have...
wrnjradio.com

NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces abortion coverage requirements for 2023 plan year

NEW JERSEY – Following votes by the boards of both the Individual Health Coverage Program and the Small Employer Health Benefits Program, the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Friday announced that requirements for comprehensive abortion coverage among insurers in the individual and small employer markets will take effect for the start of the 2023 plan year on Jan. 1, 2023.
wrnjradio.com

NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces nearly 300K have signed up for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride Thursday announced that nearly 300,000 New Jersey residents signed up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, in the first five weeks of the Open Enrollment Period that started on Nov. 1.
WPG Talk Radio

Property Manager Stole Rent, Deposits From NJ Tenants, Prosecutors Say

MONTGOMERY — A property manager is accused of renting out apartments and taking the money for herself without informing the owner. Yessica Gonzalez, 44, of Ewing, ran the scam at an apartment complex in Montgomery, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Officials did not immediately identify the apartment complex, but Gonzalez's LinkedIn profile shows she has been the property manager at the Princeton Hill Apartments in Montgomery since 2015.
MONTGOMERY, NJ
Morristown Minute

New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJ

New NJ State law requires all landlords to register with the municipality in which their property resides.Photo byMorristown Minute. Effective January 1, 2023, NJSA 46:8-27 requires landlords to file a Landlord Registration Form with their municipal clerk – all must comply within 30 days of the effective date.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
ValueWalk

Deadline Extended To Claim ANCHOR Tax Relief From New Jersey

Some New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for a tax rebate under the state’s ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program. To be eligible for this ANCHOR tax relief from New Jersey, homeowners and renters must have filed state income taxes. Additionally, taxpayers need to file an application to claim the tax relief under the ANCHOR program.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WHYY

Minimum wage workers in New Jersey to get a $1 raise Sunday

New year, new minimum wage in New Jersey. Most hourly workers in the Garden State making minimum wage will get a $1 raise, setting the rate to $14 an hour. That translates to an increase of 8% that Dr. Michael Hayes, assistant public policy professor at Rutgers University-Camden, said is consistent with the inflation rate that we’ve seen over the past year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

‘Domestic violence’ spurred NJ wife to shoot husband on Christmas, attorneys claim

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — The wife of a prominent Atlantic County Republican political figure who shot her husband was a victim of domestic violence, her lawyers have claimed. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, is charged with murder for the death of her husband 57-year-old David Wigglesworth on Christmas. He was shot once at a home on the 5200 block of Mays Landing Somers Point Road around 10:15 p.m., according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
goleader.com

Gov. Murphy Signs Gun-Control Bill, Prepares For Legal Fight

SCOTCH PLAINS — When the Supreme Court ruled a long-standing New York gun-control act as unconstitutional earlier this year, states like New Jersey (historically home to some of the nation’s most severe gun restrictions) began to work to reconcile the need for compliance against the safety and security of its residents.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Bail reform was defeated for being unconstitutional in Illinois

KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL – Bail reform and pre-trial fairness for criminals is sweeping the nation. Many states have enacted bail reform policies that have created a revolving door for criminals. In Illinois, it has been deemed unconstitutional, setting the stage for other states to begin taking their criminal justice system back from the left-wing progressives who are pushing the pro-crime agenda. It won’t help in New Jersey, where the matter was put to vote as a ballot referendum question. A circuit court judge has ruled the act violates the Victim Rights Act. On Wednesday, circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington, Chief Judge The post Bail reform was defeated for being unconstitutional in Illinois appeared first on Shore News Network.
ILLINOIS STATE
