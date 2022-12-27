I've gone through 3 tags and still get "toll unpaid" at various toll booths. Of course I get the blame. oh it's not mounted right. it's mounted right behind the mirror.
my son borrowed my car to visit family in NJ. next thing I start getting tickets in the mail from ez pass. my son told me that there was no toll takers so you have no choice to go through ez pass. they charged me 10.00 to pass through and a 50.00 fine! why? it's not our fault that they are too cheap to hire toll takers. I say bs.
have you ever tried calling them? 2 hours on hold, just to get a voicemail and no call back! They say I owe them $1,100 because apparently there's a limit on violations you can dispute 🤬
Comments / 28