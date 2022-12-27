Read full article on original website
Wild temps, drought, and a few big storms: NJ’s top weather stories of 2022
As another calendar year comes to a close, it is time to reflect on the weather and climate events that transpired here in the great Garden State. Now only because it is cathartic and educational. But more so because it is time to compile my annual list of the top weather stories of 2022.
NJ New Year’s weekend forecast: One day of damp and dreary weather
One more storm system will impact New Jersey before 2022 wraps up. And it will lead to one batch of inclement weather, on New Year's Eve Saturday. Once again, we are not talking about a total washout, or anything crazy or inherently dangerous. Just wet. Friday looks phenomenal. And New...
NJ Weather: A Full Week of Mild Temperatures Ahead
There are some really nice days in this weather forecast. Including both Thursday and Friday, thanks to warming temperatures, dry weather, and bright skies. However, there is one wrinkle looming over the New Year's weekend. Our next storm system will drive a batch of rain through New Jersey, mainly on New Year's Eve Saturday. If you plan to ring in 2023 outdoors, you might want to have a poncho or umbrella handy.
Website Ranks Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp. #2 in NJ For 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the cut. Coming in...
New Year’s Eve fireworks — where to watch in New Jersey
There may not be as many options as you'd have on July Fourth, but you can still find plenty of towns and businesses in New Jersey that are running fireworks displays to ring in the new year. Some are free to the public, others may come at a price so...
Don’t toss that Christmas tree. Recycle it and save the NJ shoreline
As the holidays begin to wrap up and another year begins, folks across New Jersey will soon deal with the daunting task of taking down the holiday decorations and tossing out the live (most likely dying or dead) Christmas tree. But don’t throw the tree on the curb or in...
2022 Saw Increase In Shark Activity In Atlantic City & NJ: Here’s Why
Make no mistake about it, 2022 is a year that we saw a distinct increase in shark activity in The Garden State. Earlier this year, we looked into this undeniable situation. It’s not anecdotal, it’s true there is a noticeable increase in shark activity in New Jersey (overall), as well as Southern New Jersey and the Atlantic City region.
So Cold in NJ That Bursting Pipes Close Library, Hotel, and Apartment Complex
New Jersey was thrown into an arctic freeze over the holiday weekend, causing burst pipes in at least three locations, and closing down a library, a hotel, and an apartment complex. Burst sprinkler system pipes caused the Atlantic City Free Public Library to close on Tuesday. The library did not...
Wegmans recalls greens over possible Salmonella contamination
Wegmans is voluntarily recalling products containing micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The grocery store chain said some of the soil the products were grown in tested positive for Salmonella by the supplier but no illnesses have been reported. The products were sold at Wegmans stores in New Jersey along with Maryland, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
A sudden and more impactful way to help feed NJ families in need
As we close out 2022, food pantries across New Jersey are struggling to keep up with demand, but a special opportunity to help is now at hand. Karen Leies, the chief of external affairs for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, said with inflation still pushing prices higher across the board donations have dropped off.
Chaos at Airports: Southwest Canceling Many NJ Flights
Southwest Airlines says it is "re-balancing" the airline by flying only a third of its scheduled flights Tuesday and again Wednesday. The cancellations impacted 31 flights from Newark Monday, and 17 on Tuesday but none so far for Wednesday. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokeswoman Alana...
The Return of South Jersey’s Most Beloved Pachyderm
What do you get a lady who's a hundred and forty years old? A facelift, of course!. Lucy the Elephant is perhaps one of the most recognizable attractions in all of New Jersey, and she's located right here in our backyard. Lucy the Elephant stands 6 stories high and is...
Serious Crash Closes Part of Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township, NJ
Three people were hurt in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway near Winslow Township Thursday afternoon. The accident reportedly happened around 4:30 in the eastbound lanes between the Williamstown and Winslow exits. Those lanes were completely closed to motorists until about 8 p.m. as emergency crews, including a medical...
Major shows/movies filmed in New Jersey in 2022
A report released in December finds that film and television production in New Jersey brought in record-breaking numbers in 2021. It's expected that next year's report on 2022 activity will deliver another round of record figures. "We are going to increase the number of features we had, the number of...
NJ money worries: What you should expect to happen in 2023
With the start of the New Year right around the corner, a lot of New Jersey residents are wondering what’s in store for them economically in 2023. According to Rutgers University economist James Hughes, the New Jersey economy will do OK at the beginning of the year because a number of indicators are positive.
NJ announces increased unemployment benefits for 2023
Maximum weekly payouts are going up in the new year for individuals in New Jersey who are collecting unemployment, temporary disability, family leave, or workers' compensation. The maximum benefit rates are recalculated each year based on the statewide average weekly wage, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
NJ man hospitalized after dump truck overturns on Black Horse Pike
A Williamstown man was hospitalized following an accident on the Black Horse Pike after exiting a construction site. When 65-year-old Michael Boyer of Williamstown was leaving a construction site near the old Inn of the Dove around 1:18 on Tuesday afternoon, his 2007 Sterling Freightlinger dump truck suddenly overturned, according to Egg Harbor Township Police.
Police Search For Missing 17-year-old Girl From Deptford, NJ
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help locating a missing 17-year-old girl. The Deptford Township Police Department says Samantha Dippold, from the Westville Oaks section of the township, was last seen wearing,. Black sweatshirt. Creamed colored shirt. Black pants. According to officials,. Samantha was last observed at 12:53...
Why will over 1M NJ drivers pay more for auto insurance in 2023?
TRENTON – The minimum amount of auto insurance coverage that drivers must have in New Jersey has gone up, adding roughly $120 or more to the yearly premiums of at least 1.1 million drivers. As of New Year’s Day, the state’s required liability coverage for insurance plans issued or...
Cape May County, NJ, Woman Killed When Her Car Struck a House
Authorities in Cape May County say a woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car struck a house. The Middle Township Police Department says the accident happened just after 2:15 in the 1600 block of Route 9 in Whitesboro. The driver of the vehicle, a fifty-four (54) old female of...
