New transit dashboard shows Fairfax Connector’s big 2022 rider rebound
A new dashboard looking at transit around the region illustrates Fairfax Connector’s slow climb back to pre-pandemic ridership levels. The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission recently released an interactive website that lets users break down ridership at various local transit services and compare and contrast those figures. For Fairfax Connector,...
Annual New Year’s Day photo contest returns to Fairfax County trails
Fairfax County’s trails are ready for their close-up. With 2023 right around the corner, the Fairfax County Park Authority and Fairfax County Park Foundation are once again inviting community members to take a hike and submit their best snapshots for potential prizes. The annual First Hike Fairfax photo contest...
Part of Hunter Mill Road bridge over Colvin Run set to open tomorrow
A portion of the new Hunter Mill Road bridge over Colvin Run near Vienna is expected to open for traffic this week. Vehicles will shift onto one lane of the new bridge between Crowell Road (Route 675) and Cobble Mill Road starting around 2 p.m. tomorrow (Friday), the Virginia Department of Transportation announced yesterday.
Coffee shop from fashion brand Ralph Lauren opens at Tysons Galleria
Holiday shoppers have flocked over the past week to a new coffee shop in Tysons Galleria from an unexpected source. Ralph Lauren, the fashion company known for its polo shirts, opened Ralph’s Coffee on Dec. 19, just in time to take advantage of the final Christmas shopping rush. “I...
