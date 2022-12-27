MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Enchanted Muse is hosting a New Year’s Eve party, the doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The night will start off with four different local rock and punk bands. After a countdown to the new year, EDM dance music will play from midnight until 3 a.m. No alcohol will be served, but there will be mocktails and snacks. The event is free, and all ages are invited to this musical event.

