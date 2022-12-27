Read full article on original website
Retirement celebration for Waseca County Sheriff Milbrath
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A retirement celebration is being held this afternoon for the Waseca County Sheriff. Sheriff Brad Milbrath is retiring after 34 years of service in law enforcement in the county, the last 12 years as sheriff. A retirement celebration will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4...
Safe, free rides available on New Year’s Eve in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Need a safe, free ride after celebrating on New Year’s Eve?. The Kato Independent Shuttle Service, or K.I.S.S., will be giving free rides this News Year’s Eve from 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. The shuttle service will be taking people home in four towns: Mankato, North Mankato, Madison Lake, and Eagle Lake. Organizers say that the goal is to make sure everyone gets home safely and prevent drunk driving.
Minding the gap: bridging Generations
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There is a very special place in Mankato taking a unique approach to memory care, using the youngest among us to help. Kelsey and Lisa were touched by the wonderful work being done by owner Kristin Gunsolus and company at Generations, a special place that combines child care and memory care.
Saturday, Dec. 31 will be the final night for the Kiwanis Holiday Lights for 2022
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow (Dec. 31) night is the final night to see the lights in Mankato’s Sibley Park. New Year’s Eve marks the final night for Kiwanis Holiday Lights’ 10th year. The park will be bright for walking or driving through tonight and tomorrow night...
Private search party for Shawn Mooring
CLEVELAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A search party is being formed for missing 25-year-old Shawn Mooring of Cleveland Township. Mooring went missing the evening of Dec. 13 after suffering from what authorities are calling a mental health experience. Organizers say the search party will meet at 9 a.m. tomorrow at...
Friends and volunteers search for a missing 25-year-old Cleveland man
CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The search continues for missing 25-year-old Shawn Mooring. “What do you say to somebody when their child- young man is missing?,” search coordinator Lorraine Edwards asked. “You can just be there for them.”. Mooring went missing during the evening of Dec. 13, after suffering...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-29-2022 - clipped version
Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health to offer radon test kits at no cost. Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health will be offering radon test kits at no charge to homeowners beginning Jan. 3, 2023 during “Radon Action Month.”. Thinking S.M.A.R.T. for the new year. Updated: 19 hours ago. KEYC News Now at 5 Recording.
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple calls from citizens saying that someone from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has contacted them demanding money because they missed a court date. The caller requests an electronic transfer of funds or gift cards...
Kato Independent Shuttle Service offers free rides home on New Year's Eve
Sean Morawczynski takes viewers through their top news stories of 2022. New Year’s Eve marks the final night for Kiwanis Holiday Lights’ tenth year.
Jenny Vetter declares for the 2023 NWSL draft
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State senior soccer player Jenny Vetter declared for the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League draft Friday afternoon. Vetter made the announcement via twitter. You can see the full announcement here. The draft will take place Jan. 12 in Philadelphia starting at 6 p.m.
If you’re looking for a fun way to celebrate new year’s eve, the Enchanted Muse invites you to come to its punk New Year’s party!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Enchanted Muse is hosting a New Year’s Eve party, the doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The night will start off with four different local rock and punk bands. After a countdown to the new year, EDM dance music will play from midnight until 3 a.m. No alcohol will be served, but there will be mocktails and snacks. The event is free, and all ages are invited to this musical event.
Maverick Insider: 2022′s best Maverick moments
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The 2022 year was a memorable one for Minnesota State Athletics. We took a look back at some of the best moments.
