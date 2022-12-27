Read full article on original website
Related
American Airlines employee killed in 'industrial accident' at Alabama airport
A ground crew employee with American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines was killed in an industrial accident at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama on New Year's Eve.
Ground crew worker killed in accident at Alabama airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A member of an airline ground crew working at an Alabama airport died Saturday afternoon in an accident at the facility. The American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines employee died in an “industrial accident” around 3 p.m., Montgomery Regional Airport said in a statement. “We are...
A powerful storm in California is causing flooding, road closures and power outages
The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads across Northern California.
Comments / 1