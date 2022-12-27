Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Related
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interview: Louisiana’s ‘Celebration Riverboat’ opportunity to promote tourism
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Tourism will come out smelling like roses in Pasadena next week. For the second year in a row, the state will have a float in the prestigious Tournament of Roses Parade. Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser joined us live this morning with the details...
KPLC TV
Volunteers prepare Louisiana’s ‘Celebration Riverboat’ for Rose Parade
Pasadena, Calif. (KPLC) - Bringing the Louisiana spirit to California, the “Celebration Riverboat” is getting ready to set sail in the 134th Pasadena Rose Parade. Riders from all over Louisiana will board the float on Jan. 2. Until then, work is underway. The float was built to resemble...
KPLC TV
Gun safety
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. New Year's gym...
KPLC TV
Jacob's Law
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
KPLC TV
Search for your missing money in La., 48 other states - all from one website
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Unclaimed Property items are part of an online search site that now features free and secure searches of 49 states’ unclaimed property departments. MissingMoney.com was recently revamped to grant citizens nationwide the ability to search multiple unclaimed property databases at one advertising-free site. MissingMoney.com is the only national search site endorsed by states.
KPLC TV
New HVAC regulations
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Hobo Hotel for Cats seeking donations after water pipes burst on Christmas Eve. Trout anglers have until noon Friday to voice concerns about stricter regulations. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news,...
KPLC TV
Coast Guard searching for 4 aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials have called off the rescue mission for survivors of a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the coast of Louisiana. Just before 5 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29), the United States Coast Guard called off the search and rescue mission for those on board. Family members were told the oil rig company would start its recovery efforts Friday at first daylight.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE- Friday-Weekend Forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Wade's Thursday Evening Forecast: Storms likely later tonight. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Wade's Thursday afternoon forecast: Storms possible later this evening. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST. |
KPLC TV
State Police discusses consequences of driving impaired during holidays
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest...
KPLC TV
4 missing after helicopter crashes in Gulf of Mexico
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed Thursday while departing an oil platform. “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, Coast Guard Sector...
KPLC TV
Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials have called off the rescue mission for survivors of a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the coast of Louisiana. Among the four people on board was a South Mississippi man. David Scarborough, 36, is an oil rig worker from Lizana, and the nephew of...
KPLC TV
‘A late Christmas gift’: I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge project moves forward with additional funding
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An additional $150 million in funding has been announced to go towards replacing the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge. Previously, $400 million had been committed. The additional funds now bring the total to $550 million. The new bridge will be wider, with six lanes, shoulders and...
Business Report: Entergy refunds approved
Entergy customers in Louisiana will soon be getting refunds – now that the utility and its regulators have settled two long-running disputes.
1063radiolafayette.com
Louisiana Ranked Most Unsafe State
In the Bayou State, we have landed at the bottom of yet another national list. A survey conducted by Nicerx has ranked Louisiana the most unsafe state in the United States. Wallethub rated the 50 states on 53 criteria, including highway safety, home safety, and emergency preparedness. Each state was scored on a 0 – 100 scale for each criterion. Louisiana has the 8th worst roads in the United States and a poverty rate of nearly 19 percent.
With new year comes new laws across Louisiana
LOUISIANA (KLFY)– With a new year comes new laws and regulations across Louisiana. One ensures that all homes sold or rented must have a carbon monoxide detector. Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal‘s office says this comes after a spike in carbon monoxide related deaths during and after the 2020 and 2021 hurricane […]
KPLC TV
Woman celebrates 105th birthday with surprise motorcycle ride
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Tennessee resident Helen Akard said she spent 70 years as a loan officer before ultimately retiring from the banking industry at 93 years old. WVLT reports Akard is currently spending her days looking for adventure as she celebrated her 105th birthday with friends and family...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A foggy start to the new year, storms by Monday night
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm and foggy conditions will greet Southwest Louisiana to start the new year. As we ring in 2023, an abundance of moisture will be in the area Saturday night. Since winds will remain fairly light during this time, that means another round of fog begins to develop later this evening becoming dense in some areas past the midnight hour. So if you’re driving back from any New Year’s festivities or get togethers, use extra caution if you’re on the roadways.
WAFB.com
Video shows BR homeless person doused with water, worker fired
Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many. Liz Koh delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. Winter weather continues to cause headaches at Louisiana airports. Updated: 9 hours ago. Flights headed to Tampa, Austin, Houston, Dallas,...
Comments / 0