Baton Rouge, LA

Gun safety

Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks.
Jacob's Law

Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks.
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J'Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
Search for your missing money in La., 48 other states - all from one website

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Unclaimed Property items are part of an online search site that now features free and secure searches of 49 states' unclaimed property departments. MissingMoney.com was recently revamped to grant citizens nationwide the ability to search multiple unclaimed property databases at one advertising-free site. MissingMoney.com is the only national search site endorsed by states.
New HVAC regulations

Hobo Hotel for Cats seeking donations after water pipes burst on Christmas Eve. Trout anglers have until noon Friday to voice concerns about stricter regulations.
Coast Guard searching for 4 aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials have called off the rescue mission for survivors of a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the coast of Louisiana. Just before 5 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29), the United States Coast Guard called off the search and rescue mission for those on board. Family members were told the oil rig company would start its recovery efforts Friday at first daylight.
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE- Friday-Weekend Forecast

Wade's Thursday Evening Forecast: Storms likely later tonight. Wade's Thursday afternoon forecast: Storms possible later this evening. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST.
4 missing after helicopter crashes in Gulf of Mexico

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed Thursday while departing an oil platform. "It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search," said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, Coast Guard Sector...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials have called off the rescue mission for survivors of a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the coast of Louisiana. Among the four people on board was a South Mississippi man. David Scarborough, 36, is an oil rig worker from Lizana, and the nephew of...
Louisiana Ranked Most Unsafe State

In the Bayou State, we have landed at the bottom of yet another national list. A survey conducted by Nicerx has ranked Louisiana the most unsafe state in the United States. Wallethub rated the 50 states on 53 criteria, including highway safety, home safety, and emergency preparedness. Each state was scored on a 0 – 100 scale for each criterion. Louisiana has the 8th worst roads in the United States and a poverty rate of nearly 19 percent.
With new year comes new laws across Louisiana

LOUISIANA (KLFY)– With a new year comes new laws and regulations across Louisiana. One ensures that all homes sold or rented must have a carbon monoxide detector. Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office says this comes after a spike in carbon monoxide related deaths during and after the 2020 and 2021 hurricane […]
Woman celebrates 105th birthday with surprise motorcycle ride

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Tennessee resident Helen Akard said she spent 70 years as a loan officer before ultimately retiring from the banking industry at 93 years old. WVLT reports Akard is currently spending her days looking for adventure as she celebrated her 105th birthday with friends and family...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A foggy start to the new year, storms by Monday night

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm and foggy conditions will greet Southwest Louisiana to start the new year. As we ring in 2023, an abundance of moisture will be in the area Saturday night. Since winds will remain fairly light during this time, that means another round of fog begins to develop later this evening becoming dense in some areas past the midnight hour. So if you're driving back from any New Year's festivities or get togethers, use extra caution if you're on the roadways.
Video shows BR homeless person doused with water, worker fired

Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many. Liz Koh delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. Winter weather continues to cause headaches at Louisiana airports. Updated: 9 hours ago. Flights headed to Tampa, Austin, Houston, Dallas,...
BATON ROUGE, LA

