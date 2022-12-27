Read full article on original website
Related
Three-Vehicle Crash Near Plainview Injures Four
Plainview, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were hurt following a three-vehicle crash about two miles west of Plainview Friday afternoon. The State Patrol incident report says a Chevy pick-up traveling west on Hwy. 247 was stopped to make a left turn onto 265th Ave. when it was struck from behind by a westbound Jeep. The Jeep then spun around and collided with another Jeep traveling east on Hwy. 247 shortly before 4 p.m.
fox9.com
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-35E in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman from Rochester was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-35E in St. Paul Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol’s report said the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Interstate 35E at Interstate 94 in downtown St. Paul. The driver was...
fox9.com
Driver dies after rear-ending vehicle on Highway 42 in southern Minnesota
KELLOGG, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old man was killed after rear-ending an SUV on Highway 42 in Wabasha County on Friday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash report states the incident occurred around 4:10 p.m. on Highway 42 at milepost 25 in Kellogg, a city about 30 miles northeast of Rochester. There were three vehicles involved in the collision.
Young Man From Kellogg Killed in Chain-Reaction Crash
Kellogg, MN (KROC-AM News)- A young man from Kellogg was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 42 in Wabasha County Friday afternoon. The State Patrol says the deadly chain-reaction crash began when a southbound Chevy pick-up rear-ended a Chevy Blazer, which then rear-ended a Ford Escape. The fatal crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. in the southern outskirts of Kellogg.
KAAL-TV
At least one killed in two separate crashes in Wabasha County
(ABC 6 News) – At least one person was killed after two separate vehicle crashes happened within 15 minutes of each other Friday afternoon. Both crashes happened around 4 p.m., the first injury crash was 1 mile west of Plainview on MN Highway 247 and 265th Ave. According to...
Rochester Woman Killed in St. Paul Crash
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman is the victim of a deadly crash that occurred in St. Paul Friday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 31-year-old Qushawna Dawn-Shamea Smth Pugh was traveling south on I-35 E when she made a sudden lane change, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a median wall at the interchange with I-94. The fatal crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m.
KIMT
Albert Lea driver in multi-vehicle accident in Wabasha County
ELGIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Albert Lea driver was involved in a three-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Wabasha County. It happened just before 4 pm at the intersection of Highway 247 and 265th Avenue in Plainview. A 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 42-year-old male from Plainview was driving west and stopped to turn south onto 265th Avenue. The State Patrol says a westbound 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by a 46-year-old female from Plainview crashed into the pickup.
KIMT
Fatal auto accident in Wabasha County involved a Rochester motorist
WATOPA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal three-vehicle collision in Wabasha County involved a Rochester driver. The names and conditions of those involved have not been released but the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:10 pm on Highway 42. A 2021 Chevy Blazer driven by an 81-year-old Rochester man was driving south when it was rear ended by a southbound 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 22-year-old man from Kellogg. A 2005 Ford Escape driven by a 69-year-old man from Plainview then also crashed into the Chevy Blazer.
steeledodgenews.com
Breaking News: Man dies in fall at CFS facility
An Owatonna man has died after reportedly falling at his workplace on Christmas Day. Frederick Urch, 58, died at Central Farm Services (CFS), 712 N. Cedar Ave., in Owatonna. He was the vice-president of energy at the facility. According to James Honerman, communications director at the Minnesota Department of Labor...
fox9.com
Cattle on I-35 in Minnesota after rollover crash
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9 a trailer rolled and four cattle got loose....
wiproud.com
Deadly fire ravages Wisconsin business, investigation ongoing
GENOA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A bar/restaurant in Genoa is heavily damaged following a Christmas morning fire. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says sheriff’s deputies and crews from the Genoa-Harmony Fire Department were called to the Big River Inn at 7:52 am Sunday. One person was evacuated from...
Autopsy Ordered for Body of Woman Found at Rural Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a woman found by a dog walker at an intersection north of Rochester Monday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the autopsy is scheduled to occur Wednesday. He also said the sheriff’s office will not yet release the woman’s identity fearing it would compromise the investigation at this time.
KIMT
Rochester man facing murder charge over body discovered Monday
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is now facing a murder charge for the body of a woman found in a ditch in Olmsted County. Mustafa Rahshad Bush, 39 from Rochester, has been booked into the Adult Detention Center on suspicion of Murder in the 2nd degree. The body of...
KIMT
Name released of body found in Rochester ditch
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the name of the victim who was found in a ditch Monday night as 41 year old Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota. Capt. James Schuller said the autopsy was completed Wednesday and he is now comfortable confirming it as a...
KIMT
Probation for traffic crash and drug possession in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after two separate traffic accidents result in probation for a Rochester man. Aden Hassan Aden, 32, was sentenced Thursday to five years and supervised probation and ordered to either do 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine. Aden...
KEYC
UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities have released more information about the woman’s body that was found in Cascade Township on Monday. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO), she has been identified as Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. She most recently lived in Rochester. Deputies...
KAAL-TV
Three injured in 3-vehicle Utica crash
(ABC 6 News) – Two drivers and a passenger were injured in a three-car Winona County crash Friday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:18 p.m., a Ford F150 driven by 58-year-old Scotty Joe Pitcock of St. Charles was traveling westbound on Highway 14 out of Utica when he struck an eastbound Ford C-Max driven by 25-year-old Andrew James Bergan of St. Charles.
KIMT
Fire destroys home in rural Winneshiek County
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A home outside of Fort Atkinson in rural Winneshiek County was deemed a total loss due to a fire. Local firefighters from the surrounding communities of Fort Atkinson, Decorah, Calmar, St. Lucas, & Waucoma responded to provide mutual aid. Photos provided by the Calmar Fire...
KEYC
Convicted 2006 murderer charged for killing woman found in ditch
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has charged Mustafa Bush, 39, with second-degree murder in the death of Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. Bush is from Rochester. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the investigative team initially believes a firearm was used to kill Robinson. Robinson’s...
KIMT
Woman shot in head in Rochester remains in critical condition
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 37-year-old woman who was shot in the head remains in critical condition. Authorities went to a home over the weekend in the 500 block of 19th St. NW. and a five-year-old answered the door and said his mother was hurt. The woman was found unconscious with...
KROC News
Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0