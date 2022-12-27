ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Impairment, Speed, and Lack of Seatbelt Use Suspected Factors in Louisiana Crash that Claimed the Life of 29-Year-Old Man

Impairment, Speed, and Lack of Seatbelt Use Suspected Factors in Louisiana Crash that Claimed the Life of 29-Year-Old Man. Terrebonne Parish – A single-vehicle crash in Louisiana on December 29, 2022, killed a 29-year-old man. The investigation found that the driver was traveling at a high speed and that impaired driving is suspected in the crash.
Speed Suspected as a Factor in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 that Killed 2 Louisiana Men

Speed Suspected as a Factor in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 that Killed 2 Louisiana Men. Golden Meadow, Louisiana – Two people were killed and one driver was unharmed in a three-vehicle crash in Louisiana. The preliminary investigation found that one driver was driving at a high speed and crossed the center line, leading to the collision. Toxicological samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash is still under investigation.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
Hammond driver arrested in Monday crash in Ascension Parish

Gonzales – On December 26, 2022, shortly after 3:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on US 61 south of LA 939 (South Purpera Avenue) in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 39-year-old Brandi Hall of Darrow. The preliminary...
BRPD looking for armed robbers possibly posing as police; several vehicles targeted in phony traffic stops

BATON ROUGE - Armed robbers in the capital area are reportedly using flashing lights to trick drivers into stopping their cars so they can mug them, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the group of four attackers stopped at least three drivers Wednesday morning by reportedly flashing their headlights or using a blue flashing light. Once the victims stopped, the robbers reportedly took their belongings.
4 missing after helicopter crashes in Gulf of Mexico

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed Thursday while departing an oil platform. “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, Coast Guard Sector...
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway. A man in Satsuma, Louisiana was cited for hunting deer without basic hunting and deer hunting licenses, hunting deer without deer tags, and hunting across a public road. He could face fines and possible imprisonment, as well as civil compensation for the illegally stolen deer’s replacement value.
Impaired Louisiana Driver Arrested After Fatal Christmas Day Crash on LA 308 Claimed the Life of a Passenger

Impaired Louisiana Driver Arrested After Fatal Christmas Day Crash on LA 308 Claimed the Life of a Passenger. Lafourche Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police stated on December 26, 2022, that on December 25, 2022, soon after 8:00 p.m., Troopers of LSP Troop C responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Marcello Boulevard. A passenger whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin perished in the collision.
Authorities search for teen who escaped custody at BRPD HQ Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted around the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters amid a search for a teen suspect late Thursday night. Baton Rouge police units and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy units were seen lining Goodwood Boulevard and Airline Highway, seemingly forming a perimeter around BRPD Headquarters, as of 10:50 p.m. Thursday.
Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured

Louisiana Convicted Murdered Mistakenly Released Has Been Recaptured. Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, reported that the U.S. Marshall’s Office had located and arrested Michael Leblanc at a location in New Orleans, Louisiana. Leblanc was previously convicted of second-degree murder in relation to a 2014 homicide in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and wrongly released on December 6, 2022, after serving time for a separate crime.
Serial Robber in Louisiana Arrested for His Alleged Involvement in Five Robberies in November and December

Serial Robber in Louisiana Arrested for His Alleged Involvement in Five Robberies in November and December. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with five counts of armed robbery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, following a string of armed robberies that took place in the area in November and December 2022. He was apprehended through the use of investigative methods and crime cameras and license plate readers.
Wife of man who went down in helicopter crash speaks

NEW ORLEANS — Lisa Scarborough is the wife of 32-year-old David Scarborough. His wife tells WDSU he had just completed a two-week shift and was on his way home to celebrate Christmas with his family including his pregnant wife Lacy. The holidays were already a bittersweet time for the...
