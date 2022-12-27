BATON ROUGE - Armed robbers in the capital area are reportedly using flashing lights to trick drivers into stopping their cars so they can mug them, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the group of four attackers stopped at least three drivers Wednesday morning by reportedly flashing their headlights or using a blue flashing light. Once the victims stopped, the robbers reportedly took their belongings.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO