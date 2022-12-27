LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the year coming to an end, the city of Lawton looks back at the moves made throughout 2022. “The biggest change in Lawton was the fact that we were being looked at by really large industrial prospects: Project Blue Braveheart,” Marketing Manager Caitlin Gatlin recalls. “They have the potential to bring over 2,000 jobs to our community and we might have never had that opportunity if it weren’t for the citizens, the city council, city staff, the Lawton economic development corporation, and really working hard to make sure that Lawton is a place for young families.”

