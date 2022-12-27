Read full article on original website
Ringing in the New Year with Warm Winter Temperatures | 12/31 PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As we near midnight to cap off 2022 and begin 2023, temperatures will slowly fall, eventually cooling down to the low 50s by 10 PM. At 12 AM, temps will be in the upper 40s. Light southerly winds and mostly clear skies will be the main feature through most of the nighttime hours. Once we pass into 2023, some clouds will gradually build in, becoming partly cloudy by early tomorrow morning. Morning lows at daybreak will be in the low/mid 40s.
A Warm & Dry Holiday Weekend with Showers/Storms Monday | 12/30PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s been a pleasant afternoon that will continue into tonight. We’re looking at partly cloudy skies and light winds. We’ll start out with temperatures in the 30s/40s. By the afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs will range from the upper 50s along I-40 to the low 70s in the Red River Valley. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.
Duncan businesses encourage safe New Year’s Eve celebrations
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - New Year’s Eve celebrations are underway across southwest Oklahoma, and two Duncan businesses are helping people ring in 2023 safely. With only a couple hours until midnight, two Duncan businesses are hosting parties to ring in the new year. Kochendorfer Brewing Company invites the community for a big New Year’s Eve event every year.
The city of Lawton looks back at 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the year coming to an end, the city of Lawton looks back at the moves made throughout 2022. “The biggest change in Lawton was the fact that we were being looked at by really large industrial prospects: Project Blue Braveheart,” Marketing Manager Caitlin Gatlin recalls. “They have the potential to bring over 2,000 jobs to our community and we might have never had that opportunity if it weren’t for the citizens, the city council, city staff, the Lawton economic development corporation, and really working hard to make sure that Lawton is a place for young families.”
Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 3-month-old Labrador mix puppy found as a stray. He will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, December 31.
Is this the deadliest intersection in Wichita Falls?
The intersection of Old Iowa Park Road and Sheppard Access Road has become one of the most dangerous in Wichita Falls, with four fatal crashes within the last five years alone.
Wichita Falls man missing since June has been found
Travis Russell, 23, of Wichita Falls, was reported to the Wichita Falls Police Department as a missing person by his father on August 22, 2022.
Lawton Food Bank makes new additions in 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Food Bank officials are very pleased with the progress they’ve made during 2022. With support from the Lawton community, they were able to stay afloat post-pandemic. “After all of the different assistance programs simmered out, we’ve seen a much higher need, you know, between...
Victim identified in Friday morning fatal motorcycle crash
According to Sgt. Eipper, this marks the ninth fatality collision involving a motorcycle in the year 2022. There have been a total of 21 fatal crashes in Wichita Falls in 2022.
Lawton Police Investigate Death
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating after discovering a body in southwest Lawton Saturday afternoon. In a post to social media, Lawton Police say they discovered the body off southwest 7th and Monroe Avenue just after 1 p.m. The post goes on to say that when...
Crash closes both lanes of OK-9 near Anadarko
ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma State Highway 9 was closed in both directions for almost an hour on Monday, after a single-vehicle collision. The incident took place around 11 a.m. just east of Anadarko on OK-9 and CS 2700 and blocked both east and westbound lanes until 11:30 a.m. According...
Crime Stoppers search for suspects in church A/C theft
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is currently working to identify two suspects in connection to the theft of an air conditioning unit from Bethel Assembly of God on Dec. 9, according to a Facebook post. Crime Stoppers posted multiple images of the two men removing the...
Pit maneuver stops another fleeing vehicle
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies end a second chase with a pit maneuver hours after another high speed chase was brought to an end with spike strips and a pit maneuver on Monday night. The second chase began just after midnight Tuesday morning. A deputy tried to pull over a vehicle with defective […]
Man swallows baggie of meth in front of WFPD officer
When a WFPD officer told the man to step out of his vehicle, he replied, "for what, I didn't do anything."
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives for December 22nd, 2022
While you're enjoying Christmas this weekend, be sure you keep an eye out for these folks who are on Santa's naughty list this week. We have come to that time once again, where we ask for your help in Texoma. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released their latest top five most wanted fugitives. This week we have some folks that are wanted for theft of property, assault on a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandoning/endangering a child.
Woman assaulted with frying pan after selling plasma for food
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said a woman was assaulted with a frying pan by her boyfriend after she sold plasma, so they could buy some food. George Morales is charged with family violence assault causing bodily injury. Police said the victim in the 1200 block of N. Fifth said she and Morales […]
Christmas traffic stop leads to drug arrest
According to deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff's Office, a traffic stop landed a Lawton man in jail on Christmas Day with a felony drug charge.
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on November bar shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stopper of southwest Oklahoma is offering a reward for any information connected to a deadly shooting at the Aces and Eights bar on Cache Road in early November. Officers with Lawton Police Department were called to the bar a little before 2 a.m. on Nov....
Stephens County inmate found dead on Christmas morning
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The death of a Stephens County inmate is currently being investigated. The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation released a statement on Monday saying the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office requested their assistance. The OSBI said the inmate was found dead, alone in a cell, late Christmas morning....
Woman featured on Texoma’s Most Wanted captured
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities captured a woman after she was featured on this week’s Texoma’s Most Wanted. According to the Wichita County Jail records, Destiny Davila was freed on a $30,000 bond after deputies arrested her on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, for warrants that were issued after her bond was revoked. Court documentation showed […]
