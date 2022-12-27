Read full article on original website
WBTV
Warmer, drier start to 2023 after rainy New Year’s Eve
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain is likely for New Year’s Eve, with warmer and drier conditions to start 2023. First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Rounds of rain, heavy at times. For today, clouds will increase with a few showers possible starting in the afternoon. High temperatures will stay mild near 60 degrees with overnight lows in the upper 40s.
WBTV
Rain likely on the last day of 2022; temperatures continue to climb
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will continue to climb into the weekend with rain likely for Saturday, New Year’s Eve. First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Sunday: Dry and warm. Tuesday and Wednesday: More wet weather. Today will bring abundant sunshine across the region...
WBTV
Warmer temperatures, higher rain chances to ring in the new year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in place for our New Year’s Eve. Friday: Increasing clouds, mild, spotty shower or two. New Year’s Eve: Periods of rain likely, coverage decreasing by midnight. New Year’s Day: Mix of sun and clouds, warm, dry!. Temperatures reached the...
WBTV
Red Cross Offers Winter Safety Tips
After Southwest "Flightmare," many passengers are still waiting on lost bags. Despite a return to normal operations, many Southwest Airlines passengers are still searching for their bags. Family and friends gather to honor the life of Charlotte native killed in snowstorm.
WBTV
Product Test: Bekah and Mary try out the Magic Gel Migraine Ice Head Wrap
After Southwest "Flightmare," many passengers are still waiting on lost bags. Despite a return to normal operations, many Southwest Airlines passengers are still searching for their bags. Family and friends gather to honor the life of Charlotte native killed in snowstorm.
WBTV
After Southwest “Flightmare,” many passengers are still waiting on lost bags
Family and friends gather to honor the life of Charlotte native killed in snowstorm. The community gathered Friday night to remember and celebrate the life of Charlotte native Anndel Taylor. Charlotte businesses, organizations preparing for New Year's Eve celebrations.
WBTV
Power restored to thousands of Duke Energy customers in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Power has been restored to Duke Energy customers after more than 3,200 people were affected by an outage in the south Charlotte area, according to Duke’s online power outage map. The outages appeared to have been centered in the Piper Glen area near Providence Road.
WBTV
These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holiday season hitting the rearview mirror, there’s a unique way for used, recycled Christmas trees to become gifts of their own for local animals. Tiger World is a non-profit accredited zoo located in Rockwell, North Carolina that has been in operation for the...
WBTV
Punch up your New Year’s Eve with Southern Star Punch
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s almost 2023 and that means you might be celebrating on New Year’s Eve!. Whether you’re going out or staying in, Bob Peters of Bob Peters Innovative Cocktails and Consulting shows us the perfect cocktail punch for your NYE party. The cocktail...
WBTV
Fire at Wendy’s location in north Charlotte deemed accidental
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a north Charlotte Wendy’s restaurant, firefighters said. According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday to the restaurant fire on Northlake Centre Parkway. A tweet from Charlotte Fire stated 30...
WBTV
Charlotte apartment complex goes without running water for days
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After several days without running water, dozens of people in one Charlotte apartment complex have no way to bathe or handle other hygiene needs because of a water outage. Some families in this apartment complex are at their breaking point after going upwards of three days...
Woman, 22, Dies After Getting Trapped in Her Car for 18 Hours During Blizzard: 'She Was Scared'
Anndel Taylor, 22, of Charlotte, was traveling home from work in Buffalo, N.Y., when she became stuck, her family told a local news station A North Carolina woman is among the victims who died during the historic blizzard that impacted the Buffalo area of New York over the holiday weekend. Anndel Taylor, 22, of Charlotte, was traveling home from work in Buffalo when her car became stuck in the snow, her family told ABC affiliate WSOC-TV. Taylor's family believes she was trapped inside her car for 18 hours before she died, per the...
WBTV
Family and friends gather to honor the life of Charlotte native killed in snowstorm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight, a community gathered to honor the life of Anndel Taylor, a Charlotte native who died tragically in her car during a snowstorm in Buffalo, N.Y. last week. Nearly 100 of Taylor’s family and friends joined together at West Meck High School to hold a vigil...
iredellfreenews.com
Burst waterline causes an estimated $50,000 in damages at Fifth Street Ministries
Fifth Street Shelter administrators and the area’s homeless population served by the nonprofit are dealing with the fallout caused by frigid temperatures over the holiday weekend. A waterline in the Statesville shelter’s sprinkler system froze on Sunday, causing a waterline to burst and inundate 25 to 30 percent of...
WBTV
Gastonia church heavily damaged by fire hours after Christmas services
Cornerback-needy Panthers agree to deal with Josh Norman as playoff race heats up. The Carolina Panthers are bringing back a familiar face as they make a push for their first playoff appearance since 2017.
WBTV
Driver identified after car chase ends in deadly crash in west Charlotte
Fire breaks out at Wendy's location in north Charlotte.
WBTV
Fort Mill mom shops as ‘unicorn’ after helping raise $14K for good cause
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - There was an unusual sight at a Harris Teeter in Fort Mill, as a local mom made good on a recent promise to go grocery shopping in a blow-up unicorn costume. Sarah Bucciero of Indian Land said that if the community helped her reach her...
North Carolina church erupts in flames hours after Christmas Day service
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A church in Gastonia was destroyed after it caught fire hours after holding its Christmas Day service Sunday, according to the Gastonia Fire Department. Gaston County dispatch said the blaze was first reported around 3:00 p.m. on December 25. Photos from the scene showed The Place Church, located at […]
WBTV
Raw scene footage from West Summit Avenue death investigation
These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free
WBTV
Death investigation underway after body found near Charlotte train tracks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are conducting a death investigation about half a mile away from the Bank of America Stadium. Officers announced the investigation Thursday afternoon after an adult woman was found dead near the train tracks off West Summit Avenue. Officers say the area isn’t well-known to...
