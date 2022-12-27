Anndel Taylor, 22, of Charlotte, was traveling home from work in Buffalo, N.Y., when she became stuck, her family told a local news station A North Carolina woman is among the victims who died during the historic blizzard that impacted the Buffalo area of New York over the holiday weekend. Anndel Taylor, 22, of Charlotte, was traveling home from work in Buffalo when her car became stuck in the snow, her family told ABC affiliate WSOC-TV. Taylor's family believes she was trapped inside her car for 18 hours before she died, per the...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO