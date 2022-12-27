ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTV

Warmer, drier start to 2023 after rainy New Year’s Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain is likely for New Year’s Eve, with warmer and drier conditions to start 2023. First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Rounds of rain, heavy at times. For today, clouds will increase with a few showers possible starting in the afternoon. High temperatures will stay mild near 60 degrees with overnight lows in the upper 40s.
WBTV

Rain likely on the last day of 2022; temperatures continue to climb

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will continue to climb into the weekend with rain likely for Saturday, New Year’s Eve. First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Sunday: Dry and warm. Tuesday and Wednesday: More wet weather. Today will bring abundant sunshine across the region...
WBTV

Warmer temperatures, higher rain chances to ring in the new year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in place for our New Year’s Eve. Friday: Increasing clouds, mild, spotty shower or two. New Year’s Eve: Periods of rain likely, coverage decreasing by midnight. New Year’s Day: Mix of sun and clouds, warm, dry!. Temperatures reached the...
WBTV

Red Cross Offers Winter Safety Tips

After Southwest “Flightmare,” many passengers are still waiting on lost bags. Despite a return to normal operations, many Southwest Airlines passengers are still searching for their bags. Family and friends gather to honor the life of Charlotte native killed in snowstorm. Updated: 24 hours ago. The community gathered...
WBTV

Product Test: Bekah and Mary try out the Magic Gel Migraine Ice Head Wrap

After Southwest “Flightmare,” many passengers are still waiting on lost bags. Despite a return to normal operations, many Southwest Airlines passengers are still searching for their bags. Family and friends gather to honor the life of Charlotte native killed in snowstorm. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:50 PM...
WBTV

These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holiday season hitting the rearview mirror, there’s a unique way for used, recycled Christmas trees to become gifts of their own for local animals. Tiger World is a non-profit accredited zoo located in Rockwell, North Carolina that has been in operation for the...
WBTV

Punch up your New Year’s Eve with Southern Star Punch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s almost 2023 and that means you might be celebrating on New Year’s Eve!. Whether you’re going out or staying in, Bob Peters of Bob Peters Innovative Cocktails and Consulting shows us the perfect cocktail punch for your NYE party. The cocktail...
WBTV

Fire at Wendy’s location in north Charlotte deemed accidental

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a north Charlotte Wendy’s restaurant, firefighters said. According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday to the restaurant fire on Northlake Centre Parkway. A tweet from Charlotte Fire stated 30...
WBTV

Charlotte apartment complex goes without running water for days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After several days without running water, dozens of people in one Charlotte apartment complex have no way to bathe or handle other hygiene needs because of a water outage. Some families in this apartment complex are at their breaking point after going upwards of three days...
People

Woman, 22, Dies After Getting Trapped in Her Car for 18 Hours During Blizzard: 'She Was Scared'

Anndel Taylor, 22, of Charlotte, was traveling home from work in Buffalo, N.Y., when she became stuck, her family told a local news station A North Carolina woman is among the victims who died during the historic blizzard that impacted the Buffalo area of New York over the holiday weekend. Anndel Taylor, 22, of Charlotte, was traveling home from work in Buffalo when her car became stuck in the snow, her family told ABC affiliate WSOC-TV.  Taylor's family believes she was trapped inside her car for 18 hours before she died, per the...
WBTV

Gastonia church heavily damaged by fire hours after Christmas services

Cornerback-needy Panthers agree to deal with Josh Norman as playoff race heats up. The Carolina Panthers are bringing back a familiar face as they make a push for their first playoff appearance since 2017. Updated: 7 hours ago. Mountains of luggage seen at Charlotte-Douglas international airport today as travelers make...
WBTV

Raw scene footage from West Summit Avenue death investigation

Three shootings in the span of just a few hours are having police scramble for clues to who may be responsible for these crimes. The bulk of cancellations Charlotte has experienced today were at the hands of Southwest Airlines, a sign of their continued struggle. These tigers want your Christmas...
WBTV

Death investigation underway after body found near Charlotte train tracks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are conducting a death investigation about half a mile away from the Bank of America Stadium. Officers announced the investigation Thursday afternoon after an adult woman was found dead near the train tracks off West Summit Avenue. Officers say the area isn’t well-known to...
