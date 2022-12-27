ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.1

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Man sentenced for emptying septic waste in farm fields

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The owner of a Saginaw County septic hauler was sentenced for unlawfully applying septic waste to farm fields. On Dec. 9, 2020, staff with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy received reports from the Saginaw County Health Department about a septic hauler emptying septage waste to farm fields, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake

A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Coast Guard ends search for owners of ice shanty floating on Saginaw Bay

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Coast Guard called off an hours-long search for the owners of a shanty floating on an ice floe on Saginaw Bay. The Coast Guard says the shanty was spotted Wednesday on a piece of ice not connected to shore about 1,000 yards off Callahan Road in the Quanicassee Wildlife Area in Bay County's Hampton Township.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Person struck, killed on Gratiot Road in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday evening, a person in Saginaw was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gratiot near Woodbridge, police said. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. Police were still investigating the scene as of 6:30 p.m. on...
SAGINAW, MI
horseandrider.com

Multiple Strangles Cases at Michigan Barn

Ten horses at a barn in Bay County, Michigan, are ill. Four horses have tested positive for strangles since December 12. The other six horses are suspected positive. Eighteen horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication...
BAY COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Dogs Left in Cold Sent to Midland County Humane Society

The Humane Society of Midland County has received six rescued dogs from the Detroit area. The dogs were abandoned at a home after the residents were evicted. Detorit area officials say the dogs were left outside to fend for themselves. A local nonprofit agency, Bark Nation, was unable to keep the dogs due to a lack of space and contacted the Humane Society of Midland County.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Redevelopment plan in the works for Flint neighborhood

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Change could be coming to a North Flint neighborhood as the Flint Housing Commission and the city of Flint partner to make redevelopment plans. The Flint Housing Commission and the city of Flint are partnering to develop a compressive redevelopment plan for River View Apartments and the surrounding area where the controversial Ajax asphalt plant will soon go.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Police identify 24-year-old killed in shootout at Clover Tree Apartments

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police identified the 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in a shootout at the Clover Tree Apartments complex in Flint Township two days before Christmas. A 27-year-old man also accused of exchanging gunfire during the incident remains in stable condition at an area hospital,...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy