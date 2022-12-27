Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Community pays tribute to Bay Port student who died from flu complications
(WLUK) -- The GoFundMe for a Bay Port High School student who died from flu complications has reached more than $100,000. Memorial services for 14-year-old Ava Rae Schmidt were held Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in Howard as support continues to pour in for the family. The...
kisswtlz.com
Michigan State Police Revive Family Pet Saved from House Fire in Saginaw
One family’s furry friend is safe after a house fire in Saginaw. Michigan State Police responded to the fire on Ring street around 9:20 Thursday night. All human occupants of the home had been evacuated, but the fire department found the family dog, Delilah, unconscious near the front door.
Beloved Bay City historian, educator Leon Katzinger dies
BAY CITY, MI — A beloved educator and author who specialized in Bay City history died. Leon Katzinger died Friday, Dec. 23, at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland at the age of 76, his obituary stated. The Bay City-born man spent 30 years as a principal at institutions including...
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
WNEM
Man sentenced for emptying septic waste in farm fields
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The owner of a Saginaw County septic hauler was sentenced for unlawfully applying septic waste to farm fields. On Dec. 9, 2020, staff with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy received reports from the Saginaw County Health Department about a septic hauler emptying septage waste to farm fields, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake
A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
Ohio Air National Guard to conduct air defense exercises in skies above Thumb region
Residents in the Thumb area can expect fighter jets with the Ohio Air National Guard to roar overhead on Wednesday morning as part of a daytime exercise, officials warned.
abc12.com
Coast Guard ends search for owners of ice shanty floating on Saginaw Bay
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Coast Guard called off an hours-long search for the owners of a shanty floating on an ice floe on Saginaw Bay. The Coast Guard says the shanty was spotted Wednesday on a piece of ice not connected to shore about 1,000 yards off Callahan Road in the Quanicassee Wildlife Area in Bay County's Hampton Township.
WNEM
Person struck, killed on Gratiot Road in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday evening, a person in Saginaw was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gratiot near Woodbridge, police said. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. Police were still investigating the scene as of 6:30 p.m. on...
‘Compete shock’: Man who bought last 2 scratch-off tickets at Michigan store wins $4M
A Michigan man bought the last two scratch-off tickets for his favorite lottery game. One of them paid off big, to the tune of $4 million. “I was in complete shock!” the 42-year-old Macomb County man, who chose to remain anonymous, said in a statement to the Michigan Lottery on Thursday.
WNEM
DNR announces year-round walleye season in Bay, Saginaw counties
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the possession season for walleye will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties. The change will apply from the mouth of the river, upstream to the West Center...
Family of Huron County man killed by masked intruders in December 2020 offer $4,600 reward
BAD AXE, MI — Two years ago, two intruders barged into a Huron County home and fatally shot a father in the presence of two of his children. With no arrests having yet occurred, a reward is being offered for information that will help investigators close the case and bring the killers to justice.
horseandrider.com
Multiple Strangles Cases at Michigan Barn
Ten horses at a barn in Bay County, Michigan, are ill. Four horses have tested positive for strangles since December 12. The other six horses are suspected positive. Eighteen horses have been exposed. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication...
Kin Thai Cuisine Opening In Lapeer – What You Need To Know
A new Thai restaurant will be opening in historic downtown Lapeer in 2023. Kin Thai Cuisine will be located at 450 West Neppesing, formerly Chef G's. As of now an exact opening date has been announced, but an announcement on the official Kin Thai Cuisine Facebook page reads 2023. The...
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
kisswtlz.com
Dogs Left in Cold Sent to Midland County Humane Society
The Humane Society of Midland County has received six rescued dogs from the Detroit area. The dogs were abandoned at a home after the residents were evicted. Detorit area officials say the dogs were left outside to fend for themselves. A local nonprofit agency, Bark Nation, was unable to keep the dogs due to a lack of space and contacted the Humane Society of Midland County.
WNEM
Redevelopment plan in the works for Flint neighborhood
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Change could be coming to a North Flint neighborhood as the Flint Housing Commission and the city of Flint partner to make redevelopment plans. The Flint Housing Commission and the city of Flint are partnering to develop a compressive redevelopment plan for River View Apartments and the surrounding area where the controversial Ajax asphalt plant will soon go.
abc12.com
Police identify 24-year-old killed in shootout at Clover Tree Apartments
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police identified the 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in a shootout at the Clover Tree Apartments complex in Flint Township two days before Christmas. A 27-year-old man also accused of exchanging gunfire during the incident remains in stable condition at an area hospital,...
See what state roadwork projects are planned for Bay, Arenac counties in 2023
BAY CITY, MI - The new year will bring new changes, opportunities and challenges in 2023 - as well as new construction projects. The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to work on multiple different projects around the Bay and Arenac county areas. MDOT will be working on different main...
