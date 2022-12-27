ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

The Denver Gazette

Man dies after Aurora apartment shooting

A shooting in Aurora left one man dead in an apartment building Thursday, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 1600 block of Alton Street, just north of East Colfax Avenue in Aurora, at 2:40 p.m. Thursday. Responding officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and took him to the hospital, where he was later...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Suspect wanted in Aurora tattoo shop shooting

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) on Friday it's looking for Norberto "Robert" Flores, 41, who is suspected of shooting two people at a tattoo shop last week. Police described Flores as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 200 pounds, with tattoos on head, arms, hands and...
AURORA, CO
KXRM

Man hit and killed by semi truck, driver leaves scene

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) have arrested a man in connection to a vehicular homicide that occurred Wednesday morning, Dec. 28 in Arapahoe County, after he was stopped in his semi-truck on I-25 south of Colorado Springs. 31-year-old Erick Mejia was arrested and is currently being held […]
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Woman struck, killed by SUV driver in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A woman was fatally struck by an SUV driver Thursday evening in Westminster, according to a Facebook post from the police department. Officers responded to the crash involving in the 9200 block of Winona Court just after 8 p.m. Thursday. According to the police, the victim was walking the roadway when she was hit by the SUV driver who was heading east on West 92nd Avenue.
WESTMINSTER, CO
9NEWS

Suspect arrested after man fatally shot in Aurora early Wednesday

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested after a man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in Aurora. Around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of South Salem Street, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said in a release. That's near East Alameda Avenue and South Peoria Street.
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

K9 helps apprehend suspect in Greeley

Two men were arrested after police found them in a stolen vehicle. Police were called to the Old Navy in Greeley, where the stolen vehicle was spotted. The men fled, and a half-hour later, were spotted driving recklessly on Highway 34. A state trooper nearby said he heard multiple gunshots and saw the men fleeing on foot. A 39-year-old man was arrested without incident, but the driver, 26-year-old Gerardo Castro fled into an open field and hid in thick vegetation. A police K9 then took him to custody. He was charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest, and obstruction after being treated at a local hospital for cold exposure.
GREELEY, CO
Oxygen

Denver Police Appeal For Help After 16-Year-Old Found Murdered In Dumpster

Police are appealing to the public for help after a Colorado teen was found dead just one day after Christmas. On Monday morning, officials with the Denver Police Department responded to the 4900 block of N. Salida Street in Denver, where the body of a juvenile female — later identified as 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel — was found dead on the scene, police tweeted.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police seeking public's help identifying robbery suspects

Authorities in Denver are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two robbery suspects.According to the Denver Police Department, the two suspects are wanted for a robbery that took place on the 4700 block of North Tower road on Dec. 14 around 2:35 a.m.The suspects are described by the victim as two white males. Both suspects were described to be standing approximately 6 feet tall and between the ages of 22 and 29. One suspect was described to be of slim build, while the other is of medium build, according to police. Following the robbery, the suspects fled the scene in an SUV which is believed to be a champagne-colored or dark gold Chevrolet Tahoe. Police say anyone with additional information on the suspects is encouraged to contact the Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-936-7867. 
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

8-year-old boy's death highlights flaws in Colorado's mandatory reporting laws

DENVER — An 8-year-old boy who was beaten to death in June missed 60 days of school in the year before he died, according to attendance records reviewed by 9NEWS. On June 3, Denver Police responded to an apartment for a call about a child who was unresponsive. That child 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson died from his injuries, and since his death, 9NEWS has been looking into the circumstances.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
Denver local news

