Northglenn police investigating connection between attempted carjacking and robbery
Investigators are working to determine whether or not an attempted carjacking and a separate attempted robbery that both happened in Northglenn on Friday are connected.
Two bodies found under Colorado interstate, charges filled against suspect
Charges have been filed against a 24-year-old man in Denver, after two people were found dead beneath Interstate 70 earlier this month, according to a news release from the Denver District Attorney's Office. Officers from the Denver Police Department were dispatched to the westbound offramp of I-70 and North Washington...
Suspect in custody after homicide at Adams County hotel
A suspect has been arrested after a woman was found dead at a hotel in Henderson Saturday night. The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said they received a 911 call of an assault at the Super 8 hotel on the Interstate 76 Frontage Road at 6:47 p.m. When they got...
Man dies after Aurora apartment shooting
A shooting in Aurora left one man dead in an apartment building Thursday, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 1600 block of Alton Street, just north of East Colfax Avenue in Aurora, at 2:40 p.m. Thursday. Responding officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and took him to the hospital, where he was later...
Man charged with the murders of 2 under I-70
Police discovered Mutch sleeping about 15 feet from where the first victim was found.
Major Crimes Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting in Aurora
The Aurora Police Department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday afternoon.
Suspect wanted in Aurora tattoo shop shooting
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) on Friday it's looking for Norberto "Robert" Flores, 41, who is suspected of shooting two people at a tattoo shop last week. Police described Flores as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 200 pounds, with tattoos on head, arms, hands and...
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says Police
Active shooter throws Molotov cocktail into Jehovah's witness center in ColoradoPhoto byINC. In a Jehovah's Witness facility in Thornton, Colorado, a husband fatally shot his wife before shooting himself in the head. The bomb squad was called in because of a "suspect item."
Suspect charged in murders of 2 men at I-70 and Washington Street
DENVER — The Denver District Attorney's Office said Friday it filed charges against a man accused of killing two men in two days near the intersection of Interstate 70 and North Washington Street. The DA's office said Andrew Mutch, 34, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder...
Man hit and killed by semi truck, driver leaves scene
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) have arrested a man in connection to a vehicular homicide that occurred Wednesday morning, Dec. 28 in Arapahoe County, after he was stopped in his semi-truck on I-25 south of Colorado Springs. 31-year-old Erick Mejia was arrested and is currently being held […]
Woman struck, killed by SUV driver in Westminster
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A woman was fatally struck by an SUV driver Thursday evening in Westminster, according to a Facebook post from the police department. Officers responded to the crash involving in the 9200 block of Winona Court just after 8 p.m. Thursday. According to the police, the victim was walking the roadway when she was hit by the SUV driver who was heading east on West 92nd Avenue.
Suspect arrested after man fatally shot in Aurora early Wednesday
AURORA, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested after a man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in Aurora. Around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of South Salem Street, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said in a release. That's near East Alameda Avenue and South Peoria Street.
1310kfka.com
K9 helps apprehend suspect in Greeley
Two men were arrested after police found them in a stolen vehicle. Police were called to the Old Navy in Greeley, where the stolen vehicle was spotted. The men fled, and a half-hour later, were spotted driving recklessly on Highway 34. A state trooper nearby said he heard multiple gunshots and saw the men fleeing on foot. A 39-year-old man was arrested without incident, but the driver, 26-year-old Gerardo Castro fled into an open field and hid in thick vegetation. A police K9 then took him to custody. He was charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest, and obstruction after being treated at a local hospital for cold exposure.
Denver Police Appeal For Help After 16-Year-Old Found Murdered In Dumpster
Police are appealing to the public for help after a Colorado teen was found dead just one day after Christmas. On Monday morning, officials with the Denver Police Department responded to the 4900 block of N. Salida Street in Denver, where the body of a juvenile female — later identified as 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel — was found dead on the scene, police tweeted.
FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
9News
Denver Police seek information on 2014 cold case murder
Toshio Gilmore, 33, was found fatally shot on Dec. 31, 2014. Gilmore's family and police ask for anyone with information on the murder to come forward.
Husband who spent over a week in the hospital after Marshall Fire shares story
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — On December 30, 2021, the Kupfner family in Superior faced a nightmare. Strong winds pushed a wall of flames towards the property where the family has lived for decades. Even though they lost everything in the Marshall Fire, the Kupfners still feel immense gratitude because...
Greeley police shoot, kill armed suspect who refused commands, officials say
An allegedly armed suspect is dead after he was shot and killed by Greeley police overnight, according to officials investigating the shooting.
Denver police seeking public's help identifying robbery suspects
Authorities in Denver are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two robbery suspects.According to the Denver Police Department, the two suspects are wanted for a robbery that took place on the 4700 block of North Tower road on Dec. 14 around 2:35 a.m.The suspects are described by the victim as two white males. Both suspects were described to be standing approximately 6 feet tall and between the ages of 22 and 29. One suspect was described to be of slim build, while the other is of medium build, according to police. Following the robbery, the suspects fled the scene in an SUV which is believed to be a champagne-colored or dark gold Chevrolet Tahoe. Police say anyone with additional information on the suspects is encouraged to contact the Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-936-7867.
8-year-old boy's death highlights flaws in Colorado's mandatory reporting laws
DENVER — An 8-year-old boy who was beaten to death in June missed 60 days of school in the year before he died, according to attendance records reviewed by 9NEWS. On June 3, Denver Police responded to an apartment for a call about a child who was unresponsive. That child 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson died from his injuries, and since his death, 9NEWS has been looking into the circumstances.
