'The Crown,' 'EastEnders' actor Stephen Greif dead at 78

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Crown, The Alienist and EastEnders actor Stephen Greif has died at the age of 78.

"With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif," his representatives, Michelle Braidman Associates, tweeted on Monday .

"His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends."

The cause of his death was not disclosed.

His credits also include The Woman in Gold, The Upside of Anger, Casanova, Spartan, The Last Days of Pompeii, Blake's 7, Citizen Smith, Tales of the Unexpected, Doctors, Coronation Street and The Bill .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com