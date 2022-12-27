ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 13,198% as Hundreds of Millions of Shiba Inu Get Removed

Elon Musk Records $140 Billion in Losses, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Netflix and Spotify, Former SEC Exec Suggests BTC Is Unregistered Security: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Lead SHIB dev Shytoshi will no longer "remain invisible"; plans to reveal himself?. U.Today presents the top four new stories over the past day. Dogecoin fan Elon Musk takes $140 billion plummet, Jeff Bezos and CZ not far behind. Bloomberg Billionaires Index reports Elon Musk to be the person who...
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31

How XRP Manages to Surpass BUSD's Capitalization

XRP Readies for 2023 Move as Buying Power Resurfaces in Market

Cardano: What Happened in 2022? IOG Shares Highlights of Landmark Year

Solana (SOL) Supported by Top Analyst Despite Meltdown; Why?

Chris Burniske of VC firm Placeholder, the author of many early models of digital asset valuation, explained why Solana (SOL) looks special to him despite having a terrific year. Independent innovation, committed community, easy-to-use product: Chris Burniske is bullish on Solana. Burniske took to Twitter to share his vision of...
Peter Schiff Warns Bitcoin Is Headed to Zero

In a Thursday interview with TD Ameritrade Network, prominent Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff urged cryptocurrency investors to sell their holdings and spend the profits on physical gold before they lose everything. “My advice to people in crypto is get out. You could still get almost 17000 for your worthless Bitcoin. I would suggest that take it and buy some gold," he said.
SHIB Price Goes Green as Coin Becomes One of Most Purchased Assets

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Two Major Milestones, Price Goes Green

Peter Schiff Says Shareholders Will Pay for Michael Saylor's BTC Obsession

$1 DOGE Bet of This Influencer Fails, Now He Might Delete His Account

Why Were Axie Infinity and The Sandbox Some of Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies in 2022?

Monero (XMR) Leads Gains Among Top Privacy Coins in 2022

Cosmos (ATOM) Maintaining Its Ethereum-Killer Status with Bullish Growth Trends

Shiba Inu's BONE Shows Interesting Price Action Amid SHIB Falling

MicroStrategy to Launch Software Apps Powered by BTC Lightning Network in 2023: Michael Saylor

SHIB Whales Holding Much Less Shiba Inu Than in Early December – What's Happening?

Investors Prefer ADA to 'Fallen VC Coins' in Current and Recent Bear Markets: Source

OKB, TON, BIT on High Note, Here's Who Also Ends 2022 with Growth: Crypto Market Review, Dec. 30

