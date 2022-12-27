Read full article on original website
Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’
Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
Christmas Miracle: New York Dog Finds Sick, Missing Hudson Valley Man
A Hudson Valley family got to enjoy Christmas thanks to the help of a dog who found a missing elderly man with Parkinson’s and early stages of dementia. On Tuesday, the City of Peekskill Police Department announced Officer Jon Saintiche and his K9 partner, Bones, found a missing elderly Peekskill resident.
New York Man Tossed Teen Threw Window In Hudson Valley, DA
A 62-year-old Hudson Valley man is accused of assaulting two teens, including tossing one through a storefront window. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and Dobbs Ferry Police Chief Manuel R. Guevara announced that a Dobbs Ferry man was arraigned on an indictment charging him with assaulting two 15-year-olds in September 2022.
New York Police Investigating Suspicious Death In Hudson Valley
Breaking News: A suspicious Thursday morning death in the Hudson Valley is under investigation. A man was found dead in Rockland County early Thursday morning. First responders rushed to Johnson Street, just off North Myrtle Avenue in Spring Valley, New York around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. A large...
65-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Killed Riding Bike In New York
Police are asking for help after a woman was killed riding her bike in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the Kingston Police Department confirmed a fatal car versus pedestrian accident is under investigation. Woman Riding Bike In Kingston, New York Fatally Hit By Car. The preliminary investigation shows that a...
Decomposed Body Of Missing Hudson Valley Man Found On Island In New York
A Hudson Valley man who went missing from the region before Thanksgiving was found dead just after Christmas. On Tuesday, police confirmed a missing Lower Hudson Valley man was unfortunately found dead. He went missing about six weeks ago. Man Goes Missing From New Rochelle, New York. Christopher Corcoran, 61,...
Popular Ulster County Restaurant Named Small Business of 2022
Have you ever been to Big Indian in Ulster County? I know I have, but I feel like it’s been years since I’ve been there. The first time I went it was an accident. My friend and I had spent the day in Woodstock, then went for a ride and ended up in Bug Indian. It seemed like a cool area, but there wasn’t a whole lot going on. This was in the late 1970s, by the way. I remember seeing a building that I think was a restaurant, but I don’t remember eating there.
New York Man Arrested For ‘Savage Death’ Of Hudson Valley Child
A Hudson Valley babysitter is accused of killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old son. On Tuesday, at a press conference at the Town of Wallkill Police Department, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, Chief Robert Hertman of the Town of Wallkill Police Department, members of the New York State Police, and other law enforcement officials announced that an Orange County man was accused of killing a 3-year-old boy.
Timeline For Adult Eggbert Party In Hudson Valley, New York
The Hudson Valley's beloved talking holiday egg is ready to crack some adult-themed jokes tonight at a popular brewery. Here are all the details for this free one-night-only event. After three years, Eggbert After Dark returns to the Newburgh Brewing Company. What Is Eggbert?. Since the early 1970s, Hudson Valley...
Barstool Sports Star Set to Perform in Poughkeepsie, New York
Saturdays are for the boys but one of the stars from Barstool Sports will be performing in Poughkeepsie, New York on Friday, March 3. Barstool Sports is one of the most popular media brands in the world. Don't let the name fool you. Barstool Sports covers so much more than football, baseball, and hockey.
News 12
Former NYPD detective from Goshen accused of abandoning 9 dogs in freezing temperatures
A former NYPD detective from Goshen is accused of leaving three dogs outside in below freezing temperatures for days while six more were left behind to almost freeze in his garage. “Every one of them had hypothermia already. They would’ve never made it through the night,” said Gene Hecht with...
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Giant Sinkhole Shuts Down Popular Park in the Hudson Valley [PICS]
Sinkholes were never too common across New York state until recent years, as more intense rainstorms and aging infrastructure have washed away softer rocks and other materials which can cause the earth to suddenly cave in. Usually, the largest sinkholes though are still mainly found in states like Florida and Texas in the south.
26-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Into I-84 Rest Area In Wallkill
A 26-year-old was killed in an overnight crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 in Orange County on a stretch of I-84 in Wallkill. A preliminary investigation determined Orange County resident Derrick N. Rosa was operating a 2007 Toyota Camry westbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and then entered the rest area, state police said.
PD: Orange County man dies after crashing into truck
According to police, an Orange County man died Thursday night after he drove into a parked tractor-trailer at the Wallkill Rest Area off Interstate 84.
New Brewery Set to Open at Site of Old Church in Lower Hudson Valley
A new brewery is set to open just in time for New Year's in the lower Hudson Valley. The location where the brewery will open has quite a bit of history to it as well. We know New Yorkers love their beer. In fact, recent numbers say that New York currently has the third most amount of breweries in the country with 423 total breweries.
New York OKs human composting, becomes 6th state in US to do so
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to legalize natural organic reduction, making New York the sixth state in the nation to allow that method of burial.
33-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Montgomery Crash
A 33-year-old Hudson Valley man was killed during a single-vehicle crash after being ejected from the car. The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Montgomery on Route 211 near Canning Road. When police arrived on the scene they found Dutchess County resident Frank Richards, of Wappingers...
therealdeal.com
Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M
CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
First of These Was on Mid-Hudson Bridge, Now in Smithsonian
You think you know everything about the Hudson Valley, then you start to have a conversation with someone, and they share with you something you had never heard of! There is something that was on the Mid-Hudson Bridge for 25-years and that "it" is now located in the Smithsonian, Natural Museum of American History.
