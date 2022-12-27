ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jervis, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’

Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Man Tossed Teen Threw Window In Hudson Valley, DA

A 62-year-old Hudson Valley man is accused of assaulting two teens, including tossing one through a storefront window. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and Dobbs Ferry Police Chief Manuel R. Guevara announced that a Dobbs Ferry man was arraigned on an indictment charging him with assaulting two 15-year-olds in September 2022.
DOBBS FERRY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Ulster County Restaurant Named Small Business of 2022

Have you ever been to Big Indian in Ulster County? I know I have, but I feel like it’s been years since I’ve been there. The first time I went it was an accident. My friend and I had spent the day in Woodstock, then went for a ride and ended up in Bug Indian. It seemed like a cool area, but there wasn’t a whole lot going on. This was in the late 1970s, by the way. I remember seeing a building that I think was a restaurant, but I don’t remember eating there.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York Man Arrested For ‘Savage Death’ Of Hudson Valley Child

A Hudson Valley babysitter is accused of killing his girlfriend's 3-year-old son. On Tuesday, at a press conference at the Town of Wallkill Police Department, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, Chief Robert Hertman of the Town of Wallkill Police Department, members of the New York State Police, and other law enforcement officials announced that an Orange County man was accused of killing a 3-year-old boy.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Into I-84 Rest Area In Wallkill

A 26-year-old was killed in an overnight crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 in Orange County on a stretch of I-84 in Wallkill. A preliminary investigation determined Orange County resident Derrick N. Rosa was operating a 2007 Toyota Camry westbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and then entered the rest area, state police said.
WALLKILL, NY
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Montgomery Crash

A 33-year-old Hudson Valley man was killed during a single-vehicle crash after being ejected from the car. The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Montgomery on Route 211 near Canning Road. When police arrived on the scene they found Dutchess County resident Frank Richards, of Wappingers...
MONTGOMERY, NY
therealdeal.com

Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M

CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
NORWALK, CT
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

